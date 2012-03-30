版本:
2012年 3月 31日

Fuel protests in Indonesia

<p>A policeman throws stones during a clash with student protesters in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A policeman throws stones during a clash with student protesters in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>A molotov cocktail is thrown during a clash between student protesters and the government against plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A molotov cocktail is thrown during a clash between student protesters and the government against plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>An injured student protester is evacuated from his campus after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

An injured student protester is evacuated from his campus after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>A police vehicle is burned by student protesters during a clash in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A police vehicle is burned by student protesters during a clash in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A policeman launches tear gas to disperse student protesters during a clash in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A policeman launches tear gas to disperse student protesters during a clash in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Student protesters protect themselves as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Student protesters protect themselves as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Police officers fire tear gas to disperse student protesters during a demonstration outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Police officers fire tear gas to disperse student protesters during a demonstration outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

<p>A police arrest a student protester after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

A police arrest a student protester after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Protesters kick a gate of the parliament building during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

Protesters kick a gate of the parliament building during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

<p>Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Student protesters run away from tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Student protesters run away from tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Student protesters break down part of a fence at Polonia airport during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono </p>

Student protesters break down part of a fence at Polonia airport during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

<p>Student protesters stand near tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Student protesters stand near tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Policemen take cover under plastic sheets during a rainy day while standing guard in front of the presidential palace in Jakarta, as protests against a government proposal to increase fuel prices continue, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Policemen take cover under plastic sheets during a rainy day while standing guard in front of the presidential palace in Jakarta, as protests against a government proposal to increase fuel prices continue, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Student protesters attack a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Student protesters attack a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Anti-riot police block student protesters during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Anti-riot police block student protesters during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Protesters run as police use firecrackers and tear gas to disperse protesters outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Protesters run as police use firecrackers and tear gas to disperse protesters outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A student protester uses a stick to hit policemen during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A student protester uses a stick to hit policemen during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Anti riot police run to disperse student protesters during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad</p>

Anti riot police run to disperse student protesters during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Protesters burn a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Protesters burn a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Anti-riot police block student protesters protesting against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia airport in Medan, North Sumatra province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono</p>

Anti-riot police block student protesters protesting against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia airport in Medan, North Sumatra province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

<p>Student protesters burn tyres during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, South Sulawesi province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad </p>

Student protesters burn tyres during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, South Sulawesi province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

<p>Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Student protesters break down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Student protesters break down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Policemen hit student protesters with sticks during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Policemen hit student protesters with sticks during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Anti riot police block student protesters near the presidential palace in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Anti riot police block student protesters near the presidential palace in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>Student protesters celebrate breaking down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

Student protesters celebrate breaking down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A student protester runs as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A student protester runs as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A student shouts anti government slogans during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia's airport in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono </p>

A student shouts anti government slogans during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia's airport in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

<p>A protester stands in front of the parliament building during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A protester stands in front of the parliament building during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

