Fuel protests in Indonesia
A policeman throws stones during a clash with student protesters in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi prmore
A policeman throws stones during a clash with student protesters in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A molotov cocktail is thrown during a clash between student protesters and the government against plans to more
A molotov cocktail is thrown during a clash between student protesters and the government against plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An injured student protester is evacuated from his campus after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia'more
An injured student protester is evacuated from his campus after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A police vehicle is burned by student protesters during a clash in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringemore
A police vehicle is burned by student protesters during a clash in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A policeman launches tear gas to disperse student protesters during a clash in Makassar, Indonesia's South more
A policeman launches tear gas to disperse student protesters during a clash in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Student protesters protect themselves as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government'smore
Student protesters protect themselves as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Police officers fire tear gas to disperse student protesters during a demonstration outside the parliament more
Police officers fire tear gas to disperse student protesters during a demonstration outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
A police arrest a student protester after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi provimore
A police arrest a student protester after a clash with police in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Protesters kick a gate of the parliament building during a demonstration against the government's plans to more
Protesters kick a gate of the parliament building during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest againsmore
Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Student protesters run away from tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel pricemore
Student protesters run away from tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Student protesters break down part of a fence at Polonia airport during a protest against the government's more
Student protesters break down part of a fence at Polonia airport during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
Student protesters stand near tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices imore
Student protesters stand near tear gas during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Policemen take cover under plastic sheets during a rainy day while standing guard in front of the presidentmore
Policemen take cover under plastic sheets during a rainy day while standing guard in front of the presidential palace in Jakarta, as protests against a government proposal to increase fuel prices continue, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Student protesters attack a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel pricemore
Student protesters attack a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Anti-riot police block student protesters during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel primore
Anti-riot police block student protesters during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Protesters run as police use firecrackers and tear gas to disperse protesters outside the parliament buildimore
Protesters run as police use firecrackers and tear gas to disperse protesters outside the parliament building in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A student protester uses a stick to hit policemen during a clash against the government's plans to raise fumore
A student protester uses a stick to hit policemen during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Anti riot police run to disperse student protesters during a clash against the government's plans to raise more
Anti riot police run to disperse student protesters during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Protesters burn a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makasmore
Protesters burn a police post during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, of Indonesia's South Sulawesi province March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Anti-riot police block student protesters protesting against the government's plans to raise fuel prices oumore
Anti-riot police block student protesters protesting against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia airport in Medan, North Sumatra province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
Student protesters burn tyres during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices inmore
Student protesters burn tyres during a demonstration against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Makassar, South Sulawesi province March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest againsmore
Policemen stand guard near the parliament building after clashes with demonstrators during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Student protesters break down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, more
Student protesters break down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Policemen hit student protesters with sticks during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prmore
Policemen hit student protesters with sticks during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Anti riot police block student protesters near the presidential palace in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/more
Anti riot police block student protesters near the presidential palace in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Student protesters celebrate breaking down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing more
Student protesters celebrate breaking down a Parliament building fence during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A student protester runs as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raimore
A student protester runs as police shoot fire crackers during a clash against the government's plans to raise fuel prices in Jakarta March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A student shouts anti government slogans during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel pricmore
A student shouts anti government slogans during a protest against the government's plans to raise fuel prices outside Polonia's airport in Medan, northern Sumatra March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
A protester stands in front of the parliament building during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in more
A protester stands in front of the parliament building during a protest against increasing fuel prices, in Jakarta March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
