Myanmar votes

Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi looks on from behind the gates of the National League for Democracy (NLD) office as supporters and reporters gather, in Yangon April 2, 2012. Aung San Suu Kyi won a seat in parliament on Sunday, her party said, after an historic by-election that is testing the country's nascent reform credentials and could persuade the West to end sanctions. REUTERS/Stringer (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)