Tornado's fury in Texas

2012年 4月 4日 星期三

A trailer flies through the air as a tornado sweeps through the Dallas-Fort Worth area April 3, 2012 in this still image taken from video. Tornadoes touched down in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, tossing tractor trailer trucks into the air and causing some damages to homes, according to local television. REUTERS/Reuters TV/NBC/Handout

A resident looks at the damage caused by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

A family with their suitcase walks past a damaged house after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Lloyd Brown surveys the damage to his home after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Damaged cars are seen amid the debris after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

A wooden fence panel hangs from electric wires after a tornado struck a residential neighborhood in Lancaster, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Onzelle Chandler makes her way out of her neighborhood after a tornado destroyed her home in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

A resident sorts through the remains of her damaged home after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

A rescue worker surveys the damage after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

A resident looks out of the front window of his home which was destroyed after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Residents survey the damage to their neighborhood after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Menique Waites looks at her home which was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Jason Moffett carries moves belongings out of a house which was destroyed after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

A pole is seen protruding through a roof after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

A vehicle rests in the driveway of a home destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Britteny Bradford looks at her home which was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

A piece of tin roofing is wrapped around a pole after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

A rescue worker exits a house after it was destroyed by a series of tornadoes ripping through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Waylon Metts of Paris, Texas, surveys the damage left by a tornado which passed through near the southern area of Dallas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Semi-tractor trailers lay in debris left by a tornado which passed through the southern area of Dallas, Texas April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

