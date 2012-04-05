Tsunami 'ghost ship'
The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Bmore
The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis
The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Bmore
The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis
The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Bmore
The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru, drifts northwest approximately 164 miles southwest of Baranof Island, in the Gulf of Alaska, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Francis
The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the southern coamore
The unmanned Japanese fishing vessel, Ryou-un Maru sighted drifting 150 nautical miles off the southern coast of Haida Gwaii, off the coast of British Columbia, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Department of National Defence
下一个
Rio's biggest slum
The Rocinha favela overlooks some of Rio's swankiest areas.
Kosher for Passover
Jews around the world prepare for Passover.
Travelogue: Mongolia
A look at the big skies and broad steppes of Mongolia.
Stranded ship sinks
A stricken container ship breaks up off New Zealand.