Inside North Korea
People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Koreanmore
A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposimore
North Korean students use different colored signs to form a picture of a child in uniform as a background durimore
A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University inmore
A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean soldiers attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture released by the Nortmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over an urgent operation meeting on the Korean People's Army Strategimore
A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A portrait of North Korea's founder, Kim Il-sung, decorating a building in the capital Pyongyang, October 5, 2more
Smoke billows from a plant near a residential district in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A North Korean woman and soldiers look at a Chinese tour boat from the banks of the Yalu River near the North more
Dancers perform in front of a fireworks display during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobmore
North Korean students and volunteers work to repair water supply system in Haeju, capital of the South Hwanghamore
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satmore
Women work in the Kim Jong-suk Pyongyang Silk Mill in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. The factory is named after themore
A policeman salutes at a junction featuring a portrait of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April more
North Korean female soldiers salute a figure of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung during the opening ceremony ofmore
Soldiers walk into a subway in front of a coloum of North Korean flags in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERSmore
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, more
North Korean soldiers with weapons attend military training in an undisclosed location in this picture releasemore
Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. The banner at background reads "Let us defend themore
Workers prepare the plot at Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 309 acres of apple trees, on the outskirts of Pyongyamore
Soldiers march past the podium during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Koreamore
The 170-metre-high Tower of the Juche Idea, named after the principle of Juche, developed by North Korea foundmore
A conductor displays flag signals to a passing-by train outside a station featuring a portrait of North Koreanmore
A worker operates a production line at a factory making fruit juice near the Daedonggang Fruit Farm, on the oumore
A woman prepares a red carpet for the departure ceremony of Mangyongbyong cruise ship in the North Korean Specmore
Laborers work at a construction site in Pyongyang, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A world map, with the Korea peninsula marked in red, is seen as a hotel receptionist talks on the phone in Rasmore
A North Korean shop assistant works at a shop in Pyongyang, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
North Korean soldiers dig up eatable plants on the banks of the Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuimore
A North Korean soldier looks out from a boat at the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuijumore
North Koreans holding national flags march during a parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a trmore
A North Korean traffic policewoman works in central Pyongyang October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
North Korean senior military officials arrive for the opening ceremony of the Cemetery of Fallen Fighters of tmore
North Koreans work at the Sunan airport in Pyongyang, November 12, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Villagers travel in a truck in a field northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A woman walks in central Rason city, northeast of Pyongyang, August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pak Su Dong, manager of a cooperative farm hit by floods and typhoons shows damage to crops in South Hwanghae more
A waitress at a restaurant watches a state media television broadcast of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attenmore
North Korean factory workers attend a ceremony marking the completion of a garlic processing factory that a Somore
North Korean soldiers carrying guns march to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1more
Korean War veterans react as they shout slogans to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a parade to mark themore
Central Pyongyang is seen in this aerial photo, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Soldiers stand in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kimore
Soldiers applaud North Korea leader Kim Jong-un during a ceremony at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. more
A resident waits to cross a street in Pyongyang, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A group of North Korean visitors listen to a guide at Mangyongdae, the birthplace of North Korea founder Kim Imore
North Korean soldiers and residents run to greet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (not pictured) as he arrives more
A North Korean airline attendant is seen on an Air Koryo aircraft flying towards Pyongyang from Beijing, July more
North Koreans students use different coloured cardboards to form a picture of a gun as background during the cmore
North Korean soldiers riding military horses parade to mark the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in more
A Korean War veteran stands in front of a giant portrait of late North Korean leader Kim Il-sung after a paradmore
Portraits of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jasomore
精选图集
