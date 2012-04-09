版本:
中国
2012年 4月 10日 星期二

The fracking controversy

<p>A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

1 / 22
<p>Signs protesting the process of hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, are seen near the town of Calicoon Center, New York January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Signs protesting the process of hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, are seen near the town of Calicoon Center, New York January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Signs protesting the process of hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, are seen near the town of Calicoon Center, New York January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2 / 22
<p>Carol French of the Pennsylvania Landowner Group for the Awareness and Solutions holds a jar of cloudy water from her well in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Carol French of the Pennsylvania Landowner Group for the Awareness and Solutions holds a jar of cloudy watemore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Carol French of the Pennsylvania Landowner Group for the Awareness and Solutions holds a jar of cloudy water from her well in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

3 / 22
<p>People protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

People protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattamore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

People protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

4 / 22
<p>Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

5 / 22
<p>Signs protesting against hydraulic fracturing are seen outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Signs protesting against hydraulic fracturing are seen outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough more

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Signs protesting against hydraulic fracturing are seen outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

6 / 22
<p>Abram Loeb (C) celebrates with other protesters after collectively reading a statement against hydraulic fracturing at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Abram Loeb (C) celebrates with other protesters after collectively reading a statement against hydraulic frmore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Abram Loeb (C) celebrates with other protesters after collectively reading a statement against hydraulic fracturing at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

7 / 22
<p>Alex Knapp (L) and his father Albert Knapp of Berkshire, hold placards as they protest in favor of the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink </p>

Alex Knapp (L) and his father Albert Knapp of Berkshire, hold placards as they protest in favor of the drilmore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Alex Knapp (L) and his father Albert Knapp of Berkshire, hold placards as they protest in favor of the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

8 / 22
<p>A natural gas well is drilled near Canton, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

A natural gas well is drilled near Canton, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

A natural gas well is drilled near Canton, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

9 / 22
<p>Chuck Compton, a conductor at Wellsboro &amp; Corning Railroad in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, couples railcars filled with sand to be transloaded for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in the area April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

Chuck Compton, a conductor at Wellsboro & Corning Railroad in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, couples railcarsmore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Chuck Compton, a conductor at Wellsboro & Corning Railroad in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, couples railcars filled with sand to be transloaded for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in the area April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

10 / 22
<p>Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro &amp; Corning Railroad Bill Myles shows a sample of the high grade sand his company transloads from railcars for energy companies drilling natural gas wells, in Wellsboro, Pennysylvania April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles shows a sample of the high grade sanmore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles shows a sample of the high grade sand his company transloads from railcars for energy companies drilling natural gas wells, in Wellsboro, Pennysylvania April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

11 / 22
<p>Mechanic Mike Huser works on a CAT 3512 engine used to power hydraulic fracturing pumps at Holt Caterpillar, the largest Caterpillar dealer in the United States in San Antonio, Texas March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson </p>

Mechanic Mike Huser works on a CAT 3512 engine used to power hydraulic fracturing pumps at Holt Caterpillarmore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Mechanic Mike Huser works on a CAT 3512 engine used to power hydraulic fracturing pumps at Holt Caterpillar, the largest Caterpillar dealer in the United States in San Antonio, Texas March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

12 / 22
<p>A natural gas pipeline is seen under construction near East Smithfield in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

A natural gas pipeline is seen under construction near East Smithfield in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

A natural gas pipeline is seen under construction near East Smithfield in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

13 / 22
<p>Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro &amp; Corning Railroad Bill Myles examines the end of a 75-car train carrying sand that his company transloads for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles examines the end of a 75-car train cmore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles examines the end of a 75-car train carrying sand that his company transloads for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

14 / 22
<p>Protesters against the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing for extracting natural gas take part in a demonstration at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink </p>

Protesters against the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing for extracting natural gas take part in a dmore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Protesters against the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing for extracting natural gas take part in a demonstration at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

15 / 22
<p>Ron and Jean Carter hold a bottle of their well water outside their home in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Ron and Jean Carter hold a bottle of their well water outside their home in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Ron and Jean Carter hold a bottle of their well water outside their home in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

16 / 22
<p>Craig Sautners places an anti-fracking sign outside his house in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Craig Sautners places an anti-fracking sign outside his house in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Craig Sautners places an anti-fracking sign outside his house in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

17 / 22
<p>Jeff Locker, a Wyoming farmer, displays water filters from his well on September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle </p>

Jeff Locker, a Wyoming farmer, displays water filters from his well on September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Jeff Locker, a Wyoming farmer, displays water filters from his well on September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle

18 / 22
<p>A worker at EnCana's Frenchie Draw gas-drilling rig in central Wyoming guides sections of steel pipe into an 11,000-foot well on September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle </p>

A worker at EnCana's Frenchie Draw gas-drilling rig in central Wyoming guides sections of steel pipe into amore

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

A worker at EnCana's Frenchie Draw gas-drilling rig in central Wyoming guides sections of steel pipe into an 11,000-foot well on September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle

19 / 22
<p>A natural gas well is drilled in a rural field near Canton in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone</p>

A natural gas well is drilled in a rural field near Canton in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

A natural gas well is drilled in a rural field near Canton in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

20 / 22
<p>Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone</p>

Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

21 / 22
<p>A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

2012年 4月 10日 星期二

A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

22 / 22
