Syria: Chronology of conflict
This still image taken from amateur video shows protesters defacing a giant poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deraa, Syria March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Amateur Video via Reuters TV
This still image taken from amateur video posted on a social media website shows men carrying a wounded person following gunshots fired on a crowd outside a building used by military intelligence in Sanamein March 25, 2011. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
A man throws a rock at a passing tank in a location given as Deraa on April 25, 2011, in this still image from an amateur video. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
A protester crouches near the body of a man lying on the ground in Hama in this still image taken from video posted on a social media website on August 4, 2011. REUTERS/Social media website via Reuters TV
Smoke rises in the city of Latakia August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
The statue of the late Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, the father of current president Bashar Al-Assad, is pictured after Kurdish protesters uproot it in the Syrian town of Qamishli October 8, 2011. The words on the statue read, "Step down Bashar". REUTERS/Handout
Smoke rises from a building after being fired upon in Baba Amer in Homs in this still image taken from video uploaded October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Social media via Reuters TV
Relatives and friends pray beside the body of a man killed by gunfire from security forces in Houla near Homs November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
A demonstrator protests against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
This still image taken from video off a social media website uploaded as December 28, 2011, shows purported members of "Free Syrian Army" (military defectors) firing at a convoy of government security buses in the village of Dael, near Deraa REUTERS/via Reuters Tv/Handout
An Arab League observer takes photos for anti-government protesters on the streets in Adlb December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout
A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair on January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A tank is seen burning in the Syrian city of Homs, purportedly after being attacked by insurgents from the Free Syrian Army, in this still image taken from video on a social media website posted January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV
A Syrian security officer walks at a government building which was burnt and damaged during recent protests in the southern Syrian city of Deraa January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Syrian soldiers man a checkpoint in Homs January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad after Friday prayers in Yabroud near Damascus January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A pro-Assad policeman is beaten by protesters during the funeral of Mazen abou Dhahab, who was killed in a protest in Saqba, Damascus suburbs, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/ Ahmed Jadallah
Smoke rises in Baba Amro near Homs January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A demonstrator (2nd L) ignites an aerosol spray to create fire as others flash victory signs and wave flags during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qudsaya, near Damascus, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded man is seen in medical center in Khalidiya neighborhood in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Residents attend a burial ceremony for what activists say are victims of shelling by the Syrian army, in the Khalidiya neighborhood in Homs February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Binsh near Idlib February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
A wounded girl is seen in Baba Amro, a neighbourhood of Homs February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Syrian security inspect the site of an explosion in Syria's northern city of Aleppo February 10, 2012, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
Black smoke is seen from a Homs refinery February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Smoke billows in Homs in this handout picture received February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Injured French journalist Edith Bouvier speaks to the camera as she lies on a sofa in Homs in this still image taken from a video posted on a social media website on February 23, 2012. REUTERS/YouTube via Reuters TV
A boy runs in front of a huge Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syrian President Bashar al Assad in Al Qusayr February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter speaks on radio as he travels in a vehicle in Al Qusayr February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A child walks in a house damaged after heavy shelling by government forces in Sermeen near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy looks at fresh graves of people who were killed after heavy shelling by government forces, buried in a garden that has been converted into a makeshift graveyard in Sermeen, near the northern city of Idlib February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria about 4.8km (3 miles) southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A bodybag said to contain the remains of American journalist Marie Colvin is seen being buried in the Syrian city of Homs in this still image taken from video recorded on February 27, 2012 and uploaded on the Internet on March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV/Handout
Smoke rises as Idlib city is shelled by government forces March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A doctor at a makeshift hospital displays a bullet removed from the hand of a young girl wounded during what protesters said was an attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, at the Khalidiya neighborhood in Homs March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Free Syrian Army member patrols in Bannish, near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged cars and debris are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighborhood in Homs city March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab
People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city April 5, 2012. Picture taken April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
