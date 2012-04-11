版本:
Mine rescue in Peru

<p>Rescued miner Javier Tapia (L) is comforted by his wife Flor Choque (C) and her son Josue Tapia after being rescued outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped for almost a week, in Ica, Preu, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Rescued miner Javier Tapia (L) is comforted by his wife Flor Choque (C) and her son Josue Tapia after being rescued outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped for almost a week, in Ica, Preu, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Rescue workers and miners dry clothes as they help with rescue operations of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, near the mine in Ica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Rescue workers and miners dry clothes as they help with rescue operations of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, near the mine in Ica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Rescued miners Javier Tapia (L) and Jacinto Pariona (R) receive medical attention after being rescued from the Cabeza de Negro mine in Ica, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Rescued miners Javier Tapia (L) and Jacinto Pariona (R) receive medical attention after being rescued from the Cabeza de Negro mine in Ica, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Miners that are helping with rescue operation of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine take a rest in Ica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Miners that are helping with rescue operation of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine take a rest in Ica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Rescued miner Jacinto Pariona, the first to be rescued, walks outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Rescued miner Jacinto Pariona, the first to be rescued, walks outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Miners that participated in the rescue operation celebrate at the Cabeza de Negro mine in Ica, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Miners that participated in the rescue operation celebrate at the Cabeza de Negro mine in Ica, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Miners and rescue workers take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at the Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Zapata </p>

Miners and rescue workers take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at the Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Zapata

<p>Miners unload minerals and rocks as they take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Miners unload minerals and rocks as they take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Peru's President Ollanta Humala (C), holding a Peruvian flag and surrounded by the nine rescued miners, wave outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where the miners were trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Peru's President Ollanta Humala (C), holding a Peruvian flag and surrounded by the nine rescued miners, wave outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where the miners were trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>A rescue worker prepares a drip for the rescue operation of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

A rescue worker prepares a drip for the rescue operation of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Peru's Minister of Women Affairs Ana Jara (R) talks to miners that are helping with the rescue operation of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Peru's Minister of Women Affairs Ana Jara (R) talks to miners that are helping with the rescue operation of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Miners remove minerals and rocks as they take part in a rescue operation after nine miners were trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Miners remove minerals and rocks as they take part in a rescue operation after nine miners were trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Paula Sarmiento, mother of one of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, cooks next to the rescue operation in Ica, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Zapata </p>

Paula Sarmiento, mother of one of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, cooks next to the rescue operation in Ica, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Zapata

<p>Rescue workers helping with rescue operations of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine rest near the mine in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Rescue workers helping with rescue operations of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine rest near the mine in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Miners move minerals and rocks as they take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Miners move minerals and rocks as they take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Rescue workers take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Zapata </p>

Rescue workers take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Zapata

<p>Miners remove minerals and rocks as they take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Miners remove minerals and rocks as they take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Miners that are helping with rescue operation of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine receive breakfast in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

Miners that are helping with rescue operation of the nine trapped miners at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine receive breakfast in Ica, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

<p>Rescue workers and colleagues take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Rescue workers and colleagues take part in the rescue operation of nine miners trapped at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine in Ica, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

