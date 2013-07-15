The Trayvon Martin case
George Zimmerman leaves the courtroom a free man after being found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges on Saturday for the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in this central Florida town in February of last year. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
George Zimmerman's parents Robert Zimmerman Sr. (L) and Gladys Zimmerman celebrate following their son's not guilty verdict in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
George Zimmerman's attorney Mark O'Mara and his wife Jen (L), celebrate after his client George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Defense attorneys Don West (L), and Mark O'Mara address the media following George Zimmerman's not guilty verdict in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
Judge Debra Nelson reads the verdict to herself before handing it to the clerk of courts to announce the verdict in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
George Zimmerman's wife, Shellie (C), celebrates with family and friends following her husband's not guilty verdict in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
George Zimmerman's mother Gladys celebrates with family and friends after the jury found her son not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
Trayvon Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton, and father, Tracy Martin, watch the prosecution's rebuttal closing arguments during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
A Seminole County Sheriff's deputy carries Trayvon Martin's shirt as trial evidence is moved out of the courtroom in Sanford, Florida July 13, 2013 during the trial of George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
George Zimmerman smiles while standing with his attorneys Mark O' Mara (L), Don West and Lorna Truett (R) during his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
George Zimmerman and his wife Shellie, with Seminole court services investigator Rob Hemmert talk in the courtroom in the George Zimmerman trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Defense counsel Mark O'Mara carries life-size cutouts representing George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin (R), in the courtroom during closing arguments in Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Assistant state attorney Bernie de la Rionda shows a picture of a bloodied George Zimmerman to the jury while presenting the state's closing arguments during his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
George Zimmerman stands with defense counsel Don West and wipes perspiration from his face after arriving in the courtroom for his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Defense counsel Mark O'Mara holds up a chart during closing arguments in George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Assistant state attorney Bernie de la Rionda demonstrates to the jury how George Zimmerman allegedly pulled his gun while presenting the state's closing arguments to the jury during Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
Gladys Zimmerman comforts Robert Zimmerman Sr. during closing arguments in their son's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
Assistant state attorney Bernie de la Rionda gestures as he presents the state's closing arguments in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
Flanked by attorneys Daryl Parks (L) and Benjamin Crump (R), Trayvon Martin's parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin stand during closing arguments in George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
Defense attorney Mark O'Mara uses a foam dummy to describe the altercation between George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin to defense witness and law enforcement expert Dennis Root (R) during Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
An animated image is projected during testimony by forensics animation expert Daniel Shoemaker during the George Zimmerman trial in Seminole circuit court, in Sanford, Florida, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Dr. Vincent DiMaio, a forensic pathologist and gunshot wound expert, describes the injuries of George Zimmerman while testifying for the defense in the trial in Seminole circuit court, in Sanford, Florida, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Tracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin, testifies on the stand in George Zimmerman's second degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court, in Sanford, Florida, Monday, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
George Zimmerman is greeted by defense counsel Don West at the start of his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 8, 2013. Zimmerman has been charged with second-degree murder for the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Assistant state attorney Bernie de la Rionda talks to Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother, on the stand during a recess in George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
George Zimmerman (R) greets his attorneys, Mark O'Mara, (L), and Don West, during his trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
State Attorney Angela Corey (R), reaches to comfort Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother, before she she took the stand during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida July 5, 2013. Trayvon's father, Tracy Martin and family attorney Daryl Parks,(far L), sit beside her. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
Florida Department of Law Enforcement analyst, Amy Siewert answers questions on the witness stand while holding the gun used by George Zimmerman in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin during Zimmerman's second degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court, in Sanford, Florida, July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jacob Langston/Pool
Mark Osterman, a U.S. Air Marshal and friend of George Zimmerman, who also wrote a book about the case, testifies in Zimmerman's second degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Prosecutor Bernie de la Rionda (R), demonstrates a possible scenario while questioning witness Sanford police officer Chris Serino at George Zimmerman's second degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
A reenactment video showing George Zimmerman, taken the after the Trayvon Martin shooting, is projected for the jury during Zimmerman's second-degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Sanford police officer Doris Singleton holds up a copy of a photo of the complex where the Trayvon Martin shooting took place, while testifying in the George Zimmerman second degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Sanford police officer Ricardo Ayala describes the fatal chest wound that he observed on Trayvon Martin during George Zimmerman's murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
George Zimmerman arriving at the Sanford police station on the night of the Trayvon Martin shooting is projected for the jury in this State evidence video during Zimmerman's second-degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
Trayvon Martin's parents, Sybrina Fulton (L) and Tracy Martin listen to the 911 phone call recording during the George Zimmerman murder trial for 2012 shooting death of their son Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
George Zimmerman's defense attorney Don West (R) cross examines witness Rachel Jeantel on her second day of testimony during Zimmerman's murder trial for 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jacob Langston/Pool
The evidence letter that witness Rachel Jeantel wrote to Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin's mother is pictured during a break in the George Zimmerman's murder trial for 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jacob Langston/Pool
Witness Selma Mora re-enacts a scenario in front of Judge Debra Nelson during George Zimmerman's murder trial for 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jacob Langston/Pool
Witness Rachel Jeantel gives her testimony to the prosecution during George Zimmerman's second-degree murder trial for the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jacob Langston/Pool
Diana Smith, crime scene technician for the Sanford Police Department, shows the jury a bag of Skittles, which was collected as evidence at the crime scene, during George Zimmerman's trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool
An evidence photo presented by the State of Florida prosecution team shows George Zimmerman taken the night of the shooting, during George Zimmerman's second-degree murder trial in Seminole circuit court in Sanford, Florida, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/State of Florida/Pool via Reuters
A video entered as evidence showing Trayvon Martin at a convenience store on the night of his encounter with George Zimmerman, is displayed in Seminole circuit court on the opening day of the George Zimmerman trial in Sanford, Florida, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
A transcript from George Zimmerman's police call on the night of the Trayvon Martin shooting is projected during the defense opening argument in Seminole circuit court on the opening day of George Zimmerman trial in Sanford, Florida, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool
George Zimmerman, accused in the Trayvon Martin shooting, arrives in Seminole circuit court with his attorney, Mark O'Mara, in Sanford, Florida, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Pool
The scene of the Feb. 26 homicide where George Zimmerman, 28, shot and killed Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/State Attorney's Office
George Zimmerman explains the sequence of events leading up to the shooting of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida to a detective officer at the scene of the shooting. REUTERS/GZLEGALCASE.COM
The scene of the Feb. 26 homicide where George Zimmerman, 28, shot and killed Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/State Attorney's Office
George Zimmerman's head is inspected by an officer inside a police station in Sanford, Florida, in this frame grab taken from police video dated February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sanford Police Department
An undated photo released by the Martin family shows 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. REUTERS/Handout
An undated photo released by the Martin family shows 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. REUTERS/Handout
