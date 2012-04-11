版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 11日 星期三 22:35 BJT

Tsunami scare

<p>Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah </p>

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
1 / 17
<p>People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu </p>

People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indianmore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
2 / 17
<p>A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah </p>

A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia provinmore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
3 / 17
<p>People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah </p>

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesimore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
4 / 17
<p>A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. more

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 17
<p>A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a more

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
6 / 17
<p>An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their homore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
7 / 17
<p>Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu </p>

Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city ofmore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
8 / 17
<p>People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah </p>

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesimore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
9 / 17
<p>A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah </p>

A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province,more

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
10 / 17
<p>A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah </p>

A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesiamore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Close
11 / 17
<p>Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, Apmore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 17
<p>Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu </p>

Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian cimore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
13 / 17
<p>Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colomore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
14 / 17
<p>Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Inmore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
15 / 17
<p>A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warninmore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
16 / 17
<p>Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono </p>

Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake smore

2012年 4月 11日 星期三

Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Close
17 / 17
重播
下一图片集
Titanic: From the archives

Titanic: From the archives

下一个

Titanic: From the archives

Titanic: From the archives

Historical photos showing the construction of the Titanic as well as the aftermath of its sinking.

2012年 4月 14日
Mine rescue in Peru

Mine rescue in Peru

Nine workers trapped inside a mine are rescued after a week below.

2012年 4月 12日
Photo focus: Parched earth

Photo focus: Parched earth

Drought-ravaged landscapes around the world provide a backdrop to look at dwindling water supplies.

2012年 4月 11日
Syria: Chronology of conflict

Syria: Chronology of conflict

A visual chronology of the year-long protests and armed clashes against Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his forces.

2012年 4月 10日

精选图集

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

Kids Choice Awards

Kids Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐