Tsunami scare
Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTEmore
Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indianmore
People move an ice-cream cart from the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia provinmore
A police evacuates his wife in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesimore
People riding motorbikes and cars packed the street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. more
A helicopter flies over an empty beach after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a more
A mother carries her baby on the side of a road as they leave their house after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their homore
An officer from the disaster management committee announces to people living near the sea to leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city ofmore
Police close the road near the Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province,more
A woman carries her baby to a safe place in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesiamore
A man evacuates his family members in a motorcycle in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck Indonesia province, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, Apmore
Tourists and local residents escape to higher ground after an evacuation for possible tsunami in Phuket, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian cimore
Patients rest in the lawns of a government-run hospital after they were evacuated in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colomore
Men look at the sea before they leave their houses after the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Inmore
Vendors carrying their belongings evacuate Marina beach after a tsunami alert was issued in the southern Indian city of Chennai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warninmore
A boy looks on next to his family after they left their houses as the government announced a Tsunami warning in Colombo, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake smore
Office workers panic as they evacuate and gather in front an office building in Medan after an earthquake struck Indonesia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
