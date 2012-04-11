版本:
Afghanistan's Special Forces

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. It's a special-forces entry like no other and guaranteed to spoil the element of surprise, but Afghanistan's new elite soldiers insist they will be no less effective in countering insurgents than controversial night raids by U.S. Forces. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>An Afghan Special Forces member participates in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>A woman Afghan Special Forces member participates in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

