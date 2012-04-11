Afghanistan's Special Forces
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. It's a specialmore
Afghan Special Forces participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. It's a special-forces entry like no other and guaranteed to spoil the element of surprise, but Afghanistan's new elite soldiers insist they will be no less effective in countering insurgents than controversial night raids by U.S. Forces. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
