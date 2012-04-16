Seige in Kabul

版本:
<p>An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the assault, one of the boldest on the capital since U.S.-backed Afghan forces removed the group from power in 2001. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the assault, one of the boldest on the capital since U.S.-backed Afghan forces removed the group from power in 2001. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A Afghan National Army soldier runs near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as smoke rises from the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

A Afghan National Army soldier runs near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as smoke rises from the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Armed Afghan police take their positions after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Armed Afghan police take their positions after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Soldiers from the Afghan National Army keep watch near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as smoke rises from the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Soldiers from the Afghan National Army keep watch near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as smoke rises from the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>A member of the Afghan security forces look at a piece of debris from a rocket propelled grenade which was found after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul in this still image from video April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Tv</p>

A member of the Afghan security forces look at a piece of debris from a rocket propelled grenade which was found after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul in this still image from video April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Reuters Tv

<p>An armed Afghan police officer takes his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An armed Afghan police officer takes his position after gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan police officer runs at the scene after gunmen launched multiple attacks in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Paktia province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Paktia province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An Afghan policeman keeps guard at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman keeps guard at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Afghan men stand around the wreckage of a car used by a suicide attacker in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

Afghan men stand around the wreckage of a car used by a suicide attacker in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

<p>Smoke rises from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pajhwok News Agency/Handout</p>

Smoke rises from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pajhwok News Agency/Handout

<p>Sparks from a fire caused by an explosion are seen at a construction site during a battle between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents including suicide bombers in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Sparks from a fire caused by an explosion are seen at a construction site during a battle between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents including suicide bombers in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Sparks from a fire caused by an explosion are seen at a construction site during a battle between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents including suicide bombers in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Sparks from a fire caused by an explosion are seen at a construction site during a battle between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents including suicide bombers in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>Afghan soldiers are seen at a construction site where an explosion took place during a battle between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents including suicide bombers in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Afghan soldiers are seen at a construction site where an explosion took place during a battle between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents including suicide bombers in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>An Afghan policeman stands near the dead body of a suicide attacker in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman stands near the dead body of a suicide attacker in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

<p>The feet from dead Taliban insurgents are seen after they were killed inside a building in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

The feet from dead Taliban insurgents are seen after they were killed inside a building in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>A member of Afghan security forces leaves the area after a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

A member of Afghan security forces leaves the area after a battle with Taliban insurgents who took over a building in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>Security forces leave the site of an incident after an operation in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

Security forces leave the site of an incident after an operation in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

