Tornadoes hit Plains states

<p>Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, churning through Wichita and other areas, causing widespread damage. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, churning through Wichita and other areas, causing widespread damage. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Two funnel clouds are seen over Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Two funnel clouds are seen over Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Tim Crom picks up debris from a damaged home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Rescue and clean-up efforts were underway across the Midwest on Sunday after dozens of tornados tore through the region, killing at least five people in Oklahoma, leaving thousands without power in Kansas and damaging up to 90 percent of the homes and buildings in one small Iowa town. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom</p>

Tim Crom picks up debris from a damaged home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Rescue and clean-up efforts were underway across the Midwest on Sunday after dozens of tornados tore through the region, killing at least five people in Oklahoma, leaving thousands without power in Kansas and damaging up to 90 percent of the homes and buildings in one small Iowa town. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

<p>Cheryl Cyr shows a section where the roof of her home was ripped off in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Cyr and her husband Carl were in the home during the tornado but neither were injured. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom</p>

Cheryl Cyr shows a section where the roof of her home was ripped off in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Cyr and her husband Carl were in the home during the tornado but neither were injured. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

<p>A view of a home after part of its exterior was destroyed after a tornado hit Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom</p>

A view of a home after part of its exterior was destroyed after a tornado hit Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

<p>Residents begin repairs as tornado damage is seen in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Residents begin repairs as tornado damage is seen in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Sandy Umphreys describes her experience after she survived a tornado, to her 10-year-old relative Bryan Pope in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom</p>

Sandy Umphreys describes her experience after she survived a tornado, to her 10-year-old relative Bryan Pope in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

<p>A view of a tornado-damaged local neighborhood house trailer that was flipped off its foundation in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A view of a tornado-damaged local neighborhood house trailer that was flipped off its foundation in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A view of a home and car that were damaged by a tornado in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A view of a home and car that were damaged by a tornado in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Residents look at tornado damage in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Residents look at tornado damage in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Debris from tornado damage covers a truck in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Debris from tornado damage covers a truck in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Edie Paroish, 3, of Woodward, Oklahoma, plays on a slide in front of a destroyed home following a tornado that struck the town April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle</p>

Edie Paroish, 3, of Woodward, Oklahoma, plays on a slide in front of a destroyed home following a tornado that struck the town April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

<p>An American flag flies in the rubble of a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Woodward, Oklahoma, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle</p>

An American flag flies in the rubble of a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Woodward, Oklahoma, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

<p>Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack films a power pole split into half from tornado damage in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack films a power pole split into half from tornado damage in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Aaryn Mashonhall (L) and Shanna Byrd, both of Woodward, Oklahoma, sort through the debris in Masonhall's father's home that was destroyed by a tornado April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle</p>

Aaryn Mashonhall (L) and Shanna Byrd, both of Woodward, Oklahoma, sort through the debris in Masonhall's father's home that was destroyed by a tornado April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

<p>Trish Ford, of Woodward, Oklahoma, looks for personal papers for a friend whose office was destroyed by a tornado April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle</p>

Trish Ford, of Woodward, Oklahoma, looks for personal papers for a friend whose office was destroyed by a tornado April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

<p>A trailer lies damaged by a fallen tree after a tornado struck in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A trailer lies damaged by a fallen tree after a tornado struck in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Workers try to dismantle and untangle a tornado-damaged Ferris wheel that flipped over in southern Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Workers try to dismantle and untangle a tornado-damaged Ferris wheel that flipped over in southern Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A truck lies on its side after a tornado struck Woodward, Oklahoma, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle</p>

A truck lies on its side after a tornado struck Woodward, Oklahoma, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

<p>Cheryl Cyr walks into a bedroom in her home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012, where the roof was blown off by an April 14 tornado. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom</p>

Cheryl Cyr walks into a bedroom in her home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012, where the roof was blown off by an April 14 tornado. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

<p>Norman Nelson, of Woodward, Oklahoma, takes a break from cleaning up the home of his mother, Wilma Nelson, 87, after a tornado April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle</p>

Norman Nelson, of Woodward, Oklahoma, takes a break from cleaning up the home of his mother, Wilma Nelson, 87, after a tornado April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle

