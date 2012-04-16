Tornadoes hit Plains states
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridmore
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, churning through Wichita and other areas, causing widespread damage. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather more
A tornado makes its way through farmlands near Rush Center, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Two funnel clouds are seen over Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tormore
Two funnel clouds are seen over Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Tim Crom picks up debris from a damaged home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Rescue and clean-up efforts wmore
Tim Crom picks up debris from a damaged home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Rescue and clean-up efforts were underway across the Midwest on Sunday after dozens of tornados tore through the region, killing at least five people in Oklahoma, leaving thousands without power in Kansas and damaging up to 90 percent of the homes and buildings in one small Iowa town. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Cheryl Cyr shows a section where the roof of her home was ripped off in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Cyr amore
Cheryl Cyr shows a section where the roof of her home was ripped off in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Cyr and her husband Carl were in the home during the tornado but neither were injured. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A view of a home after part of its exterior was destroyed after a tornado hit Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012.more
A view of a home after part of its exterior was destroyed after a tornado hit Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Residents begin repairs as tornado damage is seen in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. more
Residents begin repairs as tornado damage is seen in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Sandy Umphreys describes her experience after she survived a tornado, to her 10-year-old relative Bryan Popmore
Sandy Umphreys describes her experience after she survived a tornado, to her 10-year-old relative Bryan Pope in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
A view of a tornado-damaged local neighborhood house trailer that was flipped off its foundation in the soumore
A view of a tornado-damaged local neighborhood house trailer that was flipped off its foundation in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A view of a home and car that were damaged by a tornado in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2more
A view of a home and car that were damaged by a tornado in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Residents look at tornado damage in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blemore
Residents look at tornado damage in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Debris from tornado damage covers a truck in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERmore
Debris from tornado damage covers a truck in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Edie Paroish, 3, of Woodward, Oklahoma, plays on a slide in front of a destroyed home following a tornado tmore
Edie Paroish, 3, of Woodward, Oklahoma, plays on a slide in front of a destroyed home following a tornado that struck the town April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
An American flag flies in the rubble of a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Woodward, Oklahoma, Aprilmore
An American flag flies in the rubble of a home that was destroyed by a tornado in Woodward, Oklahoma, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack films a power pole split into half from tornado damage in the southern more
Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack films a power pole split into half from tornado damage in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Aaryn Mashonhall (L) and Shanna Byrd, both of Woodward, Oklahoma, sort through the debris in Masonhall's famore
Aaryn Mashonhall (L) and Shanna Byrd, both of Woodward, Oklahoma, sort through the debris in Masonhall's father's home that was destroyed by a tornado April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
Trish Ford, of Woodward, Oklahoma, looks for personal papers for a friend whose office was destroyed by a tmore
Trish Ford, of Woodward, Oklahoma, looks for personal papers for a friend whose office was destroyed by a tornado April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
A trailer lies damaged by a fallen tree after a tornado struck in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas Aprimore
A trailer lies damaged by a fallen tree after a tornado struck in the southern area of Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Workers try to dismantle and untangle a tornado-damaged Ferris wheel that flipped over in southern Wichita,more
Workers try to dismantle and untangle a tornado-damaged Ferris wheel that flipped over in southern Wichita, Kansas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A truck lies on its side after a tornado struck Woodward, Oklahoma, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttlemore
A truck lies on its side after a tornado struck Woodward, Oklahoma, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
Cheryl Cyr walks into a bedroom in her home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012, where the roof was blown off bmore
Cheryl Cyr walks into a bedroom in her home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012, where the roof was blown off by an April 14 tornado. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom
Norman Nelson, of Woodward, Oklahoma, takes a break from cleaning up the home of his mother, Wilma Nelson, more
Norman Nelson, of Woodward, Oklahoma, takes a break from cleaning up the home of his mother, Wilma Nelson, 87, after a tornado April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
