Pageantry in Pyongyang

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang on the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Soldiers march past the podium during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Dancers perform in front of a fireworks display during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

A soldier wearing military medals joins thousands of soldiers taking part in a ceremony, attended by North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

A North Korean girl holding a balloon attends an unveiling ceremony of statues of North Korean Founder Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il , in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. T REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Soldiers carry an image of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of his birth in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Soldiers stand in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il after a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean residents attend the unveiling ceremony of bronze statues of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Soldiers applaud North Korea leader Kim Jong-un during a ceremony at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

People walk past a government building featuring a portrait of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and a North Korean flag in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean residents attend the unveiling ceremony of the bronze statues of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and Leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Singers perform during a concert in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Soldiers carrying a flag march past the podium during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Koreans sit in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il after a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Fighter jets fly past during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Soldiers applaud to North Korea leader Kim Jong-un at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean residents carrying plastic flowers walk back home after attending the unveiling ceremony of the bronze statues of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and Leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

People wave to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

A soldier stands guard in front of the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Singers and soldiers perform during a concert in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Soldiers on a military truck take part in a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

People walk under portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il before a gala show as part of the celebration on the centenary of the birth of Kim, in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Soldiers run into a stadium to join a ceremony, attended by North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Dancers perform in front of a portrait of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Soldiers applaud North Korea leader Kim Jong-un during a ceremony at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean soldiers carry an image of Kim Il-sung during a mass parade to celebrate the North Korea founder's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean soldiers take part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

A North Korean military band takes part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean soldiers take part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean soldiers take part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean soldiers carry an image of Kim Jong-il during a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

A soldier salutes from a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

North Korean soldiers take part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV

2012年 4月 17日 星期二

Mosaic portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il are displayed in front of lit up buildings in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

