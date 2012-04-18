版本:
Discovery to the Smithsonian

<p>Space shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

2012年 4月 18日

Space shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA

<p>The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a fly-by as it arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

2012年 4月 18日

The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a fly-by as it arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>People gather at the base of the Washington Monument to watch as the shuttle Discovery, on the back of a NASA 747 transport jet, flies over the National Mall in Washington, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

2012年 4月 18日

People gather at the base of the Washington Monument to watch as the shuttle Discovery, on the back of a NASA 747 transport jet, flies over the National Mall in Washington, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, sits on the Dulles International Airport tarmac under blue skies after arrival in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, sits on the Dulles International Airport tarmac under blue skies after arrival in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>The shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monument, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monument, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The space shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft as it is towed from the Mate Demate facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

2012年 4月 18日

The space shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft as it is towed from the Mate Demate facility at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by past the southwest corner of the White House, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 4月 18日

The space shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by past the southwest corner of the White House, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012 REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

2012年 4月 18日

Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012 REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA

<p>The shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

2012年 4月 18日

Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA

<p>Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), makes its way past Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA</p>

2012年 4月 18日

Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), makes its way past Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

<p>The shuttle Discovery is being towed for the last time out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to the Mate Demate Facility at Kennedy Space Center, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael R Brown </p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery is being towed for the last time out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to the Mate Demate Facility at Kennedy Space Center, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michael R Brown

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, taxis after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, taxis after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Workers watch as the shuttle Discovery is towed from the Mate Demate facility while attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

2012年 4月 18日

Workers watch as the shuttle Discovery is towed from the Mate Demate facility while attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>The shuttle Discovery, attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft, takes off headed for its final home at The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum from Cape Canaveral, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery, attached to a modified NASA 747 aircraft, takes off headed for its final home at The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum from Cape Canaveral, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monument and the West Wing of the White House, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, does a final fly-by over the Washington Monument and the West Wing of the White House, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The shuttle Discovery flies on top of a NASA 747 transport jet near the Washington Monument before landing at Dulles International Airport, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery flies on top of a NASA 747 transport jet near the Washington Monument before landing at Dulles International Airport, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

2012年 4月 18日

The shuttle Discovery, riding atop a NASA 747 transport jet, arrives at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

