Bomb attacks in Iraq
Mourners grieve over the coffin during the funeral for a victim who was killed in a bomb attack in Samarra,more
Mourners grieve over the coffin during the funeral for a victim who was killed in a bomb attack in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, April 19, 2012. More than 20 bombs hit cities and towns across Iraq, killing dozens, police and hospital sources said, raising fears of sectarian strife in a country whose authorities are keen to show they can now maintain security. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi
Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, 10more
Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, 100 km (62 miles) north of Baghdad, as a sandstorm rages April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi
Residents inspect the site of a bomb attack in Baquba, 65 km (40 miles) north of Baghdad, April 19, 2012. more
Residents inspect the site of a bomb attack in Baquba, 65 km (40 miles) north of Baghdad, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Helmiy al-Azawi
Iraqi security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Ramadi, 100 km (60 miles) wesmore
Iraqi security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb attack in the city of Ramadi, 100 km (60 miles) west of Baghdad, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani
People look at a damaged car during a sandstorm after a car bomb in Haifa Street, central Baghdad April 19,more
People look at a damaged car during a sandstorm after a car bomb in Haifa Street, central Baghdad April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani
A boy walks past the site of a bomb attack in Haifa Street, central Baghdad April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ali amore
A boy walks past the site of a bomb attack in Haifa Street, central Baghdad April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ali al-Mashhadani
A woman embraces her son who was wounded in a bomb attack in Amil district in southwestern Baghdad April 19more
A woman embraces her son who was wounded in a bomb attack in Amil district in southwestern Baghdad April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man cleans his house after a bomb attack on Palestine street in eastern Baghdad April 19, 2012. REUTERS/more
A man cleans his house after a bomb attack on Palestine street in eastern Baghdad April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Saad shalash
People inspect a damaged vehicle after a bomb attack in Amil district in southwestern Baghdad April 19, 201more
People inspect a damaged vehicle after a bomb attack in Amil district in southwestern Baghdad April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Bloodstains are seen on the ground as Kurdish security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kmore
Bloodstains are seen on the ground as Kurdish security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
