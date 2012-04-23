版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 24日 星期二 03:15 BJT

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

<p>Denise Lemmons (L) kisses Wellington Warner at a bus stop located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Denise Lemmons (L) kisses Wellington Warner at a bus stop located at the intersection of Florence and Normamore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Denise Lemmons (L) kisses Wellington Warner at a bus stop located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
1 / 20
<p>Two men are detained for questioning, and later released by an LAPD officer as they visit a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Two men are detained for questioning, and later released by an LAPD officer as they visit a makeshift memormore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Two men are detained for questioning, and later released by an LAPD officer as they visit a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
2 / 20
<p>Regina Bennett dances during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Regina Bennett dances during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Anmore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Regina Bennett dances during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
3 / 20
<p>Gerardo DeSantos III (L) and his father Gerardo DeSantos Jr. speak with a reporter in their front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Gerardo DeSantos III (L) and his father Gerardo DeSantos Jr. speak with a reporter in their front yard in more

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Gerardo DeSantos III (L) and his father Gerardo DeSantos Jr. speak with a reporter in their front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
4 / 20
<p>An employee of a real estate agency places "open house" signs on the corner of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

An employee of a real estate agency places "open house" signs on the corner of Florence and Normandie in Lomore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

An employee of a real estate agency places "open house" signs on the corner of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
5 / 20
<p>A food worker takes a cigarette break outside a liquor store located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A food worker takes a cigarette break outside a liquor store located at the intersection of Florence and Nomore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A food worker takes a cigarette break outside a liquor store located at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
6 / 20
<p>Reverend Cecil Murray, former leader of the First AME Church and was instrumental in helping end the violence of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, stands on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Reverend Cecil Murray, former leader of the First AME Church and was instrumental in helping end the violenmore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Reverend Cecil Murray, former leader of the First AME Church and was instrumental in helping end the violence of the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, stands on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
7 / 20
<p>A view of West 71st Street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A view of West 71st Street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUmore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A view of West 71st Street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
8 / 20
<p>A man prays inside a church on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A man prays inside a church on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

more

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man prays inside a church on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
9 / 20
<p>Blue bandanas signifying the color of a crip gang adorn candles at a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Blue bandanas signifying the color of a crip gang adorn candles at a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83more

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Blue bandanas signifying the color of a crip gang adorn candles at a makeshift memorial for a fallen E/S 83 Gangster Crips member in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
10 / 20
<p>A movie advertisement appears to point towards passengers on a bus as it stops at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A movie advertisement appears to point towards passengers on a bus as it stops at the intersection of Floremore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A movie advertisement appears to point towards passengers on a bus as it stops at the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
11 / 20
<p>A woman holding a child walks past "open house" signs on West 73rd Street, a street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A woman holding a child walks past "open house" signs on West 73rd Street, a street in the vicinity of Flormore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A woman holding a child walks past "open house" signs on West 73rd Street, a street in the vicinity of Florence and Normandie, in Los Angeles, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man gestures with his hands near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

A man gestures with his hands near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012more

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

A man gestures with his hands near the intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
13 / 20
<p>Dr. Cesar Barba conducts an exam of Gissell Castaneda with the assistance of her mother Dalia Castaneda at UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Dr. Cesar Barba conducts an exam of Gissell Castaneda with the assistance of her mother Dalia Castaneda at more

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Dr. Cesar Barba conducts an exam of Gissell Castaneda with the assistance of her mother Dalia Castaneda at UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
14 / 20
<p>The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcomore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
15 / 20
<p>Deryl Kerm stands near the Hand Car Wash on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Deryl Kerm stands near the Hand Car Wash on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonatmore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Deryl Kerm stands near the Hand Car Wash on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
16 / 20
<p>Dr. Yasser Aman, President and CEO of UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Dr. Yasser Aman, President and CEO of UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonatmore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Dr. Yasser Aman, President and CEO of UMMA Community Clinic in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
17 / 20
<p>The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, is shown in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, is shown in more

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

The infamous intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, is shown in Los Angeles, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
18 / 20
<p>Yolanda Bennett worships during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Yolanda Bennett worships during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Losmore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Yolanda Bennett worships during a Sunday church service at Unity Christian Center on Florence Avenue in Los Angeles, California, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
19 / 20
<p>Gerardo DeSantos III, sits on steps in his front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Gerardo DeSantos III, sits on steps in his front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives aboutmore

2012年 4月 24日 星期二

Gerardo DeSantos III, sits on steps in his front yard in Los Angeles, April 4, 2012. His family lives about a block from Florence and Normandie. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
When they were young

When they were young

下一个

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

Los Angeles riots: 20 years later

The intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 riots, as it looks today.

2012年 4月 24日
When they were young

When they were young

Famous faces when they were young.

2012年 4月 21日
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

2012年 4月 21日
Mongolia's gold rush

Mongolia's gold rush

Dwindling legal gold supplies and a spike in black market demand from China have made work lucrative for Mongolia's "ninja miners," who extract the riches of...

2012年 4月 20日

精选图集

Floods, landslides unleash havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides unleash havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

Inside a world-class wine collection

Inside a world-class wine collection

French collector Michel-Jack Chasseuil has amassed more than 40,000 bottles of rare and prestigious vintages.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐