2012年 4月 21日

Photos of the week

<p>A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. A Pakistani airliner with 127 people on board crashed in bad weather as it came in to land in Islamabad on Friday, scattering wreckage and leaving no sign of survivors. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, April 20, 2012. A Pakistani airliner with 127 people on board crashed in bad weather as it came in to land in Islamabad on Friday, scattering wreckage and leaving no sign of survivors. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

<p>Protesters chant slogans after police used a flashbang stun grenade during an anti-government rally in Manama, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Protesters chant slogans after police used a flashbang stun grenade during an anti-government rally in Manama, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Greek parliament employees raise a mast after they replaced torn-off Greek flag with a new one atop the parliament in Athens Syntagma (Constitution) square, April 18, 2012 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Greek parliament employees raise a mast after they replaced torn-off Greek flag with a new one atop the parliament in Athens Syntagma (Constitution) square, April 18, 2012 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives in Paris, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives in Paris, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

<p>Fisherman Siswanto rides on a self-built wooden cable car, created by himself, to cross the sea at Timang beach in Gunung Kidul, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 19 April 2012. Siswanto crosses between rocks to catch lobsters. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Fisherman Siswanto rides on a self-built wooden cable car, created by himself, to cross the sea at Timang beach in Gunung Kidul, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 19 April 2012. Siswanto crosses between rocks to catch lobsters. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

<p>Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh swims underwater during a training session in Budapest, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh swims underwater during a training session in Budapest, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>The Space shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

The Space shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA

<p>Tim Crom picks up debris from a home damaged by a tornado in Thurman, Iowa, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Tim Crom picks up debris from a home damaged by a tornado in Thurman, Iowa, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

<p>Hrity, a migrant from Eritrea, covers her face as she poses for a photograph in the central city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, April 9, 2012. Some 60,000 African migrants fleeing authoritarian rule in Eritrea and fighting in neighbouring Sudan and what is now South Sudan have crossed illegally into Israel across the relatively porous desert border with Egypt. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Hrity, a migrant from Eritrea, covers her face as she poses for a photograph in the central city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, April 9, 2012. Some 60,000 African migrants fleeing authoritarian rule in Eritrea and fighting in neighbouring Sudan and what is now South Sudan have crossed illegally into Israel across the relatively porous desert border with Egypt. REUTERS/Nir Elias

<p>Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, El Salvador, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, El Salvador, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

<p>Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, poses inside a studio in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, poses inside a studio in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat, India, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Children play in front of the construction site of the Belo Monte Dam project at Santo Antonio, near Altamira in northern Brazil, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Children play in front of the construction site of the Belo Monte Dam project at Santo Antonio, near Altamira in northern Brazil, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

<p>Beekeeper She Ping is covered with bees during a challenge to break the world record in Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2012. She Ping, 32, broke the world record on Wednesday by covering his body with 33.1 kilograms of bees, about 331,000 bees, overtaking the last world record of 26.8 kilograms of bees which was attempted by a Jiangxi province beekeeper Ruan Liangming in 2008, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Beekeeper She Ping is covered with bees during a challenge to break the world record in Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2012. She Ping, 32, broke the world record on Wednesday by covering his body with 33.1 kilograms of bees, about 331,000 bees, overtaking the last world record of 26.8 kilograms of bees which was attempted by a Jiangxi province beekeeper Ruan Liangming in 2008, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

<p>Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik clenches his fist in a far-right salute as he arrives in court for the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik clenches his fist in a far-right salute as he arrives in court for the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>U.S. Army soldiers from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division run for cover as they are fired upon by Taliban fighters during a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

U.S. Army soldiers from 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division run for cover as they are fired upon by Taliban fighters during a mission in Zhary district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A labourer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of the northern Indian state of Punjab, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A labourer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of the northern Indian state of Punjab, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

<p>Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, north of Baghdad, as a sandstorm rages, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

Residents pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a bomb attack, during a funeral in Samarra, north of Baghdad, as a sandstorm rages, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bakr al-Azzawi

<p>A girl looks on as she does her school assignment next to other students who are napping on desks inside a classroom at a primary school in a village in Yuexi county, Anhui province, China, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jianan Yu </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A girl looks on as she does her school assignment next to other students who are napping on desks inside a classroom at a primary school in a village in Yuexi county, Anhui province, China, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

<p>A cat looks at Lipizzaner horse "Alea" as it stands under a solarium at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

A cat looks at Lipizzaner horse "Alea" as it stands under a solarium at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

<p>People watch a 3D movie at the newly opened Minglar cinema in Yangon, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

2012年 4月 21日 星期六

People watch a 3D movie at the newly opened Minglar cinema in Yangon, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

