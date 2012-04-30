版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 1日 星期二 04:05 BJT

Sudan conflict reignites

<p>A SPLA-N soldier walks next to fresh graves of Nuba people killed during raids by Sudan's air force in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A SPLA-N soldier walks next to fresh graves of Nuba people killed during raids by Sudan's air force in the more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A SPLA-N soldier walks next to fresh graves of Nuba people killed during raids by Sudan's air force in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 32
<p>Medical workers help a Nuba boy, Yusuf Idris who was wounded by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar, at a hospital in Gidel village, in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Medical workers help a Nuba boy, Yusuf Idris who was wounded by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Medical workers help a Nuba boy, Yusuf Idris who was wounded by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar, at a hospital in Gidel village, in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 32
<p>A Nuba young woman takes a break under a tree on her way to South Sudanese Yida refugee camp, in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Nuba young woman takes a break under a tree on her way to South Sudanese Yida refugee camp, in Bram villamore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A Nuba young woman takes a break under a tree on her way to South Sudanese Yida refugee camp, in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 32
<p>A woman searches for belongings in a building destroyed by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A woman searches for belongings in a building destroyed by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kamore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A woman searches for belongings in a building destroyed by a bomb dropped by the Sudanese airforce in Al Kanyar in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 32
<p>A Nuba woman, injured during a raid by Sudan's air force, sits in a makeshift hospital in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A Nuba woman, injured during a raid by Sudan's air force, sits in a makeshift hospital in the Nuba Mountainmore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A Nuba woman, injured during a raid by Sudan's air force, sits in a makeshift hospital in the Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan, April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 32
<p>Girls sit in front of their shelter in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Girls sit in front of their shelter in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan April 28, 2012.more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Girls sit in front of their shelter in Bram village in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 32
<p>A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier sits in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state,n April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier sits in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state,n Aprmore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier sits in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state,n April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 32
<p>South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers walk past a fox hole on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers walk past a fox hole on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers walk past a fox hole on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 32
<p>A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, comander sits in a chair in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, comander sits in a chair in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REmore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, comander sits in a chair in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 32
<p>South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, Aprimore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 32
<p>South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, Aprimore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 32
<p>A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier carries water to his position on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier carries water to his position on the frontline in Panakuach, Unimore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier carries water to his position on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 32
<p>South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers load a Soviet-made T-72 tank into a truck in Halop, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers load a Soviet-made T-72 tank into a truck in Halop, Unity state, more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldiers load a Soviet-made T-72 tank into a truck in Halop, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 32
<p>A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier prepares food on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier prepares food on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier prepares food on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 32
<p>A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier walks on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier walks on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A South Sudan's army, or the SPLA, soldier walks on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 32
<p>An SPLA soldier looks at warplanes as he lies on the ground to take cover beside a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An SPLA soldier looks at warplanes as he lies on the ground to take cover beside a road during an air strikmore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

An SPLA soldier looks at warplanes as he lies on the ground to take cover beside a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 32
<p>Men look at a market destroyed by an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Men look at a market destroyed by an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Men look at a market destroyed by an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 32
<p>A woman runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, South Sudan, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A woman runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, South Sudamore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A woman runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, South Sudan, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
18 / 32
<p>Smoke rises after the Sudanese air force fired a missile during an air strike in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Smoke rises after the Sudanese air force fired a missile during an air strike in Rubkona near Bentiu, Aprilmore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Smoke rises after the Sudanese air force fired a missile during an air strike in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 32
<p>The burnt body of a boy killed during an air strike by the Sudanese air force is covered with sheets in a market in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

The burnt body of a boy killed during an air strike by the Sudanese air force is covered with sheets in a mmore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

The burnt body of a boy killed during an air strike by the Sudanese air force is covered with sheets in a market in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 32
<p>A donkey runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A donkey runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23,more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A donkey runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
21 / 32
<p>A man gestures at a market burnt in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A man gestures at a market burnt in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A man gestures at a market burnt in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
22 / 32
<p>Sudanese military soldiers travel in their vehicles near the body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Sudanese military soldiers travel in their vehicles near the body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberatmore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Sudanese military soldiers travel in their vehicles near the body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
23 / 32
<p>Sudanese military soldiers stand at a Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) tank during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese military soldiers stand at a Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) tank during the visit of Sudanemore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Sudanese military soldiers stand at a Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) tank during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
24 / 32
<p>A Sudanese military, holding a weapon, gestures during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A Sudanese military, holding a weapon, gestures during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A Sudanese military, holding a weapon, gestures during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
25 / 32
<p>Sudanese military troops travel in their vehicles during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese military troops travel in their vehicles during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (nomore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Sudanese military troops travel in their vehicles during the visit of Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (not seen) in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
26 / 32
<p>The body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) lies on the ground in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

The body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) lies on the ground in Heglig, April 23, 2more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

The body of a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) lies on the ground in Heglig, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
27 / 32
<p>Sudanese engineers check the damage to an oil pipeline in a largely damaged oilfield in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

Sudanese engineers check the damage to an oil pipeline in a largely damaged oilfield in Heglig April 23, 20more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Sudanese engineers check the damage to an oil pipeline in a largely damaged oilfield in Heglig April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
28 / 32
<p>A SPLA soldier walks in a market destroyed in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A SPLA soldier walks in a market destroyed in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentmore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A SPLA soldier walks in a market destroyed in an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
29 / 32
<p>A South Sudan SPLA soldier looks at his injured comrades outside a hospital in Bentiu, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

A South Sudan SPLA soldier looks at his injured comrades outside a hospital in Bentiu, April 22, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

A South Sudan SPLA soldier looks at his injured comrades outside a hospital in Bentiu, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
30 / 32
<p>Soldiers of South Sudan's SPLA army stand in line at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

Soldiers of South Sudan's SPLA army stand in line at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gormore

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

Soldiers of South Sudan's SPLA army stand in line at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
31 / 32
<p>South Sudan's SPLA soldiers hold up their weapons as they shout at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

South Sudan's SPLA soldiers hold up their weapons as they shout at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012more

2012年 5月 1日 星期二

South Sudan's SPLA soldiers hold up their weapons as they shout at a military base in Bentiu April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

2012年 4月 28日
The 82nd in Afghanistan

The 82nd in Afghanistan

Photographer Baz Ratner is embedded with the 82nd Airborne Division.

2012年 4月 27日
The Aurora Borealis

The Aurora Borealis

Stunning views of nature's northern lights.

2012年 4月 28日
A day with the LAPD

A day with the LAPD

A day with the LAPD where the riots began 20 years ago.

2012年 4月 28日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates

Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Extreme collectors

Extreme collectors

Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State

Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.

Brexit from the beginning

Brexit from the beginning

A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.

Chile's devastating wildfires

Chile's devastating wildfires

Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐