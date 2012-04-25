版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 26日 星期四 01:25 BJT

Sierra Leone: 10 years later

<p>People walk through the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. The U.N. war crimes court trying Charles Taylor for atrocities in Sierra Leone will deliver its verdict on Thursday. Sierra Leone's 11-year conflict from 1991-2002 left over 50,000 dead and became a byword for gratuitous violence, especially the amputation of limbs. A decade later, the West African nation is peaceful, but among the world's poorest. It is due to hold elections in November. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

People walk through the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. The U.N. war crimes court more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

People walk through the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. The U.N. war crimes court trying Charles Taylor for atrocities in Sierra Leone will deliver its verdict on Thursday. Sierra Leone's 11-year conflict from 1991-2002 left over 50,000 dead and became a byword for gratuitous violence, especially the amputation of limbs. A decade later, the West African nation is peaceful, but among the world's poorest. It is due to hold elections in November. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
1 / 30
<p>Containers of palm oil lie in front of a store in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Containers of palm oil lie in front of a store in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 20more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Containers of palm oil lie in front of a store in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
2 / 30
<p>A sign commemorating the start of the civil war is displayed at a memorial site where the conflict began, in the village of Bomaru, eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A sign commemorating the start of the civil war is displayed at a memorial site where the conflict began, imore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A sign commemorating the start of the civil war is displayed at a memorial site where the conflict began, in the village of Bomaru, eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
3 / 30
<p>The remote border post between Liberia and Sierra Leone, where fighters from Liberia entered on March 23, 1991, and triggered the start of the civil war, is seen in the village of Bomaru, eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

The remote border post between Liberia and Sierra Leone, where fighters from Liberia entered on March 23, 1more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

The remote border post between Liberia and Sierra Leone, where fighters from Liberia entered on March 23, 1991, and triggered the start of the civil war, is seen in the village of Bomaru, eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
4 / 30
<p>A wall in a building notoriously called the "Slaughterhouse," where rebel civil war victims were butchered using machetes and knives, is seen splattered with what local residents said are dried human bloodstains, in the town of Kailahun, eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A wall in a building notoriously called the "Slaughterhouse," where rebel civil war victims were butchered more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A wall in a building notoriously called the "Slaughterhouse," where rebel civil war victims were butchered using machetes and knives, is seen splattered with what local residents said are dried human bloodstains, in the town of Kailahun, eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
5 / 30
<p>Brothers Junisa (L), 12, and Momo Kabba, 13, whose parents and grandparents were killed during the civil war and now work tilling rice fields for the equivalent of US$0.70 per day, pose for a portrait in the village of Bomaru, where the conflict started in 1991, in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Brothers Junisa (L), 12, and Momo Kabba, 13, whose parents and grandparents were killed during the civil wamore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Brothers Junisa (L), 12, and Momo Kabba, 13, whose parents and grandparents were killed during the civil war and now work tilling rice fields for the equivalent of US$0.70 per day, pose for a portrait in the village of Bomaru, where the conflict started in 1991, in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
6 / 30
<p>Unmarked graves of fighters killed during the 1991-2002 civil war lie in an overgrown field in Daru in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Unmarked graves of fighters killed during the 1991-2002 civil war lie in an overgrown field in Daru in eastmore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Unmarked graves of fighters killed during the 1991-2002 civil war lie in an overgrown field in Daru in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
7 / 30
<p>A headstone marks a mass grave of rebel victims in the village of Bomaru, where the conflict started in 1991, in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A headstone marks a mass grave of rebel victims in the village of Bomaru, where the conflict started in 199more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A headstone marks a mass grave of rebel victims in the village of Bomaru, where the conflict started in 1991, in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
8 / 30
<p>A boy stands in an abandoned home that was damaged during the 1991-2002 civil war, with graffiti scrawled by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels, in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A boy stands in an abandoned home that was damaged during the 1991-2002 civil war, with graffiti scrawled bmore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A boy stands in an abandoned home that was damaged during the 1991-2002 civil war, with graffiti scrawled by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels, in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
9 / 30
<p>Graffiti scrawled by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels is seen in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Graffiti scrawled by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels is seen in the town of Kailahun in easternmore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Graffiti scrawled by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels is seen in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
10 / 30
<p>Pupils attend a Koranic school in the town of Small Sefoda in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Pupils attend a Koranic school in the town of Small Sefoda in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Pupils attend a Koranic school in the town of Small Sefoda in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
11 / 30
<p>A sheet advertising a traditional medicine doctor's services hangs outside his home by the roadside in the town of Small Sefoda in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A sheet advertising a traditional medicine doctor's services hangs outside his home by the roadside in the more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A sheet advertising a traditional medicine doctor's services hangs outside his home by the roadside in the town of Small Sefoda in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
12 / 30
<p>Artisanal miners pan for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Artisanal miners pan for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastern Smore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Artisanal miners pan for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
13 / 30
<p>An artisanal miner pans for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

An artisanal miner pans for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastermore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

An artisanal miner pans for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
14 / 30
<p>An artisanal miner pans for diamonds in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

An artisanal miner pans for diamonds in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERmore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

An artisanal miner pans for diamonds in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
15 / 30
<p>Diamonds lie on a table beside a mobile phone in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Diamonds lie on a table beside a mobile phone in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012.more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Diamonds lie on a table beside a mobile phone in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
16 / 30
<p>A hacked stump stands in the midst of a logged area in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. Logging is illegal in Sierra Leone, but remains the leading cause of environmental degradation, according to the European Union. Population pressure, common slash and burn methods and illegal logging mean the country's bountiful forests could disappear by 2018, according to the Forestry Ministry. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A hacked stump stands in the midst of a logged area in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. Logging is illemore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A hacked stump stands in the midst of a logged area in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. Logging is illegal in Sierra Leone, but remains the leading cause of environmental degradation, according to the European Union. Population pressure, common slash and burn methods and illegal logging mean the country's bountiful forests could disappear by 2018, according to the Forestry Ministry. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
17 / 30
<p>A worker carries charcoal through a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A worker carries charcoal through a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone, April 20, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A worker carries charcoal through a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
18 / 30
<p>A forest burns in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A forest burns in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A forest burns in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
19 / 30
<p>A boy working to make charcoal stands in a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A boy working to make charcoal stands in a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A boy working to make charcoal stands in a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
20 / 30
<p>A woman uses a net to catch fish in a pool of water near the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A woman uses a net to catch fish in a pool of water near the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone April 20, 2012.more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A woman uses a net to catch fish in a pool of water near the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
21 / 30
<p>Kadiatu Kauma, 24, sits in a hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm, stomach and back after police opened fire on a crowd of protestors in the mining town of Bumbuna April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Kadiatu Kauma, 24, sits in a hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm, stomach and back after police opened more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Kadiatu Kauma, 24, sits in a hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm, stomach and back after police opened fire on a crowd of protestors in the mining town of Bumbuna April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
22 / 30
<p>Girls selling sweets watch from their makeshift kiosk as other boys and girls their age (not pictured) attend a school in the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Girls selling sweets watch from their makeshift kiosk as other boys and girls their age (not pictured) attemore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Girls selling sweets watch from their makeshift kiosk as other boys and girls their age (not pictured) attend a school in the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
23 / 30
<p>Komba Nyanku (L), 12, who wants to become a lawyer, and his friend, Abdoulaye Marrah, 12, who dreams of being a pilot, pose for a portrait in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. Neither of the boys have money to pay school fees. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Komba Nyanku (L), 12, who wants to become a lawyer, and his friend, Abdoulaye Marrah, 12, who dreams of beimore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Komba Nyanku (L), 12, who wants to become a lawyer, and his friend, Abdoulaye Marrah, 12, who dreams of being a pilot, pose for a portrait in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. Neither of the boys have money to pay school fees. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
24 / 30
<p>Sia Mondeh, 12, who would like to become a lawyer, poses for a portrait in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. Mondeh has no money for school fees. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Sia Mondeh, 12, who would like to become a lawyer, poses for a portrait in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone Apmore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Sia Mondeh, 12, who would like to become a lawyer, poses for a portrait in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. Mondeh has no money for school fees. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
25 / 30
<p>Groom Mohamed Araphan Kabba and his bride Fatmata Kabba celebrate their wedding with guests in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Groom Mohamed Araphan Kabba and his bride Fatmata Kabba celebrate their wedding with guests in Koidu in easmore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Groom Mohamed Araphan Kabba and his bride Fatmata Kabba celebrate their wedding with guests in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
26 / 30
<p>Guests attend a wedding in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Guests attend a wedding in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Guests attend a wedding in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
27 / 30
<p>People living in makeshift apartments at an abandoned former presidential palace look out from a balcony in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

People living in makeshift apartments at an abandoned former presidential palace look out from a balcony inmore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

People living in makeshift apartments at an abandoned former presidential palace look out from a balcony in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
28 / 30
<p>A grandmother gives her grandchildren lessons on their porch in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A grandmother gives her grandchildren lessons on their porch in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 24, 2more

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

A grandmother gives her grandchildren lessons on their porch in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
29 / 30
<p>Grass grows inside a house destroyed during the 1991-2002 civil war in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Grass grows inside a house destroyed during the 1991-2002 civil war in the town of Kailahun in eastern Siermore

2012年 4月 26日 星期四

Grass grows inside a house destroyed during the 1991-2002 civil war in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
30 / 30
重播
下一图片集
Protecting the President

Protecting the President

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐