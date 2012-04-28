版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 4月 28日 星期六 08:55 BJT

A day with the LAPD

<p>Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REmore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 16
<p>Items confiscated from a suspect are seen on the hood of a squad car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Items confiscated from a suspect are seen on the hood of a squad car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. more

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Items confiscated from a suspect are seen on the hood of a squad car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 16
<p>Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets James Oh, owner of a Liquor store on a street corner where the 1992 Los Angeles Riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an 11.2 square mile area. It has seen a drop from 162 homicides 20 years ago, to 16 so far this year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets James Oh, owner of a Liquor store on a street corner where tmore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets James Oh, owner of a Liquor store on a street corner where the 1992 Los Angeles Riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an 11.2 square mile area. It has seen a drop from 162 homicides 20 years ago, to 16 so far this year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 16
<p>Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angelemore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 16
<p>Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angelemore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 16
<p>LAPD Officer Romero looks for gang tattoos on a man who was drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

LAPD Officer Romero looks for gang tattoos on a man who was drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angmore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

LAPD Officer Romero looks for gang tattoos on a man who was drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 16
<p>Officers search men who were drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Officers search men who were drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Officers search men who were drinking alcohol in the street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 16
<p>Bullet-proof glass is seen in front of the servers at a Jack In The Box fast food restaurant in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Bullet-proof glass is seen in front of the servers at a Jack In The Box fast food restaurant in south Los Amore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Bullet-proof glass is seen in front of the servers at a Jack In The Box fast food restaurant in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 16
<p>A man is detained in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A man is detained in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

A man is detained in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 16
<p>Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets Edwin Sarmento, who works in a cell phone store on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets Edwin Sarmento, who works in a cell phone store on the streemore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (R) greets Edwin Sarmento, who works in a cell phone store on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 16
<p>Gang graffiti is seen on a wall in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Gang graffiti is seen on a wall in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Gang graffiti is seen on a wall in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 16
<p>Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (L) greets David Lee, 35, who was wearing an LA Riot t-shirt on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (L) greets David Lee, 35, who was wearing an LA Riot t-shirt on the strmore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Senior Lead Officer Martin Martinez (L) greets David Lee, 35, who was wearing an LA Riot t-shirt on the street corner where the riots started in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 16
<p>Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. Rmore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 16
<p>A man is handcuffed in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man is handcuffed in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

A man is handcuffed in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 16
<p>A memorial to a gang victim is seen on a street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A memorial to a gang victim is seen on a street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholmore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

A memorial to a gang victim is seen on a street in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 16
<p>Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REmore

2012年 4月 28日 星期六

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
The Aurora Borealis

The Aurora Borealis

下一个

The Aurora Borealis

The Aurora Borealis

Stunning views of nature's northern lights.

2012年 4月 28日
Royal Wedding redux

Royal Wedding redux

Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.

2012年 4月 28日
Killing Bin Laden

Killing Bin Laden

The operation that killed the al Qaeda leader.

2013年 2月 12日
Enterprise in New York

Enterprise in New York

The Space Shuttle Enterprise is flown from Washington to New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

2012年 4月 28日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐