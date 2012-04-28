版本:
Photos of the week

<p>The Space Shuttles Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over the Statue of Liberty in New York, April 27, 2012. The Space Shuttle Enterprise officially arrives in New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

2012年 4月 28日

The Space Shuttles Enterprise rides atop a NASA modified 747 plane over the Statue of Liberty in New York, April 27, 2012. The Space Shuttle Enterprise officially arrives in New York to be placed at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an 11.2 square mile area. It has seen a drop from 162 homicides 20 years ago, to 16 so far this year. There are around 34 gangs operating in the division. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

2012年 4月 28日

Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an 11.2 square mile area. It has seen a drop from 162 homicides 20 years ago, to 16 so far this year. There are around 34 gangs operating in the division. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An injuried student is arrested by riot policemen during a demonstration against the government demanding changes in the public state education system, in Santiago April 25, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Carlos Vera </p>

2012年 4月 28日

An injuried student is arrested by riot policemen during a demonstration against the government demanding changes in the public state education system, in Santiago April 25, 2012. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

<p>Rodney King demonstrates how he was knocked to the ground during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles Police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist King. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 4月 28日

Rodney King demonstrates how he was knocked to the ground during a signing of his book " The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption " in New York April 24, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles Police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist King. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Fans are seen watching Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final hockey playoff series betweeen the Boston Bruins amd the Washington Capitals in Boston, Massachusetts April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

2012年 4月 28日

Fans are seen watching Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference quarter-final hockey playoff series betweeen the Boston Bruins amd the Washington Capitals in Boston, Massachusetts April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

2012年 4月 28日

U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Six-year-old Anum, poses for her uncle for a picture while visiting the site of the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. Osama bin Laden was killed almost a year ago, on May 2, 2011, by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

2012年 4月 28日

Six-year-old Anum, poses for her uncle for a picture while visiting the site of the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. Osama bin Laden was killed almost a year ago, on May 2, 2011, by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

<p>Paltso, 31, an ethnic Tibetan woman holds her daughter Kanga Ihamo, 3, outside their tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province April 23, 2012. Two years after the quake that shook a remote, mountainous corner of the Qinghai province, thousands of people are still living at the makeshift camp waiting to be relocated into new houses. Latest reports of the death toll has reached 2,698, according to Xinhua news agency. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 4月 28日

Paltso, 31, an ethnic Tibetan woman holds her daughter Kanga Ihamo, 3, outside their tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province April 23, 2012. Two years after the quake that shook a remote, mountainous corner of the Qinghai province, thousands of people are still living at the makeshift camp waiting to be relocated into new houses. Latest reports of the death toll has reached 2,698, according to Xinhua news agency. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>A woman sits in the rain on the place where her shack once stood before a fire razed it down in Durban April 23, 2012. More than 100 people have been left homeless after the fire destroyed shacks in the Jadhu Place informal settlement. REUTERS/Rogan Ward </p>

2012年 4月 28日

A woman sits in the rain on the place where her shack once stood before a fire razed it down in Durban April 23, 2012. More than 100 people have been left homeless after the fire destroyed shacks in the Jadhu Place informal settlement. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>Kadiatu Kauma, 24, sits in a hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm, stomach and back after police opened fire on a crowd of protestors in the mining town of Bumbuna April 19, 2012. A woman was shot and killed and several others were wounded when police opened fire on a crowd protesting wages and working conditions at the British mining company African Minerals, according to witnesses, hospital staff and police officials. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

2012年 4月 28日

Kadiatu Kauma, 24, sits in a hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm, stomach and back after police opened fire on a crowd of protestors in the mining town of Bumbuna April 19, 2012. A woman was shot and killed and several others were wounded when police opened fire on a crowd protesting wages and working conditions at the British mining company African Minerals, according to witnesses, hospital staff and police officials. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

<p>Jazmine Raygoza, teen bariatric surgery patient, grimaces in the hot sun in the back yard of her home in Denver April 21, 2012. Jazmine weighed 219 lbs. on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking </p>

2012年 4月 28日

Jazmine Raygoza, teen bariatric surgery patient, grimaces in the hot sun in the back yard of her home in Denver April 21, 2012. Jazmine weighed 219 lbs. on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>The body of a man killed following flash-floods is seen in the gorge at the Hells Gate National Park in Naivasha, April 23, 2012. Seven bodies were recovered after a 53-member youth group from Nairobi encountered flash-floods after heavy rains, while on a tour of the park. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

2012年 4月 28日

The body of a man killed following flash-floods is seen in the gorge at the Hells Gate National Park in Naivasha, April 23, 2012. Seven bodies were recovered after a 53-member youth group from Nairobi encountered flash-floods after heavy rains, while on a tour of the park. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>The carcasses of some of the 22 elephant slaughtered in a helicopter-bourne attack lie on the ground in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Garamba National Park, in this undated handout picture released by the DRC Military. A record number of big ivory seizures were made globally in 2011 and the trend looks set to continue in 2012 as elephant massacres take place from Congo to Cameroon, where as many as 200 of the pachyderms, listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as "vulnerable", were slain in January. Military/Handout </p>

2012年 4月 28日

The carcasses of some of the 22 elephant slaughtered in a helicopter-bourne attack lie on the ground in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Garamba National Park, in this undated handout picture released by the DRC Military. A record number of big ivory seizures were made globally in 2011 and the trend looks set to continue in 2012 as elephant massacres take place from Congo to Cameroon, where as many as 200 of the pachyderms, listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as "vulnerable", were slain in January. Military/Handout

<p>The Church of Pokrov on Nerli is seen surrounded by floodwater in a photograph taken from a remote controlled helicopter near the vilage of Bogolyubovo, some 190 km (118 miles) east of Moscow April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stanislav Sedov and Dmitry Moiseenko </p>

2012年 4月 28日

The Church of Pokrov on Nerli is seen surrounded by floodwater in a photograph taken from a remote controlled helicopter near the vilage of Bogolyubovo, some 190 km (118 miles) east of Moscow April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stanislav Sedov and Dmitry Moiseenko

<p>Demonstrators sing during a march marking the Carnation Revolution's 38th anniversary in Lisbon, Portugal, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante </p>

2012年 4月 28日

Demonstrators sing during a march marking the Carnation Revolution's 38th anniversary in Lisbon, Portugal, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

