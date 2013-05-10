版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 5月 11日 星期六 01:35 BJT

World Trade Center rises again

<p>An iron worker leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

An iron worker leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the finamore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

An iron worker leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 50
<p>Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Tmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 50
<p>Iron workers look at names signed inside of the final piece of the spire on top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron workers look at names signed inside of the final piece of the spire on top of the One World Trade Centmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Iron workers look at names signed inside of the final piece of the spire on top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 50
<p>Workers stand and wait for a crane to lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Workers stand and wait for a crane to lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Cmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Workers stand and wait for a crane to lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 50
<p>Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) hadmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
5 / 50
<p>The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York more

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
6 / 50
<p>One World Trade Center in New York is reflected in the Hudson River as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. The final piece of the building's spire will be attached later this morning. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

One World Trade Center in New York is reflected in the Hudson River as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, Mmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

One World Trade Center in New York is reflected in the Hudson River as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. The final piece of the building's spire will be attached later this morning. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
7 / 50
<p>One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTEmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
8 / 50
<p>Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to themore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 50
<p>A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Centmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 50
<p>The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the more

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
11 / 50
<p>A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen fmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
12 / 50
<p>Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle&rsquo;s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city&rsquo;s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Tradmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle’s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city’s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 50
<p>The rising sun hits the side of One World Trade Center as it stands among other buildings in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle&rsquo;s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city&rsquo;s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSPACE BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)</p>

The rising sun hits the side of One World Trade Center as it stands among other buildings in New York, Aprimore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The rising sun hits the side of One World Trade Center as it stands among other buildings in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle’s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city’s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSPACE BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)

Close
14 / 50
<p>Members of the media take pictures of New York through the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Centre before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Members of the media take pictures of New York through the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in Omore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Members of the media take pictures of New York through the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Centre before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 50
<p>Southern Manhattan spreads out below the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Southern Manhattan spreads out below the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Cenmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Southern Manhattan spreads out below the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 50
<p>The Empire State Building stands behind workers as they clean the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The Empire State Building stands behind workers as they clean the windows of the 100th floor observation demore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The Empire State Building stands behind workers as they clean the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 50
<p>The lights of an airplane landing at La Guardia airport streak across the sky past the new World Trade Center (left) in New York, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

The lights of an airplane landing at La Guardia airport streak across the sky past the new World Trade Centmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The lights of an airplane landing at La Guardia airport streak across the sky past the new World Trade Center (left) in New York, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 50
<p>The new World Trade Center building pokes its head above the clouds over New York December 2, 2012 in this aerial photo taken by photographer Eric Reichbaum from an airplane leaving Laguardia Airport. REUTERS/Eric Reichbaum</p>

The new World Trade Center building pokes its head above the clouds over New York December 2, 2012 in this more

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The new World Trade Center building pokes its head above the clouds over New York December 2, 2012 in this aerial photo taken by photographer Eric Reichbaum from an airplane leaving Laguardia Airport. REUTERS/Eric Reichbaum

Close
19 / 50
<p>Children ride down a hill on a toboggan as the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center is seen in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Children ride down a hill on a toboggan as the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Cemore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Children ride down a hill on a toboggan as the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center is seen in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
20 / 50
<p>Cranes tower over the World Trade Center site in New York's lower Manhattan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Cranes tower over the World Trade Center site in New York's lower Manhattan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bremore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Cranes tower over the World Trade Center site in New York's lower Manhattan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
21 / 50
<p>The moon rises behind the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as people stand along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The moon rises behind the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as people stand more

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The moon rises behind the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as people stand along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
22 / 50
<p>One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as a man takes a picture from a pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as a man takes a picture frmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as a man takes a picture from a pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
23 / 50
<p>One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of Lower Manhattan as people watch the sun set on the city of New York from a Pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of Lower Manhattan as people watch the sun set on the citmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of Lower Manhattan as people watch the sun set on the city of New York from a Pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
24 / 50
<p>The One World Trade Center building is seen above the skyline of Manhattan in New York June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

The One World Trade Center building is seen above the skyline of Manhattan in New York June 18, 2012. REUTEmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The One World Trade Center building is seen above the skyline of Manhattan in New York June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
25 / 50
<p>President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One Wmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
26 / 50
<p>The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burtonmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
27 / 50
<p>Iron workers walk around the steel decking on the 100th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Iron workers walk around the steel decking on the 100th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April more

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Iron workers walk around the steel decking on the 100th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
28 / 50
<p>A construction worker looks out the windows of the 71st floor of One World Trade Center as a beam is lifted up by a cable in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A construction worker looks out the windows of the 71st floor of One World Trade Center as a beam is liftedmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A construction worker looks out the windows of the 71st floor of One World Trade Center as a beam is lifted up by a cable in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
29 / 50
<p>Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25thmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
30 / 50
<p>A view shows the One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A view shows the One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A view shows the One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
31 / 50
<p>The 9/11 Memorial can be seen from the 90th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

The 9/11 Memorial can be seen from the 90th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. Rmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The 9/11 Memorial can be seen from the 90th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
32 / 50
<p>A view shows the One World Trade Center (L) in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A view shows the One World Trade Center (L) in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A view shows the One World Trade Center (L) in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
33 / 50
<p>A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Tmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
34 / 50
<p>The One World Trade Center and Manhattan skyline is reflected in stone outside the Exchange Place in New Jersey April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

The One World Trade Center and Manhattan skyline is reflected in stone outside the Exchange Place in New Jemore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The One World Trade Center and Manhattan skyline is reflected in stone outside the Exchange Place in New Jersey April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
35 / 50
<p>A man takes a picture of the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man takes a picture of the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A man takes a picture of the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
36 / 50
<p>People walk along the Hudson River as One World Trade Center is lit up with red, white and blue lights next to the "Tribute in Lights" behind it during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry</p>

People walk along the Hudson River as One World Trade Center is lit up with red, white and blue lights nextmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

People walk along the Hudson River as One World Trade Center is lit up with red, white and blue lights next to the "Tribute in Lights" behind it during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Close
37 / 50
<p>A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ermore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
38 / 50
<p>Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool</p>

Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11more

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool

Close
39 / 50
<p>Family members of the victims of the 9/11Attacks hug while visiting the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool</p>

Family members of the victims of the 9/11Attacks hug while visiting the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Family members of the victims of the 9/11Attacks hug while visiting the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool

Close
40 / 50
<p>A couple visit a mural established in the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, around the perimeter of the construction site in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A couple visit a mural established in the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Cmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A couple visit a mural established in the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, around the perimeter of the construction site in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
41 / 50
<p>A U.S. flag flutters over the top of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A U.S. flag flutters over the top of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as seen from Bayonne, New Jemore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A U.S. flag flutters over the top of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
42 / 50
<p>A New York City police officer stands outside the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A New York City police officer stands outside the World Trade Center construction site in New York Septembemore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A New York City police officer stands outside the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
43 / 50
<p>A construction worker sits atop the edge of a building under construction at the World Trade Center site in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A construction worker sits atop the edge of a building under construction at the World Trade Center site inmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A construction worker sits atop the edge of a building under construction at the World Trade Center site in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
44 / 50
<p>The under-construction One World Trade Center stands tall on New York's skyline next to the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands tall on New York's skyline next to the Statue of Libermore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The under-construction One World Trade Center stands tall on New York's skyline next to the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
45 / 50
<p>A general view shows the One World Trade Center tower as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A general view shows the One World Trade Center tower as work continues on the National September 11 Memorimore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A general view shows the One World Trade Center tower as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
46 / 50
<p>A construction worker walks past falling sparks from a worker's torch inside One World Trade Center tower as construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A construction worker walks past falling sparks from a worker's torch inside One World Trade Center tower amore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

A construction worker walks past falling sparks from a worker's torch inside One World Trade Center tower as construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
47 / 50
<p>Construction workers install windows on the 29th floor of One World Trade Center tower while construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Construction workers install windows on the 29th floor of One World Trade Center tower while construction cmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

Construction workers install windows on the 29th floor of One World Trade Center tower while construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
48 / 50
<p>The World Trade Center construction site is seen after a large column fell 40 stories from Tower four after a cable snapped on a crane, crushing a vehicle on the ground in New York February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

The World Trade Center construction site is seen after a large column fell 40 stories from Tower four aftermore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

The World Trade Center construction site is seen after a large column fell 40 stories from Tower four after a cable snapped on a crane, crushing a vehicle on the ground in New York February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
49 / 50
<p>One World Trade Center rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

One World Trade Center rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. Rmore

2013年 5月 11日 星期六

One World Trade Center rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
A day with the LAPD

A day with the LAPD

下一个

Where the Pope will visit

Where the Pope will visit

Pope Francis will visit a poor Brazilian favela on his first international trip as pontiff in July.

2013年 5月 10日
Earth from space

Earth from space

Stunning views from the International Space Station.

2013年 5月 10日
India's missing daughters

India's missing daughters

In 2013, 725 children in Delhi were reported missing and are untraced, according to data from India's Zonal Integrated Police Network website.

2013年 5月 9日
China's breast milk bank

China's breast milk bank

With China's first breast milk bank opening in June at the center, about 80 moms have donated to premature babies and other needy infants since the trial period...

2013年 5月 9日

精选图集

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

Mannequins on the frontline

Mannequins on the frontline

Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.

After Boko Haram

After Boko Haram

A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐