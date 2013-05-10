World Trade Center rises again
An iron worker leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the finamore
An iron worker leans on a safety fence to look at the New York skyline after watching a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. Workers cheered and whistled as they completed the spire on New York's One World Trade Center on Friday, raising the building to its full height of 1,776 feet and helping fill a void in the skyline left by the September 11, 2001 attacks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Tmore
Iron workers lean out as they watch a crane lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Iron workers look at names signed inside of the final piece of the spire on top of the One World Trade Centmore
Iron workers look at names signed inside of the final piece of the spire on top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers stand and wait for a crane to lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Cmore
Workers stand and wait for a crane to lift the final piece of the spire to the top of the One World Trade Center in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) hadmore
Two men look across the Hudson River at the cityscape of New York, after the One World Trade Center (C) had the final piece of its spire attached, in Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York more
The final piece of the One World Trade Center spire is attached to the building by ironworkers in New York May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
One World Trade Center in New York is reflected in the Hudson River as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, Mmore
One World Trade Center in New York is reflected in the Hudson River as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey, May 10, 2013. The final piece of the building's spire will be attached later this morning. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTEmore
One World Trade Center rises above the World Trade Center transportation hub in New York May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to themore
Pedestrians turn to look down Fulton Street as the final piece of the building's spire (C) is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Centmore
A U.S. flag flutters in the wind as the final piece of a spire is lifted to the top of One World Trade Center in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the more
The final section of the spire that will top off One World Trade Center is raised past iron workers to the top of the building in New York, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen fmore
A full moon rises over the skyline of New York next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, as seen from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, April 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Tradmore
Members of the media are reflected in the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in the One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle’s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city’s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The rising sun hits the side of One World Trade Center as it stands among other buildings in New York, Aprimore
The rising sun hits the side of One World Trade Center as it stands among other buildings in New York, April 2, 2013. Port Authority officials unveiled Tuesday the stunning view from the top of One World Trade Center, a 360-degree eagle’s eye panorama that will instantly become one of the city’s premiere tourist attractions when it is completed in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSPACE BUSINESS CONSTRUCTION)
Members of the media take pictures of New York through the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in Omore
Members of the media take pictures of New York through the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Centre before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Southern Manhattan spreads out below the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Cenmore
Southern Manhattan spreads out below the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Empire State Building stands behind workers as they clean the windows of the 100th floor observation demore
The Empire State Building stands behind workers as they clean the windows of the 100th floor observation deck in One World Trade Center before a press conference in New York, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The lights of an airplane landing at La Guardia airport streak across the sky past the new World Trade Centmore
The lights of an airplane landing at La Guardia airport streak across the sky past the new World Trade Center (left) in New York, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The new World Trade Center building pokes its head above the clouds over New York December 2, 2012 in this more
The new World Trade Center building pokes its head above the clouds over New York December 2, 2012 in this aerial photo taken by photographer Eric Reichbaum from an airplane leaving Laguardia Airport. REUTERS/Eric Reichbaum
Children ride down a hill on a toboggan as the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Cemore
Children ride down a hill on a toboggan as the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center is seen in Jersey City, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Cranes tower over the World Trade Center site in New York's lower Manhattan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Bremore
Cranes tower over the World Trade Center site in New York's lower Manhattan, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The moon rises behind the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as people stand more
The moon rises behind the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center as people stand along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as a man takes a picture frmore
One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as a man takes a picture from a pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of Lower Manhattan as people watch the sun set on the citmore
One World Trade Center stands tall on the skyline of Lower Manhattan as people watch the sun set on the city of New York from a Pier in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The One World Trade Center building is seen above the skyline of Manhattan in New York June 18, 2012. REUTEmore
The One World Trade Center building is seen above the skyline of Manhattan in New York June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One Wmore
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama look down at the 9/11 Memorial while touring the One World Trade Center building which is under construction in New York June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burtonmore
The One World Trade Center is seen from Battery Park in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Iron workers walk around the steel decking on the 100th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April more
Iron workers walk around the steel decking on the 100th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A construction worker looks out the windows of the 71st floor of One World Trade Center as a beam is liftedmore
A construction worker looks out the windows of the 71st floor of One World Trade Center as a beam is lifted up by a cable in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25thmore
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A view shows the One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A view shows the One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The 9/11 Memorial can be seen from the 90th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. Rmore
The 9/11 Memorial can be seen from the 90th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A view shows the One World Trade Center (L) in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A view shows the One World Trade Center (L) in New York April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Tmore
A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
The One World Trade Center and Manhattan skyline is reflected in stone outside the Exchange Place in New Jemore
The One World Trade Center and Manhattan skyline is reflected in stone outside the Exchange Place in New Jersey April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man takes a picture of the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attmore
A man takes a picture of the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People walk along the Hudson River as One World Trade Center is lit up with red, white and blue lights nextmore
People walk along the Hudson River as One World Trade Center is lit up with red, white and blue lights next to the "Tribute in Lights" behind it during ceremonies marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Ermore
A plane flies through the "Tribute in Lights" in lower Manhattan in New York September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11more
Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, pauses at his son's name at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERSJustin Lane/Pool
Family members of the victims of the 9/11Attacks hug while visiting the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversmore
Family members of the victims of the 9/11Attacks hug while visiting the 9/11 Memorial during tenth anniversary ceremonies at the World Trade Center site in New York, September 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/Pool
A couple visit a mural established in the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Cmore
A couple visit a mural established in the memory of those who died in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, around the perimeter of the construction site in New York, September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
A U.S. flag flutters over the top of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as seen from Bayonne, New Jemore
A U.S. flag flutters over the top of the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A New York City police officer stands outside the World Trade Center construction site in New York Septembemore
A New York City police officer stands outside the World Trade Center construction site in New York September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A construction worker sits atop the edge of a building under construction at the World Trade Center site inmore
A construction worker sits atop the edge of a building under construction at the World Trade Center site in New York August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
The under-construction One World Trade Center stands tall on New York's skyline next to the Statue of Libermore
The under-construction One World Trade Center stands tall on New York's skyline next to the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building, as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A general view shows the One World Trade Center tower as work continues on the National September 11 Memorimore
A general view shows the One World Trade Center tower as work continues on the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site in New York July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A construction worker walks past falling sparks from a worker's torch inside One World Trade Center tower amore
A construction worker walks past falling sparks from a worker's torch inside One World Trade Center tower as construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Construction workers install windows on the 29th floor of One World Trade Center tower while construction cmore
Construction workers install windows on the 29th floor of One World Trade Center tower while construction continues on the building and at the World Trade Center site, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The World Trade Center construction site is seen after a large column fell 40 stories from Tower four aftermore
The World Trade Center construction site is seen after a large column fell 40 stories from Tower four after a cable snapped on a crane, crushing a vehicle on the ground in New York February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
One World Trade Center rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. Rmore
One World Trade Center rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan at sunset in New York, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
