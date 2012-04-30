Week in sports
Olympic hopeful Abdul Rashid Bangura, 27, shadow boxes while training at the national stadium in Sierra Leomore
Olympic hopeful Abdul Rashid Bangura, 27, shadow boxes while training at the national stadium in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, Sierra Leone April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Canadian Olympic swimmer Charles Francis has a little fun as he trains at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phoenix,more
Canadian Olympic swimmer Charles Francis has a little fun as he trains at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phoenix, Arizona, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Junichi Tazawa throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Chicago White more
Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Junichi Tazawa throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox during their MLB baseball game in Chicago, Illinois, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Wrestlers exercise in mud at a traditional Pakistani wrestling training center called "Akhaara" in the old more
Wrestlers exercise in mud at a traditional Pakistani wrestling training center called "Akhaara" in the old city of Lahore, Pakistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conferenmore
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant goes head over heels during Game 1 of their first round NBA Western Conference basketball playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in Los Angeles, California, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Boxer Lavarn Harvell (R) connects to the head of Tony Pietrantonio for a knockout during their third round more
Boxer Lavarn Harvell (R) connects to the head of Tony Pietrantonio for a knockout during their third round of light heavyweight boxing fight in Atlantic City, New Jersey April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Sean Rodriguez (R) throws to first base after forcing out Los Angeles Angels' Ericmore
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Sean Rodriguez (R) throws to first base after forcing out Los Angeles Angels' Erick Aybar (L) at second base on a fielder's choice during the fourth inning of their MLB baseball game in St. Petersburg, Florida, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Kentucky Derby hopeful Creative Cause is washed down by his grooms in the barn area after an early morning more
Kentucky Derby hopeful Creative Cause is washed down by his grooms in the barn area after an early morning workout at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Canada's Sergio Pessoa (L) challenges Brazil's Felipe Kitadai in their under 60kg final match at the Pan Ammore
Canada's Sergio Pessoa (L) challenges Brazil's Felipe Kitadai in their under 60kg final match at the Pan American Judo Championship in Montreal April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
Juventus' Mirko Vucinic (C bottom ) shoots to score past Novara's goalkeeper Alberto Fontana during their Imore
Juventus' Mirko Vucinic (C bottom ) shoots to score past Novara's goalkeeper Alberto Fontana during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Piola stadium in Novara April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Suter Moto2 rider Yuki Takahashi of Japan crashes during the third free practice session of the Spanish Gramore
Suter Moto2 rider Yuki Takahashi of Japan crashes during the third free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez de la Frontera, southern Spain April 28, 2012. The Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix will take place on Sunday at Jerez circuit. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Canadian Olympic Swimmer Tobias Oriwol of Toronto, Ontario and his teammates practice their relay exchange more
Canadian Olympic Swimmer Tobias Oriwol of Toronto, Ontario and his teammates practice their relay exchange at the Phoenix Swim Club in Phoenix, Arizona, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darryl Webb
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasamore
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball by Seattle Mariners batter Munenori Kawasaki during the ninth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese
Barry Tallackson (R) of Eisbaeren Berlin celebrates after scoring against Adler Mannheim goalie Fredrick Brmore
Barry Tallackson (R) of Eisbaeren Berlin celebrates after scoring against Adler Mannheim goalie Fredrick Brathwaite (L) during the fifth ice hockey game of their best of five final series at the O2 arena in Berlin April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Formula Indy drivers Will Power (R) of Australia, Ryan Hunter-Reay of the U.S. and Takuma Sato (L) of Japanmore
Formula Indy drivers Will Power (R) of Australia, Ryan Hunter-Reay of the U.S. and Takuma Sato (L) of Japan celebrate with champagne on the podium after placing first, second and third respectively at the IZOD IndyCar World Championship Sao Paulo Indy 300 in Sao Paulo April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Team Saur-Sojasun rider Jonathan Hivert of France (R) celebrates winning the second stage of the Tour de Romore
Team Saur-Sojasun rider Jonathan Hivert of France (R) celebrates winning the second stage of the Tour de Romandie cycling race next to second placed Team Movistar Rui Costa (L) of Portugal in Moutier April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
下一个
Week in sports
A look at our top sports images of the past week.
Fenway turns 100
The home of the Red Sox celebrates its centennial.
Top guns
Shotguns, pistols, and rifles fire off during the ISSF Shooting World Cup in London.
Ghosts of Olympics past
Long after the fanfare, the venues of Olympics past remain. Some continue to be in use, others are left to ruin.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Turkey-Netherlands feud escalates
Protests erupt after several European countries stopped Turkish politicians from holding rallies for the Turkish diaspora ahead of a referendum on expanding presidential powers -- as the Dutch prepare to vote in a national election.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Extreme collectors
Toy cows, Star Wars memorabilia and dolls are just some of the items prized by over-the-top enthusiasts.
Britain's next top dog
Miami the American cocker spaniel takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Inside Mosul museum destroyed by Islamic State
Iraqi forces enter a museum where Islamic State militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues and sculptures in 2015.
Brexit from the beginning
A visual chronology of the events leading up to Britain triggering Article 50, the legal process for leaving the European Union.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.