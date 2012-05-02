版本:
May Day rallies

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

New York Police Department officers struggle to tear the mask off of an Occupy Wall Street activist as he is detained during a march through the streets of Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An Occupy demonstrator is seen inside a bank building during May Day protests in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is stopped by the police as he stands in the middle of Sixth Avenue during a protest march to the Bank of America headquarters in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A police officer in riot gear emerges from the debris after shooting pepper spray at masked protestors during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street activists shout slogans as they march during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator holds pruning shears to represent the Portuguese government's economic cuts during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in Lisbon, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Supporters wave flags as they wait for France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, to deliver his speech at Trocadero square during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A protestor holds a lone sign as Occupy demonstrators rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street activist with a bloody nose is arrested by New York City police during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested by New York City police during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Police watch protesters congregating downtown during May Day demonstrations in Los Angeles, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement holds up a sign outside the Bank of America headquarters in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Masked protestors attempt to smash the glass storefront of an American Apparel store during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A worker cleans up inside of an Is Bank branch after the windows were smashed by ultra-left demonstrators during a May Day rally in Istanbul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators hit the shutters of a bank with sticks during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street protesters dance and shout slogans during a demonstration in Bryant Park, New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Businessmen in a window look down as Occupy Wall Street protesters marched below along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Riot police stand guard in front of the Rote Flora alternative cultural centre during May Day demonstrations in the Schanze district in Hamburg, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy demonstrators kiss during a rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Hundreds of thousands of people march through Havana's Revolution Square during the May Day parade, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Javier Galeano/Pool

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Masked protesters unfurl a banner on top of a building during May Day demonstrations in San Francisco, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street activists march through the Lower East Side during May Day demonstrations in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Victoria Becker is shown in a pillory shaped like a $100 bill during May Day demonstrations in Beverly Hills, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street protesters demonstrate along East 42nd street as New York City Police guard the entrance to a restaurant in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street movement activists protest outside a bank in midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A boy scout sits after a parade marking the International Workers' Day celebration in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A costumed protester with Occupy Wall Street stands on Broadway in New York as part of a nation-wide May Day protest, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator throws throws an item at the shutters of a bank during May Day celebrations in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People sunbathe and play rugby on the beach as people carrying workers union flags walk by during a May Day demonstration in Almeria, southeastern Spain, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators use sticks to hit the shutters of a bank during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Members of Labor Revolutionary Party holding images of Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, and Guillermo Lora participate in May Day celebrations in La Paz, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy demonstrators clash with Oakland police during May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street movement activists carry a banner while marching through midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A police officer helps a woman across the street away from where Occupy Wall Street protestors were marching along West 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An Occupy Seattle protester is hit with pepper spray by a police officer during a march and demonstration on May Day in downtown Seattle, Washington May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street protesters march along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street movement activist is arrested by police during a march through midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A mounted riot policeman rides his horse during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A woman carries a portrait of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

An Occupy Wall Street protester holds signs during a demonstration in Bryant Park, New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Protestors paint a 99% slogan on the street during May Day demonstrations in San Francisco, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Businessmen in a window laugh after placing a sign on their window above where Occupy Wall Street protesters were marching along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator runs from water cannon during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A Lebanese leftist activist holds up a hammer and sickle, a symbol of communism, during a demonstration to mark May Day, in Beirut, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A masked demonstrator with the Occupy Wall Street movement waits to take part in a general strike in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A man rides down an escalator inside the Bank of America headquarters as protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement demonstrate outside in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Demonstrators carrier a barrier before throwing it at riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator hits a riot police vehicle during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People carry a photograph of revolutionary hero Ernesto Che Guevara during the May Day parade at Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People rest next to a red wall near Tiananmen Gate during the May Day holiday in Beijing, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People arrange tables in a office of the Democratic Left party, which was damaged by protesters, during a rally commemorating Labour Day in Athens, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

People watch a May Day rally from the rooftop of a fast food restaurant in central Istanbul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a May Day rally in central Seoul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

A unionist of the Greek Communist party takes part in a May Day rally outside the Hellenic Halyvourgia, a private-owned steel plant where steelworkers have been on strike for months over job losses, at Aspropyrgos suburb in the south of Athens, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Venezuelan state workers hold a picture of President Hugo Chavez as they march during a May Day parade to celebrate the new labour law promulgated by Chavez, in Caracas, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy demonstrators confront police officers during rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012 REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators clash with New York Police Department officers as they are arrested during a march on Broadway in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Occupy demonstrators hold open the doors to a bank during May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

2012年 5月 2日 星期三

Members from the Occupy Wall Street movement, labor unions, immigration rights demonstrators, and others march down Broadway during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

