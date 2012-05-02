May Day rallies
New York Police Department officers struggle to tear the mask off of an Occupy Wall Street activist as he is detained during a march through the streets of Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department officers struggle to tear the mask off of an Occupy Wall Street activist as he is detained during a march through the streets of Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Occupy demonstrator is seen inside a bank building during May Day protests in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Occupy demonstrator is seen inside a bank building during May Day protests in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is stopped by the police as he stands in the middle of Sixth Avenue during a protest march to the Bank of America headquarters in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement is stopped by the police as he stands in the middle of Sixth Avenue during a protest march to the Bank of America headquarters in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A police officer in riot gear emerges from the debris after shooting pepper spray at masked protestors during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A police officer in riot gear emerges from the debris after shooting pepper spray at masked protestors during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Occupy Wall Street activists shout slogans as they march during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Occupy Wall Street activists shout slogans as they march during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A demonstrator holds pruning shears to represent the Portuguese government's economic cuts during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in Lisbon, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A demonstrator holds pruning shears to represent the Portuguese government's economic cuts during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in Lisbon, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Supporters wave flags as they wait for France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, to deliver his speech at Trocadero square during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Supporters wave flags as they wait for France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy, to deliver his speech at Trocadero square during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protestor holds a lone sign as Occupy demonstrators rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
A protestor holds a lone sign as Occupy demonstrators rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
An Occupy Wall Street activist with a bloody nose is arrested by New York City police during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An Occupy Wall Street activist with a bloody nose is arrested by New York City police during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested by New York City police during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An Occupy Wall Street activist is arrested by New York City police during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police watch protesters congregating downtown during May Day demonstrations in Los Angeles, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police watch protesters congregating downtown during May Day demonstrations in Los Angeles, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement holds up a sign outside the Bank of America headquarters in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement holds up a sign outside the Bank of America headquarters in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Masked protestors attempt to smash the glass storefront of an American Apparel store during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Masked protestors attempt to smash the glass storefront of an American Apparel store during May Day demonstrations that went violent in downtown Seattle, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
A worker cleans up inside of an Is Bank branch after the windows were smashed by ultra-left demonstrators during a May Day rally in Istanbul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A worker cleans up inside of an Is Bank branch after the windows were smashed by ultra-left demonstrators during a May Day rally in Istanbul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Demonstrators hit the shutters of a bank with sticks during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators hit the shutters of a bank with sticks during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Occupy Wall Street protesters dance and shout slogans during a demonstration in Bryant Park, New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Occupy Wall Street protesters dance and shout slogans during a demonstration in Bryant Park, New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Businessmen in a window look down as Occupy Wall Street protesters marched below along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Businessmen in a window look down as Occupy Wall Street protesters marched below along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Riot police stand guard in front of the Rote Flora alternative cultural centre during May Day demonstrations in the Schanze district in Hamburg, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Riot police stand guard in front of the Rote Flora alternative cultural centre during May Day demonstrations in the Schanze district in Hamburg, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Occupy demonstrators kiss during a rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Occupy demonstrators kiss during a rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Hundreds of thousands of people march through Havana's Revolution Square during the May Day parade, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Javier Galeano/Pool
Hundreds of thousands of people march through Havana's Revolution Square during the May Day parade, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Javier Galeano/Pool
Masked protesters unfurl a banner on top of a building during May Day demonstrations in San Francisco, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Masked protesters unfurl a banner on top of a building during May Day demonstrations in San Francisco, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Occupy Wall Street activists march through the Lower East Side during May Day demonstrations in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Occupy Wall Street activists march through the Lower East Side during May Day demonstrations in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Victoria Becker is shown in a pillory shaped like a $100 bill during May Day demonstrations in Beverly Hills, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Victoria Becker is shown in a pillory shaped like a $100 bill during May Day demonstrations in Beverly Hills, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Occupy Wall Street protesters demonstrate along East 42nd street as New York City Police guard the entrance to a restaurant in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Occupy Wall Street protesters demonstrate along East 42nd street as New York City Police guard the entrance to a restaurant in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Occupy Wall Street movement activists protest outside a bank in midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Occupy Wall Street movement activists protest outside a bank in midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boy scout sits after a parade marking the International Workers' Day celebration in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A boy scout sits after a parade marking the International Workers' Day celebration in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A costumed protester with Occupy Wall Street stands on Broadway in New York as part of a nation-wide May Day protest, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A costumed protester with Occupy Wall Street stands on Broadway in New York as part of a nation-wide May Day protest, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A demonstrator throws throws an item at the shutters of a bank during May Day celebrations in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator throws throws an item at the shutters of a bank during May Day celebrations in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People sunbathe and play rugby on the beach as people carrying workers union flags walk by during a May Day demonstration in Almeria, southeastern Spain, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla
People sunbathe and play rugby on the beach as people carrying workers union flags walk by during a May Day demonstration in Almeria, southeastern Spain, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla
Demonstrators use sticks to hit the shutters of a bank during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Demonstrators use sticks to hit the shutters of a bank during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Members of Labor Revolutionary Party holding images of Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, and Guillermo Lora participate in May Day celebrations in La Paz, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Members of Labor Revolutionary Party holding images of Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, and Guillermo Lora participate in May Day celebrations in La Paz, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado
Occupy demonstrators clash with Oakland police during May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Occupy demonstrators clash with Oakland police during May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Occupy Wall Street movement activists carry a banner while marching through midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Occupy Wall Street movement activists carry a banner while marching through midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer helps a woman across the street away from where Occupy Wall Street protestors were marching along West 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A police officer helps a woman across the street away from where Occupy Wall Street protestors were marching along West 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Occupy Seattle protester is hit with pepper spray by a police officer during a march and demonstration on May Day in downtown Seattle, Washington May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
An Occupy Seattle protester is hit with pepper spray by a police officer during a march and demonstration on May Day in downtown Seattle, Washington May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
Occupy Wall Street protesters march along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Occupy Wall Street protesters march along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Occupy Wall Street movement activist is arrested by police during a march through midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An Occupy Wall Street movement activist is arrested by police during a march through midtown Manhattan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A mounted riot policeman rides his horse during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A mounted riot policeman rides his horse during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman carries a portrait of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman carries a portrait of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the May Day parade in Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An Occupy Wall Street protester holds signs during a demonstration in Bryant Park, New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Occupy Wall Street protester holds signs during a demonstration in Bryant Park, New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Protestors paint a 99% slogan on the street during May Day demonstrations in San Francisco, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Protestors paint a 99% slogan on the street during May Day demonstrations in San Francisco, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Businessmen in a window laugh after placing a sign on their window above where Occupy Wall Street protesters were marching along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Businessmen in a window laugh after placing a sign on their window above where Occupy Wall Street protesters were marching along East 42nd street in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A demonstrator runs from water cannon during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator runs from water cannon during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Lebanese leftist activist holds up a hammer and sickle, a symbol of communism, during a demonstration to mark May Day, in Beirut, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A Lebanese leftist activist holds up a hammer and sickle, a symbol of communism, during a demonstration to mark May Day, in Beirut, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A masked demonstrator with the Occupy Wall Street movement waits to take part in a general strike in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A masked demonstrator with the Occupy Wall Street movement waits to take part in a general strike in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man rides down an escalator inside the Bank of America headquarters as protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement demonstrate outside in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man rides down an escalator inside the Bank of America headquarters as protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement demonstrate outside in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Demonstrators carrier a barrier before throwing it at riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Demonstrators carrier a barrier before throwing it at riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
A demonstrator hits a riot police vehicle during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator hits a riot police vehicle during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People carry a photograph of revolutionary hero Ernesto Che Guevara during the May Day parade at Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People carry a photograph of revolutionary hero Ernesto Che Guevara during the May Day parade at Havana's Revolution Square, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People rest next to a red wall near Tiananmen Gate during the May Day holiday in Beijing, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People rest next to a red wall near Tiananmen Gate during the May Day holiday in Beijing, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People arrange tables in a office of the Democratic Left party, which was damaged by protesters, during a rally commemorating Labour Day in Athens, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
People arrange tables in a office of the Democratic Left party, which was damaged by protesters, during a rally commemorating Labour Day in Athens, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
People watch a May Day rally from the rooftop of a fast food restaurant in central Istanbul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
People watch a May Day rally from the rooftop of a fast food restaurant in central Istanbul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a May Day rally in central Seoul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Workers from the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions march during a May Day rally in central Seoul, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator is hit by a jet of water during May Day rallies in Santiago, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A unionist of the Greek Communist party takes part in a May Day rally outside the Hellenic Halyvourgia, a private-owned steel plant where steelworkers have been on strike for months over job losses, at Aspropyrgos suburb in the south of Athens, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A unionist of the Greek Communist party takes part in a May Day rally outside the Hellenic Halyvourgia, a private-owned steel plant where steelworkers have been on strike for months over job losses, at Aspropyrgos suburb in the south of Athens, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Venezuelan state workers hold a picture of President Hugo Chavez as they march during a May Day parade to celebrate the new labour law promulgated by Chavez, in Caracas, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan state workers hold a picture of President Hugo Chavez as they march during a May Day parade to celebrate the new labour law promulgated by Chavez, in Caracas, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Occupy demonstrators confront police officers during rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012 REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Occupy demonstrators confront police officers during rally in the streets as part of a nation-wide May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012 REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Occupy Wall Street demonstrators clash with New York Police Department officers as they are arrested during a march on Broadway in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Occupy Wall Street demonstrators clash with New York Police Department officers as they are arrested during a march on Broadway in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Occupy demonstrators hold open the doors to a bank during May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Occupy demonstrators hold open the doors to a bank during May Day protest in Oakland, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Members from the Occupy Wall Street movement, labor unions, immigration rights demonstrators, and others march down Broadway during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members from the Occupy Wall Street movement, labor unions, immigration rights demonstrators, and others march down Broadway during a May Day demonstration in New York, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson