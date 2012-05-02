Clashes in Egypt
Islamist protesters and their supporters run during clashes with armed "thugs" after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. Eleven people were confirmed dead after thugs attacked the protesters demanding an end to military rule after their candidate was barred from this month's presidential election. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A petrol bomb is thrown towards "thugs" during clashes with Islamist protesters and their supporters, after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters help an injured protester during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A protester protects a detained "thug" from other protesters who wants to beat him during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs" after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters clash with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Islamist protester throws stones during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters clash with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters help an injured protester during clashes with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An injured "thug" holds onto a protester's leg as other protesters beat him up during clashes between Islamist protesters and armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Islamist protesters and their supporters clash with armed "thugs", after an attack on protesters late Tuesday night, in Cairo May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
