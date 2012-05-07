Pictures of the month: April
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Men use ropes to try and right a supply truck overloaded with wheat straw, used as animal feed, along a road in Dargai, in the Malakand district, about 165 km (100 miles) northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Meriya Senkar, 10, a Syrian refugee, shows a drawing of her dream home during a class at a school for refugee children at Boynuyogun refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Greek parliament employees raise a mast after they replaced torn-off Greek flag with a new one atop the parliament in Athens Syntagma (Constitution) square April 18, 2012. Greeks go to the polls and at stake is Greece's willingness to impose harsh measures and exit the crisis. The winner(s) must convince international lenders that there will be no relaxing of austerity policies and reforms or risk bailout installments needed to keep Greece afloat. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The burnt body of a boy killed during an air strike by the Sudanese air force is covered with sheets in a market in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. Sudanese warplanes carried out air strikes on South Sudan, killing three people near the southern oil town of Bentiu, residents and military officials said, three days after South Sudan pulled out of a disputed oil field. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Occupy Wall Street activist, wearing a mask, takes part in a march across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A frozen river is seen next to a group of houses located on the outskirts of the Mongolian capital city of Ulan Bator April 3, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A pupil walks past a classroom at the Hamar boarding school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 2, 2012. Somalia has been beset by conflict since 1991 and different regions are variously controlled by Islamist groups, clan militias or the weak transitional government. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, North Korea April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Cyrus Fakroddin and his pet goat Cocoa take a taxi ride in New York, April 7, 2012. Cocoa is a 3-year-old Alpine Pygmy mixed goat who lives with its owner Fakroddin in Summit, New Jersey. They frequently take trips into Manhattan to enjoy the city. Fakroddin raised Cocoa since she was 2 months old and treats her like a human. "She doesn't like goats, she doesn't like farms, she likes the people and the city." Fakroddin said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia March 19, 2012. Many Brazilian cities now have their own "cracklands," areas of the city where swarms of crack users have converted entire neighborhoods into nocturnal encampments doubling as open-air crack markets. At nightfall throngs of stupefied buyers crowd around dealers before skulking away behind the telltale glow of cigarette lighters. Sociologists, health experts, and law enforcement officials all agree that crack use is a rapidly growing problem that puts Brazil squarely in the center of the international drug trade, just a few years ahead of the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Ethiopian Orthodox worshipers pray during the Washing of the Feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 12, 2012, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh swims underwater during a training session in Budapest April 12, 2012. As Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh trains in four-hour, early-morning sessions, his mind is on the man who could once again spoil his Olympic dream: Michael Phelps. Cseh won his only world championship gold in an event Phelps decided to skip in 2005. When Phelps skipped more events, another American, Ryan Lochte was there to claim the crown, leaving Cseh in second or third place again. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An actor representing Jesus Christ participates in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Playa Delfines (Dolphin Beach) on Good Friday in Cancun, Mexico April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Brandy Beasley carries a kitten she rescued from a home demolished by the tornado during the cleanup effort in Forney, Texas April 4, 2012. Thousands of residents were without power and hundreds of flights canceled as authorities surveyed the damage a day after up to a dozen tornadoes struck the densely populated Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Children sit in front of a tombstone waiting for their relatives at a public cemetery during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Jinjiang, Fujian province April 4, 2012. The festival, which falls on April 4 this year, is a day for the Chinese to remember and honor one's ancestors. Chinese experts have called for legislative efforts to standardize funeral services, in an attempt to regulate the country's unscrupulous funeral service providers who siphon huge profits from the relatives of the dead, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
British long jumper J.J. Jegede jumps over three Mini cars, next to Tower Bridge, during an event to promote the car, in central London September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Officers arrest a man suspected of stealing his girlfriend's car in south Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an 11.2 square mile area. It has seen a drop from 162 homicides 20 years ago, to 16 so far this year. There are around 34 gangs operating in the division. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy exercises on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul, Afghanistan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Members of the army participate in a recreation of the 'Chavin de Huantar' military operation at the army headquarters in Lima April 21, 2012, marking the fifteenth anniversary of the hostage rescue of the Japanese ambassador's residence in April 22, 1997. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Anders Behring Breivik clenches his fist as he arrives to courtroom for the first day of his trial in Oslo, April 16, 2012. The terrorism and murder trial against Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik, who has confessed to the bomb and shooting attacks that killed 77 people in Norway in July 2011, began in Oslo. REUTERS/SCANPIX/Heiko Junge/Pool
Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul April 11, 2012. It's a special-forces entry like no other and guaranteed to spoil the element of surprise, but Afghanistan's new elite soldiers insist they will be no less effective in countering insurgents than controversial night raids by U.S. Forces. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Bosnian Muslim woman cries while touching the grave of her relatives before a mass funeral in the town of Vlasenica in the Serbian part of Bosnia, April 21, 2012. The remains of some 26 Bosnian Muslims, killed by Serb forces during the country's 1992-1995 Bosnian war, were exhumed from mass graves near Vlasenica with more expected to be found. A day before mass funeral ceremonies are conducted, a group of people transporting the remains were stoned by local Serbs near the cemetery, local media reported. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Jewish boy lifts his hand to prevent a Palestinian from taking his picture near a police barrier cordoning off a building the day after Israeli police evicted Jewish settlers who occupied it in the West Bank city of Hebron April 5, 2012. Israeli police evicted Jewish settlers on Wednesday from the building they said they had bought from a Palestinian in the heart of Hebron, a frequent flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Boxing gloves hang in the car of Spanish boxer Marta Branas as she goes for a ride after a training session at a high-performance sports centre in Los Alcazares, southeastern Spain, April 2, 2012. Five young fighters are training hard ahead of next month's world championships in Qinhuangdao, China, where competition will be fierce for the precious 24 qualification slots - eight in each of the three weight categories - for this year's summer Games. Women's boxing is being included in the Olympics for the first time in London and while the Spanish hopefuls know it will be incredibly tough to even qualify, they are filled with pride that the sport they have dedicated their lives to is finally getting the recognition they believe it deserves. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Protesters chant slogans after police used a flashbang stun grenade during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. Fears grew ahead of this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix in Bahrain after members of the Force India F1 team were caught up in a petrol bomb incident and police fired tear gas and bird shot to disperse anti-government protesters. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A resident looks at the damage caused by a tornado that ripped through the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas, April 3, 2012. Up to a dozen tornadoes skipped through the densely populated Dallas-Fort Worth area in Texas, ripping apart homes and tossing tractor-trailer trucks into the air, but there were no reports of serious injuries or deaths. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Locals of Bhaktapur watch as the chariot of God Bhairab is prepared to be pulled through the city centre of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu during the Bisket festival April 9, 2012. The nine-day festival takes place over the Nepalese New Year, during which the devotees try to pull the chariot to their respective locations and the winners are believed to be blessed for the coming year with good fortune. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu devotee with his neck pierced with a knife attends the "Chadak" ritual at Krishanadevpur village, north of Kolkata April 13, 2012. Hundreds of Hindu devotees attend the ritual, held to worship the Hindu deity of destruction Lord Shiva, on the last day of the Bengali calendar year. The photographer was unable to check the veracity of the action of this devotee. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A child puts flowers on one of the 11,541 red chairs along Titova street in Sarajevo, as the city marks the 20th anniversary of the start of the Bosnian war, April 6, 2012. The anniversary finds the Balkan country still deeply divided, power shared between Serbs, Croats and Muslims in a single state ruled by ethnic quotas and united by the weakest of central governments. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An actor dressed as a devil looks on during a ceremony as part of religious activities to mark the start of Holy Week in the municipality of Texistepeque, some 72 km (48 miles) from San Salvador, El Salvador April 2, 2012. Participants received lashes from the "devils", also know as Talsiguines, as punishment for their sins. The annual event depicts the struggle between good and evil. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Maintenance workers take a moment's rest as they repair part of the tracks at Northwood Hills tube station on the Metropolitan Line in London March 29, 2012. Transport for London (TfL), which is responsible for the majority of London's transport system, including the London Underground, expects to see an additional 500,000 passengers on the tube during the Olympics, a number that has seen many voice their concerns over whether the system can cope with the influx. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Shalize Talley, 23, sits with her five-month-old son as police officers search her home in south Los Angeles, California, April 25, 2012. This April 29 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Los Angeles Riots following the acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. The 77th division of south Los Angeles, where the riots began, is an 11.2 square mile area. It has seen a drop from 162 homicides 20 years ago, to 16 so far this year. There are around 34 gangs operating in the division. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Silvia Quiroga reacts as she tells the media in her bedroom that her eviction has been suspended in Madrid, Spain April 11, 2012. Quiroga had her eviction suspended due to ongoing negotiations with her bank. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman (L) leaves the Seminole County Jail after posting bail in Sanford, Florida, April 22, 2012. Zimmerman, standing trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, was granted $150,000 bail by a judge. REUTERS/David Manning
Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighborhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford, Florida April 3, 2012. Sanford is the Florida town where George Zimmerman, 28, a neighborhood watch volunteer, fatally shot Trayvon Martin, 17, on the night of February 26, saying he had acted in self defense. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ashok Aswani, a 63-year-old doctor dressed up as Charlie Chaplin, poses inside a studio in Adipur in the western Indian state of Gujarat April 16, 2012. Aswani formed the Charlie Circle fan club after watching Chaplin's Gold Rush in 1973. Every year Aswani celebrates Chaplin's birthday on April 16 by taking a walk along with a group of Chaplin impersonators through the city streets, which is followed by other cultural programs dedicated to Chaplin. Aswani who is an Ayurvedic doctor, sometimes gives away free Chaplin CDs with his potions to cheer his patients up. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. Rival gangs operating in El Salvador have called for a truce as the Central American country confronts a plague of violent crime, according to a statement issued by the gangs. The document, signed by representatives of the country's two most powerful gangs, Mara Salvatrucha and the 18th Street gang (Mara 18), was delivered to the local media and has been endorsed by the Roman Catholic Church in El Salvador, according to local church leaders. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A girl plays with an umbrella during the closing ceremony of the XIII Ibero-American Theater Festival in Bogota, Colombia April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
A laborer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of the northern Indian state of Punjab April 18, 2012. India's wheat harvesting could touch a record 90 million tonnes in 2012, a record output for the second straight year, on favorable weather conditions, Farm Secretary P.K. Basu said. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A boy jumps into the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Benghazi, Libya April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes her way trough the crowd as she arrives to the office of her National League for Democracy (NLD) in Yangon April 2, 2012. Aung San Suu Kyi won a seat in parliament, her party said, after an historic by-election that is testing the country's nascent reform credentials and could persuade the West to end sanctions. REUTERS/Stringer
Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica April 10, 2012. Nine workers trapped inside a wildcat mine in southern Peru received oxygen and liquids through a giant hose while a rescue team toiled to get them out, officials said. The men have been stuck about 656 feet (200 meters) below ground since the Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine partially collapsed on Thursday. Small illegal mines are common in Peru, generating as much as $2 billion a year in income, according to private estimates. Peru's mining sector accounts for 60 percent of total exports. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A cat rests in hallway of a deteriorating colonial era building in central Yangon April 12, 2012. Myanmar, also known as Burma, was a British colony until winning its independence in 1948 thanks to the late national hero General Aung San, the father of democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi. Yangon, also known as Rangoon, was the capital of British Burma and a major port between Calcutta and Singapore. It owes its current appearance to British planners, with streets laid out in a grid, interspersed with churches, temples and grand but neglected municipal buildings. British Prime Minister David Cameron will push for more reforms during a landmark visit to Myanmar, the first by a major Western leader in 50 years as countries jockey for business and influence in the long isolated state. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Hrity, a migrant from Eritrea, covers her face as she poses for a photograph in the central city of Lod, near Tel Aviv April 9, 2012. Some 60,000 African migrants fleeing authoritarian rule in Eritrea and fighting in neighboring Sudan and what is now South Sudan have crossed illegally into Israel across the relatively porous desert border with Egypt. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Six-year-old Anum, poses for her uncle for a picture while visiting the site of the demolished compound of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad April 22, 2012. Osama bin Laden was killed almost a year ago, on May 2, 2011, by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound in Abbottabad. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A defected army soldier pushes a disabled person across a street as barricades erected by defected army forces are dismantled in Sanaa, Yemen April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An Afghan policeman shouts for help in carrying a victim at the site of a suicide attack in Faryab province, north of Afghanistan April 4, 2012. At least twelve people were killed, including two NATO soldiers, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Beekeeper She Ping is covered with bees during a challenge to break the world record in Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2012. She Ping, 32, broke the world record by covering his body with 33.1 kilograms of bees (about 331,000 bees), overtaking the last world record of 26.8 kilograms of bees which was attempted by a Jiangxi province beekeeper Ruan Liangming in 2008, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
The Space shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft in this NASA handout photo taken April 17, 2012. Discovery, the first orbiter retired from NASA's shuttle fleet, completed 39 missions, spent 365 days in space, orbited the Earth 5,830 times, and traveled 148,221,675 miles. NASA will transfer Discovery to the National Air and Space Museum to go on display. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA/Handout
A woman runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. Sudanese warplanes carried out air strikes on South Sudan, killing three people near the southern oil town of Bentiu, residents and military officials said, three days after South Sudan pulled out of a disputed oil field. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Luara Crystal, 5, who suffers from brittle bone disease, lifts a weight next to her physical therapist during a session at the Association for the Aid of Disabled Children (AACD) in Sao Paulo March 19, 2012. The AACD, a non-profit organization that began in 1950 with just 14 patients, now works with some 8,000 young victims of disabling conditions and diseases such as cerebral palsy to give them better physical skills and improve their lives. Most of the patients are from impoverished or broken homes. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Retired army personnel Ricardo, 50, stands at the beach displaying his tattoo of Fidel Castro at Playa Larga near Playa Giron in the province of Matanzas, Cuba April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Germany's beach volleyball player Laura Ludwig, 26, trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Manhattan Beach, California, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A child looks on as she observes the Bisket festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Kathmandu, Nepal April 13, 2012. The nine-day festival takes place over the Nepalese New Year, during which the devotees try to pull the chariot to their respective locations and the winners are believed to be blessed for the coming year with good fortune. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man rubs his eyes as he waits in a line of jobseekers, to attend the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. career fair held by the New York State department of Labor in New York April 12, 2012. A report showed the economy created only 120,000 jobs last month, the fewest since October. The unemployment rate fell to a three-year low of 8.2 percent, but largely as people gave up the search for work. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. A Pakistani airliner with 127 people on board crashed in bad weather as it came in to land in Islamabad, scattering wreckage and leaving no sign of survivors. The Boeing 737, operated by local airline Bhoja Air, was flying to the capital from Pakistan's biggest city and business hub Karachi. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, greets supporters from his car during a campaign trip in Amiens April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Malian who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako April 11, 2012. Around 2,000 Malians marched through the capital Bamako appealing for foreign help to dislodge Tuareg-led rebels in the north, saying a humanitarian crisis was looming and civilians had been abused. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A displaced Somali family stands out in the rain after their makeshift shelter was destroyed by heavy rains in the Hodan district, south of Somalia's capital Mogadishu April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Locals ride on vehicles as they get sprayed with water while celebrating Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in central Yangon April 15, 2012. Myanmar celebrate the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People carry the body of men, whom activists say were killed by the Syrian government army, in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia April 11, 2012. A powerful 8.6 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia, sending people as far away as southern India scurrying from buildings and raising fears of a disastrous tsunami as in 2004. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
President Barack Obama walks among Secret Service Agents upon his arrival in Detroit, Michigan, April 18, 2012. Obama is traveling to Ohio for an event on jobs and the economy and to Michigan for election fundraisers. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. Two attorneys for George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who shot and killed an unarmed black teenager, on February 26, stepped down as his lawyers after saying they had lost contact with him and that he was no longer in Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An employee checks a specimen of a squirrel monkey at an animal specimen factory in Fuzhou, Fujian province April 9, 2012. The factory collects animal carcasses from zoos all over China, carefully separates out and preserves the animal skins and furs, and stuffs them with straws or plastic foam to make specimens. There are currently more than 1,000 specimens in the factory, most of which will be sold to museums and schools, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
People wearing 3D glasses watch the film "Titanic 3D" at a movie theatre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province April 10, 2012. Titanic 3D began showing in Chinese cinemas on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer
A cat looks at Lipizzaner horse "Alea" as it stands under a solarium at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna, Austria April 18, 2012. Every Lipizzaner horse receives individual care and attention, a regular work schedule and a specially created food plan. The supply of revitalising water, magnet therapy covers and solariums with infrared and ultraviolet light complete their daily wellness program. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner