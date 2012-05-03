Chinese dissidents

One of China's most prominent dissidents, Hu Jia, wears a shirt in support of blind Chinese lawyer Chen Guangcheng, in this undated handout. Hu was reunited with his family in the early hours of June 26, 2011, after serving three-and-a-half-years in jail on subversion charges said his wife, Zeng Jinyan. Hu was convicted in 2008 for "inciting subversion of state power" for criticising human rights problems in China, and was seen by some supporters as a potential recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize before it went to another jailed Chinese dissident, Liu Xiaobo, last year. The words on the T-shirt read: "Blindman, Chen Guangcheng, Freedom". REUTERS/Handout (CHINA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA