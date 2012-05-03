Rival gangs call a truce
Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. Rival gangs operating in El Salvador have called for a truce as the Central American country confronts a plague of violent crime, according to a statement issued by the gangs. The document, signed by representatives of the country's two most powerful gangs, Mara Salvatrucha and the 18th Street gang (Mara 18), was delivered to the local media and has been endorsed by the Roman Catholic Church in El Salvador, according to local church leaders. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang hug after a mass at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang receives communion from a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the 18th Street gang poses for a photo at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A noticeboard with pictures of a portion of the 620 members of the 18th Street gang held at the prison of Izalco is seen, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
An inmate and member of a gang holds his son at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the 18th Street gang attend a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Gang members walk inside the prison in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A gang member and inmate stands behind the bars of a cell at the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Army Chaplain Favio Colindres shakes hands with a member of the 18th Street gang during a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang listens to a priest in his cell at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the 18th Street gang attends a mass at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A hooded police officer stands near gang members inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. Rival Salvadoran gangs announced an expansion of the terms of a truce as the Central American country grapples with a plague of violent crime that threatens to sweep the nation. Representatives from El Salvador's notorious Mara Salvatrucha and Mara 18 gangs told the media that the country's schools will be off limits to violent clashes...more
A gang member and inmate sits inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the gang Mara 18 stand in a prison in Izalco April 13, 2012. No one was murdered in El Salvador on Saturday, officials said, in what was the first homicide-free day in nearly three years for the Central American country plagued by violent drug gangs. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Inmates who are members of a gang, stand inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A gang member and inmate poses for a photograph inside the jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A gang member and inmate looks from behind a door inside the prison in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang poses for a photograph at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang listens to a priest at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A gang member and inmate sits inside a jail in Quetzaltepeque May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang poses for a photograph at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang gather together at the prison of Ciudad Barrios March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Army Chaplain Favio Colindres conducts a mass for members of the 18th Street gang at the prison of Izalco, about 65 km (40 miles) from San Salvador April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
