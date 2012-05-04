版本:
中国

Monsieur Hollande

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande arrives to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in Paris, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande greets supporters from his car during a campaign trip in Amiens, April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande reacts as he attends a campaign rally in Besancon, eastern France, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A civil servant prepares electoral documents for the second round vote of the French presidential election in Marseille, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande before a prime time evening news broadcast at the TF1 Television studios in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande gestures as he speaks to journalists as he travels in a press bus during a campaign trip between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A giant balloon with the face of Francois Hollande at a campaign rally at the Bercy sports complex in Paris, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande arrives for a meeting with police union representatives at the campaign headquarters in Paris, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

A document with a picture of Francois Hollande is seen on the floor while civil servants prepare electoral documents for the upcoming presidential election, in Nice, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande reacts as he attends a campaign rally in Besancon, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Supporters of Francois Hollande attend a campaign rally in Toulouse, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande eats a sandwich as he visits employees of ArcelorMittal in Florange, February 24, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande walks in a corridor before a campaign rally at the Paris-Bercy sports complex in Paris, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande waves to supporters after an election campaign rally in Toulouse, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande reads a newspaper as he sits in a TGV train on his way to Reims during a campaign trip focus on the International Women's Day, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy before a televised debate at studios in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande appears after his vote on a stage in Laguenne, October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande waves to supporters after his speech during a nomination ceremony in Paris, October 22, 2011. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande attends the final day of the French Socialist Party National Congress in Reims, November 16, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

2012年 5月 4日 星期五

Francois Hollande is kissed by a supporter in Tulle, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

