Election balloons blast
A view shows the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, Armenia, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo
People carry a victim (C) of the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lilian Galstyan/PanARMENIAN Photo
A view shows the crowd right after the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. More than 140 were injured in the explosion during a campaign rally by Armenia's ruling party two days before a parliamentary election. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo
Policemen carry a victim of the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tigran Mehrabyan/PanARMENIAN Photo
People carry a victim (R) of the explosion of gas-filled balloons during a campaign rally in the central Republic Square in Yerevan, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lilian Galstyan/PanARMENIAN Photo
