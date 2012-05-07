France picks new president
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (C) waves to supporters as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Paris May 7, 2012, the day after his election. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A cyclist rides past a news rack which displayed copies of French daily newspapers with pictures of France's newly-elected President in Strasbourg May 7, 2012, the day after Socialist party Francois Hollande won French presidency. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Outgoing France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) accompanies Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara (R) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 7, 2012 the day after French presidential election. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet
Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Supporters of Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, attend a rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (R) and his companion Valerie Trierweiler celebrate on stage during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Supporters of the newly-elected French President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande delivers his speech after results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections in Tulle May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Supporters of newly-elected French president Francois Hollande celebrate in the street after results in the 2012 French presidential elections in Lille May 6,2012. REUTERS/Jean-Yves Bonvarlet
Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande react after the announcement of Socialist candidate's victory in the 2012 French presidential elections in a concert hall in Villeurbanne May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande react to early results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections in Lyon May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande hold a flag near the Arc de Triomphe as they react after the announcement of Socialist candidate's victory in the 2012 French presidential elections in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, addresses his supporters after early results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Supporters of Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, react during the announcement of his defeat in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet
Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, leaves the stage after conceding defeat at his party headquarters in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Supporters of Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, react after results in the second round vote as they watch a large screen television in a concert hall in Villeurbanne May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande react after early results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential election in Arles May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson
An election official holds a ballot for Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande as he counts votes from the second round of the 2012 French presidential election in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Election officials empty a ballot box to count votes from the second round of the 2012 French presidential election in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Nicolas Sarkozy (C), France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave after voting in the second round of the 2012 French presidential elections at a polling station in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool
Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election and his companion Valerie Trierweiler (R) leave a polling station in Laguenne during the second round of the 2012 French presidential election May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
The motorcade with France's President and candidate for his re-election, Nicolas Sarkozy, and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris on their way to vote in the second round of the 2012 presidential elections May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (L) leave a polling after casting their ballot during the second round of 2012 French presidential election in Paris, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Francois Hollande (2ndR), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, prepares to cast his ballot in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential election at a polling station in Tulle, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A defaced election poster of France's President and candidate for re-election Nicolas Sarkozy, is seen in Cambrai in northern France, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, shakes hands with supporters after delivering a speech during a campaign rally in Forbach, Eastern France, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A school caretaker affixes curtains to voting booths as he prepares a polling station in Strasbourg May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler