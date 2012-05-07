版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 20:20 BJT

France picks new president

<p>France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (C) waves to supporters as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Paris May 7, 2012, the day after his election. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (C) waves to supporters as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Paris May 7, 2012, the day after his election. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>A cyclist rides past a news rack which displayed copies of French daily newspapers with pictures of France's newly-elected President in Strasbourg May 7, 2012, the day after Socialist party Francois Hollande won French presidency. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

2012年 5月 7日

A cyclist rides past a news rack which displayed copies of French daily newspapers with pictures of France's newly-elected President in Strasbourg May 7, 2012, the day after Socialist party Francois Hollande won French presidency. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Outgoing France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) accompanies Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara (R) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 7, 2012 the day after French presidential election. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Outgoing France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (C) accompanies Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara (R) after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris May 7, 2012 the day after French presidential election. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

<p>Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>Supporters of Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, attend a rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, attend a rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (R) and his companion Valerie Trierweiler celebrate on stage during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (R) and his companion Valerie Trierweiler celebrate on stage during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Supporters of the newly-elected French President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of the newly-elected French President Francois Hollande celebrate during a victory rally at Place de la Bastille in Paris early May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande delivers his speech after results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections in Tulle May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande delivers his speech after results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections in Tulle May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

<p>Supporters of newly-elected French president Francois Hollande celebrate in the street after results in the 2012 French presidential elections in Lille May 6,2012. REUTERS/Jean-Yves Bonvarlet </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of newly-elected French president Francois Hollande celebrate in the street after results in the 2012 French presidential elections in Lille May 6,2012. REUTERS/Jean-Yves Bonvarlet

<p>Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande react after the announcement of Socialist candidate's victory in the 2012 French presidential elections in a concert hall in Villeurbanne May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande react after the announcement of Socialist candidate's victory in the 2012 French presidential elections in a concert hall in Villeurbanne May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

<p>Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande react to early results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections in Lyon May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande react to early results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections in Lyon May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

<p>Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande hold a flag near the Arc de Triomphe as they react after the announcement of Socialist candidate's victory in the 2012 French presidential elections in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande hold a flag near the Arc de Triomphe as they react after the announcement of Socialist candidate's victory in the 2012 French presidential elections in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, addresses his supporters after early results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, addresses his supporters after early results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Supporters of Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, react during the announcement of his defeat in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet&nbsp;</p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, react during the announcement of his defeat in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential elections at the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet 

<p>Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, leaves the stage after conceding defeat at his party headquarters in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, leaves the stage after conceding defeat at his party headquarters in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Supporters of Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, react after results in the second round vote as they watch a large screen television in a concert hall in Villeurbanne May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, react after results in the second round vote as they watch a large screen television in a concert hall in Villeurbanne May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

<p>Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande react after early results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential election in Arles May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Supporters of newly-elected French President Francois Hollande react after early results in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential election in Arles May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

<p>An election official holds a ballot for Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande as he counts votes from the second round of the 2012 French presidential election in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

2012年 5月 7日

An election official holds a ballot for Socialist Party candidate Francois Hollande as he counts votes from the second round of the 2012 French presidential election in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Election officials empty a ballot box to count votes from the second round of the 2012 French presidential election in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Election officials empty a ballot box to count votes from the second round of the 2012 French presidential election in Illkirch-Graffenstaden near Strasbourg May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Nicolas Sarkozy (C), France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave after voting in the second round of the 2012 French presidential elections at a polling station in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Nicolas Sarkozy (C), France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election, and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave after voting in the second round of the 2012 French presidential elections at a polling station in Paris May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

<p>Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election and his companion Valerie Trierweiler (R) leave a polling station in Laguenne during the second round of the 2012 French presidential election May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

2012年 5月 7日

Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election and his companion Valerie Trierweiler (R) leave a polling station in Laguenne during the second round of the 2012 French presidential election May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

<p>The motorcade with France's President and candidate for his re-election, Nicolas Sarkozy, and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris on their way to vote in the second round of the 2012 presidential elections May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 5月 7日

The motorcade with France's President and candidate for his re-election, Nicolas Sarkozy, and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris on their way to vote in the second round of the 2012 presidential elections May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (L) leave a polling after casting their ballot during the second round of 2012 French presidential election in Paris, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard </p>

2012年 5月 7日

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy (L) leave a polling after casting their ballot during the second round of 2012 French presidential election in Paris, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Francois Hollande (2ndR), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, prepares to cast his ballot in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential election at a polling station in Tulle, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Francois Hollande (2ndR), Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, prepares to cast his ballot in the second round vote of the 2012 French presidential election at a polling station in Tulle, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>A defaced election poster of France's President and candidate for re-election Nicolas Sarkozy, is seen in Cambrai in northern France, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol </p>

2012年 5月 7日

A defaced election poster of France's President and candidate for re-election Nicolas Sarkozy, is seen in Cambrai in northern France, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

<p>Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, shakes hands with supporters after delivering a speech during a campaign rally in Forbach, Eastern France, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

2012年 5月 7日

Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, shakes hands with supporters after delivering a speech during a campaign rally in Forbach, Eastern France, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A school caretaker affixes curtains to voting booths as he prepares a polling station in Strasbourg May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

2012年 5月 7日

A school caretaker affixes curtains to voting booths as he prepares a polling station in Strasbourg May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

