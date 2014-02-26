Gay marriage in America
Gay couple Ethan Collings (L), 32, and his spouse Stephen Abate, 36, hug as they celebrate their one-year wmore
Gay couple Ethan Collings (L), 32, and his spouse Stephen Abate, 36, hug as they celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in West Hollywood, California, June 16, 2009. The couple were married when same-sex marriages were first allowed last year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ruth Hackford-Peer (L) and Kim Hackford-Peer sign their marriage certificate after getting married as Revermore
Ruth Hackford-Peer (L) and Kim Hackford-Peer sign their marriage certificate after getting married as Reverend Curtis Price (C) watches at the Salt Lake County office building in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lela McArthur (R) and Stephanie Figarelle, both from Anchorage, AK, kiss on the observation desk of the Empmore
Lela McArthur (R) and Stephanie Figarelle, both from Anchorage, AK, kiss on the observation desk of the Empire State Building after being married on the 61st floor in New York, February 14, 2012. L REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Natalie Dicou (L) and her partner Nicole Christensen, and James Goodman (2nd R) and his partner Jeffrey Gommore
Natalie Dicou (L) and her partner Nicole Christensen, and James Goodman (2nd R) and his partner Jeffrey Gomez (R), wait to get married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn holds up the Religious Freedom and Marriage Fairness Act after signing it into more
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn holds up the Religious Freedom and Marriage Fairness Act after signing it into law at a ceremony in Chicago, Illinois, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Abraham Tui (L) and his wife Anna (C) wave to cars at a rally against same sex marriage at the Hawaii Statemore
Abraham Tui (L) and his wife Anna (C) wave to cars at a rally against same sex marriage at the Hawaii State Capital in Honolulu October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk'more
Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bride and groom figurines are on display on wedding cakes at Cake and Art bakery in West Hollywood, Califormore
Bride and groom figurines are on display on wedding cakes at Cake and Art bakery in West Hollywood, California June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marsha Shapiro (R) and her partner Louise Walpin show off their engagement ring for a TV camera after a marmore
Marsha Shapiro (R) and her partner Louise Walpin show off their engagement ring for a TV camera after a marriage equality rally in Montclair October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Keri Bias (L) holds a sign in support of same sex marriage in front of the Hawaii State Capital in Honolulumore
Keri Bias (L) holds a sign in support of same sex marriage in front of the Hawaii State Capital in Honolulu October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Brian Hirschberg (R) kisses his partner Gabriel Laureano holding up a frame while they attend marriage ceremore
Brian Hirschberg (R) kisses his partner Gabriel Laureano holding up a frame while they attend marriage ceremonies of gay, lesbian and straight couples in Newark, New Jersey October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Same-sex couple Steven Jones (C) and Jamous Lizzotte (R) pose for a photo by Doug Emerson (L) as they wait more
Same-sex couple Steven Jones (C) and Jamous Lizzotte (R) pose for a photo by Doug Emerson (L) as they wait to receive marriage licenses at the City Hall in Portland, Maine December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joel Page
Same sex couples take their vows during a group wedding at the First Baptist Church in Seattle, Washington,more
Same sex couples take their vows during a group wedding at the First Baptist Church in Seattle, Washington, December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jordan Stead
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy more
U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jeri Andrews (L), 43, and Amy Andrews, 33, swear an oath that the paperwork for their marriage license is amore
Jeri Andrews (L), 43, and Amy Andrews, 33, swear an oath that the paperwork for their marriage license is accurate in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart raise their glasses in a toast after exchanging vows during their weddimore
Jason Welker (L) and Scott Everhart raise their glasses in a toast after exchanging vows during their wedding ceremony at a comic book retail shop in Manhattan, New York June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A group protesting the "Marriage Equality and Religious Exemption Act" demonstrates at the State Capitol comore
A group protesting the "Marriage Equality and Religious Exemption Act" demonstrates at the State Capitol complex in Trenton, New Jersey, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Phyllis Sifel (L) and Connie Kopelov celebrate after being married at the marriage bureau in lower Manhattamore
Phyllis Sifel (L) and Connie Kopelov celebrate after being married at the marriage bureau in lower Manhattan July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Supporters of California's Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage protest outside the California Supreme Court imore
Supporters of California's Proposition 8 ban on gay marriage protest outside the California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California before a hearing on the initiative September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Jonathan Mintz (L), New York City's consumer affairs commissioner, and John Feinblatt (R), a chief adviser more
Jonathan Mintz (L), New York City's consumer affairs commissioner, and John Feinblatt (R), a chief adviser to the mayor, embrace their daughters Maeve (2nd L) and Georgia after being married by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at Gracie Mansion in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Ray Durand (L) and his partner Dale Shields kiss while having their picture taken after their wedding ceremmore
Ray Durand (L) and his partner Dale Shields kiss while having their picture taken after their wedding ceremony at the City Clerk's Office for their wedding ceremony in New York July 24, 2011. REUTERS/David Handschuh/New York Daily News/Pool
Same-sex couple Elizabeth Chase (L) and Kate Baldridge stand outside the federal courthouse in San Franciscmore
Same-sex couple Elizabeth Chase (L) and Kate Baldridge stand outside the federal courthouse in San Francisco, California January 11, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Same-sex couple Stuart Hata (R) and Mark Cadena share a private moment in City Hall after their wedding cermore
Same-sex couple Stuart Hata (R) and Mark Cadena share a private moment in City Hall after their wedding ceremony in San Francisco, California November 3, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Octogenarian Phyllis Lyon (standing, 2nd L) watches as her partner Del Martin (bottom) signs their gay-marrmore
Octogenarian Phyllis Lyon (standing, 2nd L) watches as her partner Del Martin (bottom) signs their gay-marriage certificate in front of San Francisco county clerk Edwin Lee during the first legal same-sex marriage ceremony at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, California June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Marcio Jose Sanchez/Pool
Actor George Takei (R) and partner Brad Altman are interviewed after applying for a marriage license in Wesmore
Actor George Takei (R) and partner Brad Altman are interviewed after applying for a marriage license in West Hollywood, California, June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Emily Drennen (L) and Lindasusan Ulrich look over their wedding photos in their home in San Francisco, Calimore
Emily Drennen (L) and Lindasusan Ulrich look over their wedding photos in their home in San Francisco, California June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Siddiqui Ray is lifted in the air by spouse Liz McElhinney after they got married at City Hall in San Francmore
Siddiqui Ray is lifted in the air by spouse Liz McElhinney after they got married at City Hall in San Francisco, February 15, 2004. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Signs await on seats for supporters of a traditional marriage at a rally at Utah's State Capitol building imore
Signs await on seats for supporters of a traditional marriage at a rally at Utah's State Capitol building in Salt Lake City, Utah January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The first gay couple to be married in Utah, Michael Ferguson (2nd R) and his husband Seth Anderson (R), kismore
The first gay couple to be married in Utah, Michael Ferguson (2nd R) and his husband Seth Anderson (R), kiss as Blake Ferguson (L) and his girlfriend Danielle Morgan watch after the pair married at the Salt Lake County Clerks office in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Jason Pickel holds his marriage license to Darren Black Bear before being married by Darren's father Rev. Fmore
Jason Pickel holds his marriage license to Darren Black Bear before being married by Darren's father Rev. Floyd Black Bear in El Reno, Oklahoma October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
