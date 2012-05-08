Unexplained deaths in Peru
A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo more
A dead Guanay Cormorant bird lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Dead pelicans are seen at Reventazon beach, close to the Illescas peninsula in Piura, April 27, 2012. REUmore
Dead pelicans are seen at Reventazon beach, close to the Illescas peninsula in Piura, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge
A dog looks at a dead pelican lying along Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. Peru's government more
A dog looks at a dead pelican lying along Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same area in recent months. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at Smore
Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge
Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, 40more
Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, 40kms north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge
A dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at Smore
Dolphin carcasses are seen after being displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge
Bathers rest near dead seabirds (foreground, and rear) on the beach at Cerro Azul in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2more
Bathers rest near dead seabirds (foreground, and rear) on the beach at Cerro Azul in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, nmore
Dolphin carcasses are displayed by conservationists and environmental police officers at San Jose beach, north of Chiclayo, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Heinze Plenge
A child looks on as a dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. .REUTERS/Marianmore
A child looks on as a dead pelican lies on Cerro Azul beach in Canete, Lima, May 6, 2012. .REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
