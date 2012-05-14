版本:
Sukhoi plane disaster

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, Indonesia, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Soldiers, who are part of a rescue team, search for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Debris and belongings of passengers of the Russian Sukhoi aircraft that crashed on the slopes of Mount Salak are seen at the wreckage site, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidayu

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A view of the wreckage of the Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft in Mount Salak, West Java province, as seen from an Indonesia Airforce Super Puma helicopter, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Indonesian Air Force/Handout

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Ana Kamagi, 40, stands next to her daughter as she holds pictures of her husband, Indonesian Steven Kamagi, 43, at Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Relatives of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft, which crashed on Wednesday, cry while awaiting news at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team searching for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft, walks near Mount Salak near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Indonesian marine soldiers hold a map to study the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team, sits near the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak, near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidahu

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cries at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Rescuers head towards the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Indonesian soldiers prepare to conduct a search and rescue mission at the top of Mount Salak, near Sukabumi, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

An Indonesian rescue team walks up Mount Salak to reach the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Members of an Indonesian rescue team take a break as they search for the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

The wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft is scattered on the slope of Mount Salak near Bogor, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A relative of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft prays at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

An Indonesian marine soldier holds a map to indicate the location of the plane crash, during a briefing at Halimun National Park near Bogor, May 10, 2012. REUTERTS/Beawiharta

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

A relative of a passenger on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday reacts as she watches a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Relatives of a passenger of the missing Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft cry at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta, May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

2012年 5月 14日 星期一

Relatives of passengers on a Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft that crashed on Wednesday react as they watch a TV news report saying the rescue team has found bodies at the crash site, at the Halim Perdana Kusuma airport in Jakarta, May 11, 2012. REUTERTS/Supri

