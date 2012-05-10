Twin blasts in Damascus
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handomore
People run carrying a burnt body at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picturmore
People gather around a damaged car with a body inside, after an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture manipulated to obscure face at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
A man runs to offer help at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
A man runs to offer help at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handoutmore
A man wounded in an explosion is seen at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
A body lies next to a mangled vehicle at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture pixelamore
A body lies next to a mangled vehicle at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. Picture pixelated at source. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/more
Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khamore
Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
People walk near damaged buildings close to the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/more
People walk near damaged buildings close to the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Smokes rises from burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Sana/Hamore
Smokes rises from burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
Smoke rises over the city of Damascus after explosions, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
Smoke rises over the city of Damascus after explosions, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
Medics and residents help a woman at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-more
Medics and residents help a woman at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Smoke rises from the wreckage of mangled vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. more
Smoke rises from the wreckage of mangled vehicles at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khamore
Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
People and security personnel try to remove a car from an explosion site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERmore
People and security personnel try to remove a car from an explosion site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
A medic helps a wounded soldier at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-more
A medic helps a wounded soldier at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10,2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Sections of a wall is seen torn away, revealing the inside of a security building after an explosion in Dammore
Sections of a wall is seen torn away, revealing the inside of a security building after an explosion in Damascus May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kmore
Residents and security personnel gather at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A man wounded in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout more
A man wounded in an explosion is treated at a hospital in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
Residents and security personnel shout slogans in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the site more
Residents and security personnel shout slogans in support of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the site of an explosion in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
People gather at the site of an explosion, as seen from a damaged house close to the site in Damascus, May more
People gather at the site of an explosion, as seen from a damaged house close to the site in Damascus, May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri