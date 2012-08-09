The Paralympians

Terezinha Guilhermina, a blind paralympic athlete from Brazil, and her guide Guilherme Santana (back) run during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 8, 2012. Guilhermina, who is visually impaired and runs all her races with a guide, is the world-record holder in the 100, 200 and 400 metres T11 sprints. The 2012 London Paralympic Games will take place from August 29 to September 9. REUTERS/Nacho Doce