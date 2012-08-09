版本:
The Paralympians

<p>Terezinha Guilhermina, a blind paralympic athlete from Brazil, and her guide Guilherme Santana (back) run during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 8, 2012. Guilhermina, who is visually impaired and runs all her races with a guide, is the world-record holder in the 100, 200 and 400 metres T11 sprints. The 2012 London Paralympic Games will take place from August 29 to September 9. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Terezinha Guilhermina, a blind paralympic athlete from Brazil, and her guide Guilherme Santana (back) run during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 8, 2012. Guilhermina, who is visually impaired and runs all her races with a guide, is the world-record holder in the 100, 200 and 400 metres T11 sprints. The 2012 London Paralympic Games will take place from August 29 to September 9. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Brazilian quadriplegic paralympic swimmer Ronystony Cordeiro, who was involved in an accident with his bicycle in 2004, swims during a training session at Banespa indoor swimming pool in Sao Paulo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Brazilian quadriplegic paralympic swimmer Ronystony Cordeiro, who was involved in an accident with his bicycle in 2004, swims during a training session at Banespa indoor swimming pool in Sao Paulo August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Miguel Ford, 37, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympic's team, trains on his racing wheelchair during a practice session along his training route in Caracas April 19, 2012. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government of President Hugo Chavez - a highly controversial figure who has polarized Venezuela but is credited with pouring unprecedented resources into grassroots sports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Miguel Ford, 37, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympic's team, trains on his racing wheelchair during a practice session along his training route in Caracas April 19, 2012. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government of President Hugo Chavez - a highly controversial figure who has polarized Venezuela but is credited with pouring unprecedented resources into grassroots sports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Willy Martinez, 27, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, lifts weights during training in Caracas April 24, 2012. Martinez was a high-ranked Venezuelan boxer at the age of 18 when an enraged relative cut off his hand with a machete. Now he is training to qualify as a sprinter for the London Paralympics. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Willy Martinez, 27, a member of the Venezuelan Paralympics team, lifts weights during training in Caracas April 24, 2012. Martinez was a high-ranked Venezuelan boxer at the age of 18 when an enraged relative cut off his hand with a machete. Now he is training to qualify as a sprinter for the London Paralympics. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Juan Valladares, 31, a member of Venezuela's Paralympics team, participates in a competition in Barquisimeto April 26, 2012. Valladares is ranked first in the world in his category of the 400 meter race, and third in his category of 800 meters, according to the International Paralympic Committee. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Juan Valladares, 31, a member of Venezuela's Paralympics team, participates in a competition in Barquisimeto April 26, 2012. Valladares is ranked first in the world in his category of the 400 meter race, and third in his category of 800 meters, according to the International Paralympic Committee. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Fernando Ferrer (L), 34, a blind runner member of Venezuela's Paralympics team, and his guide Manuel De La Rosa, smile after a practice session in Caracas April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Fernando Ferrer (L), 34, a blind runner member of Venezuela's Paralympics team, and his guide Manuel De La Rosa, smile after a practice session in Caracas April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Members of Venezuela's Paralympics team board an escalator at the subway as they head to a marathon in Caracas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Members of Venezuela's Paralympics team board an escalator at the subway as they head to a marathon in Caracas April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Jesus Aguilar, 48, a member of Venezuela's Paralympics team puts his wheelchair into his car after a training session in Barquisimeto April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Jesus Aguilar, 48, a member of Venezuela's Paralympics team puts his wheelchair into his car after a training session in Barquisimeto April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Jesus Aguilar, 48, a member of Venezuela's Paralympics team, shows his racing wheelchair to a child after a practice session in Caracas April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Jesus Aguilar, 48, a member of Venezuela's Paralympics team, shows his racing wheelchair to a child after a practice session in Caracas April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Brazil's 2012 London Paralympic Games athlete Vanderson Silva waits for his car at a centre that makes mobility equipment for disabled people in Rio de Janeiro August 3, 2012. Silva, a discus thrower, lost his left leg after a train accident 14 years ago. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Brazil's 2012 London Paralympic Games athlete Vanderson Silva waits for his car at a centre that makes mobility equipment for disabled people in Rio de Janeiro August 3, 2012. Silva, a discus thrower, lost his left leg after a train accident 14 years ago. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner listens to a voice aided program on a computer as a blind friend fixes a computer problem, after a training session part that was part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 16, 2012. Suarez is part of Venezuela's Paralympic team since 2007. She is ranked first at national level and is heading to her second Paralympic competition. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner listens to a voice aided program on a computer as a blind friend fixes a computer problem, after a training session part that was part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 16, 2012. Suarez is part of Venezuela's Paralympic team since 2007. She is ranked first at national level and is heading to her second Paralympic competition. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner lifts weights during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner lifts weights during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba run during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Irene Suarez, 24, a blind runner and her guide Richard Torrealba run during a training session as part of her Paralympic training route in Caracas March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Jamie Burdekin of Britain serves to countryman Peter Norfolk during a wheelchair tennis invitational test event, ahead of the London 2012 Paralympic Games, at Eton Manor in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Jamie Burdekin of Britain serves to countryman Peter Norfolk during a wheelchair tennis invitational test event, ahead of the London 2012 Paralympic Games, at Eton Manor in the Olympic Park at Stratford, east London May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Lyndon Longhorne of Britain swims on his way to winning the multi classification men's 150m individual medley final at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Lyndon Longhorne of Britain swims on his way to winning the multi classification men's 150m individual medley final at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Lyndon Longhorne gets into his wheelchair after breaking the British record for his S4 class and securing his qualification for the 2012 London Paralympics after the multi classification men's 150m individual medley final at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Lyndon Longhorne gets into his wheelchair after breaking the British record for his S4 class and securing his qualification for the 2012 London Paralympics after the multi classification men's 150m individual medley final at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Lyndon Longhorne reacts after breaking the British record for his S4 class and securing his qualification for the 2012 London Paralympics after the multi classification men's 150m individual medley final at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. Longhorne was the only competitor and was racing against the clock to secure his qualification. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Lyndon Longhorne reacts after breaking the British record for his S4 class and securing his qualification for the 2012 London Paralympics after the multi classification men's 150m individual medley final at the British Gas Swimming Championships 2012 at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in London March 8, 2012. Longhorne was the only competitor and was racing against the clock to secure his qualification. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson from Wales, one Great Britain's most succesful disabled athletes; poses with the torch which will be used for the 2012 Paralympic Games in Green Park, central London, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson from Wales, one Great Britain's most succesful disabled athletes; poses with the torch which will be used for the 2012 Paralympic Games in Green Park, central London, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Disabled men take part in a wheelchair fencing training session in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 11, 2011. The Kovcheg (Ark) organisation, which supports disabled people, and local authorities held a series of sporting events to popularise Paralympic sports. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Disabled men take part in a wheelchair fencing training session in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 11, 2011. The Kovcheg (Ark) organisation, which supports disabled people, and local authorities held a series of sporting events to popularise Paralympic sports. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

<p>Hao Weixing, 18, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, practises swimming during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. About 30 disabled athletes from the club aged 10 to 22 are training for the London 2012 Paralympic Games. The club was founded in August 2007. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Hao Weixing, 18, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, practises swimming during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. About 30 disabled athletes from the club aged 10 to 22 are training for the London 2012 Paralympic Games. The club was founded in August 2007. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Yang Ping (L), 22, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, puts on swimming goggle for her teammate Xu Qing, 20, during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Yang Ping (L), 22, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, puts on swimming goggle for her teammate Xu Qing, 20, during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>16-year-old Qian Hongyan, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, practises during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

16-year-old Qian Hongyan, from the Yunzhinan Swimming Club for the handicapped, practises during a daily training session at a swimming centre in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province, July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Terezinha Guilhermina, a blind paralympic athlete from Brazil, warms up during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 8, 2012. Guilhermina, who is visually impaired and runs all her races with a guide, is the world-record holder in the 100, 200 and 400 metres T11 sprints. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Terezinha Guilhermina, a blind paralympic athlete from Brazil, warms up during a training session at the Athletics Center in Sao Caetano do Sul, near Sao Paulo August 8, 2012. Guilhermina, who is visually impaired and runs all her races with a guide, is the world-record holder in the 100, 200 and 400 metres T11 sprints. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Pascale Bercovitch rides her hand bike during a training session in a park in Tel Aviv May 14, 2012. Bercovitch, 44, who lost her legs in a train accident in France in 1984, will represent Israel at the London Paralympics in hand cycling events. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

2012年 8月 10日 星期五

Pascale Bercovitch rides her hand bike during a training session in a park in Tel Aviv May 14, 2012. Bercovitch, 44, who lost her legs in a train accident in France in 1984, will represent Israel at the London Paralympics in hand cycling events. REUTERS/Nir Elias

