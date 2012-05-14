Week in sports

Young female gymnasts practice as a coach looks on as another takes a break during a gymnastics class for children aged between seven and ten at the Shichahai Sports School in Beijing March 21, 2012. The state-run Shichahai sports school, located in central Beijing and not far from the top leadership compound at Zhongnanhai, the government begins training young athletes from as young as 6. Dubbed "the cradle of world champions" in a gold-embossed stone plinth outside one of its entrances, the school has raised 39 world champions and seven Olympic ones. Large Chinese flags dominate the austere gyms and other training rooms. When Chinese athletes swept to the top of the gold medal table during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the feat was accompanied by a wave of national pride, the culmination of China's "100 year dream" to host the world's most prestigious sports event. Whether China can repeat that feat at this year's London games will surely be watched closely by all. REUTERS/David Gray