Clash over Syria in Lebanon
Shadi al-Moulawi, Sunni Islamist and anti-Syrian regime activist, gestures as he is carried and welcomed by a crowd shouting slogans, and gesturing in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Sunni Sheikh Dai al-Islam al-Shahhal, one of the founders of the Salafist movement, steps out of a car to meet Shadi al-Moulawi, a Sunni Islamist and anti-Syrian activist released on bail, in Tripoli, northern Lebanon May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Lebanese Sunni Muslim men with their faces covered, walk as others burn tyres to block a road to protest the killing of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, and Muhammed Hussein Miraib, both members of the Lebanon-based March 14 political alliance, in Jeb Jennin, West Bekaa May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shawki Haj
Lebanese Sunni Muslim mourners and gunmen carry the coffins of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, and Muhammed Hussein Miraib during their funeral at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese Sunni Muslim gunmen hold up their rifles as they mourn the death of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, during his funeral at his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese Sunni Muslim women mourn the death of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, during his funeral, at his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese Sunni Muslim women throw rose petals on an ambulance carrying the body of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, upon his arrival to his hometown at al-Bireh, northern Lebanon, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese firemen extinguish a fire set by Lebanese Sunni men at Camille Chamoun Sports City in Beirut, after overnight clashes between Sunni Muslim Future movement supporters and a pro-Syrian group in the Tariq al-Jadideh district May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Lebanese students and activists hold "No War" signs, placards and Lebanese flags at an anti-war protest in downtown Beirut's Martyrs Square May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Blood is seen on the ground, after overnight clashes between Sunni Muslim Future movement supporters and a pro-Syrian group in the Tariq al-Jadideh district in Beirut May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Garbage bins are set on fire by Lebanese Sunni Muslims, blocking a road at Corniche al-Mazraa in Beirut, to protest the killing of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid, a Sunni Muslim cleric, and Muhammed Hussein Miraib, both members of the Lebanon-based March 14 political alliance May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A turban lies on the blood stained backseat of Sheikh Ahmed Abdul Wahid's car after he was shot in the vehicle, near Halba town in northern Lebanon May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A girl crosses a street where clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawite supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad took place in the past week, in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Lebanese soldier sits on his armoured personnel carrier as he patrols the streets in Tripoli, in northern Lebanon May 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Ibrahim
Lebanese soldiers point their rifles as they are deployed after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Residents ride their scooters past Lebanese soldiers on their military vehicles, during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souks of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese soldiers run after being deployed to control clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Residents collect empty bullet casings after clashes at a street in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Lebanese soldiers take position during their deployment, as sand bags and bullet-riddled walls from clashes are seen in the Alawite Jabal Mohsen neighborhoods in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese soldiers point their rifles during a patrol after clashes between Sunni Muslim Salafists and supporters of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP) in the old souk of the port-city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese soldiers on their armoured vehicles are seen deployed as residents inspect the damages caused by clashes at a street near the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Lebanese soldier runs after a man who has stolen his rifle at a street that divides the Sunni and Alawite neighborhoods in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese soldiers are seen on their military vehicle deployed at a street in the Alawite Jabal Mohsen neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Sunni Muslim gunman fires his rifle as others help an injured colleague during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A red crescent ambulance from the Islamic Medical Organization crosses a street near the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighborhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Sunni Muslim gunman runs to take position during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. Members of the Alawite minority loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and members of the Sunni majority clashed in Tripoli, witnesses and security officials said. REUTERS/Stringer
A Sunni Muslim gunman fires during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents carry their belongings as they flee their homes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Children walk on an empty street in the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Sunni Muslim gunman carries a machinegun during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
Residents carry their belongings as they flee their homes through smoke from burnt barricades at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A resident carrying bread runs to take cover from gunfire during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
A Sunni Muslim gunman aims his rifle at the Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. Two men were killed and at least 20 were wounded in clashes between Alawite supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Sunni Muslim fighters in the Lebanese city of Tripoli, medical sources said on Monday. Fierce clashes overnight shook the northern port city and sporadic fighting continued on Monday morning, with fighters firing machineguns and rocket propelled grenades. REUTERS/Hussein Baydoun (LEBANON - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
Burnt tires and garbage bins are seen in the middle of an empty main street near the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
