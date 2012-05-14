Spain's 96-hour protest
Demonstrators strip off their clothes behind a banner which reads "Against the Cuts" during a protest march marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid, May 12, 2012. Dubbed "los indignados" (the indignant), the movement which spawned similar protests worldwide, has called for 96 hours of continuous protest to culminate at the Puerta del Sol square where the movement was founded a year ago in a renewed protest over government austerity measures, banks, politicians, economic recession, and the highest unemployment in the eurozone. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Protesters hold up a banner which reads, "Regime of the 1%, Crisis for 99%", during a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Performers entertain a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignants) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Demonstrators protest opposite the Stock Exchange Building during march commemorating the 15M movement in central Barcelona, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
A demonstrator holds up a sign reading "Bankia took my scholarship" in the Puerta del Sol square during a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados movement in Madrid, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Protesters attend a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Demonstrators walk past the coat of arms of the Spanish national flag as they take to the streets during a protest march marking the one-year anniversary of Spain's "Indignados" (Indignant) movement in Malaga, southern Spain May 12, 2012. Thousands of Spaniards fed up with economic misery and waving banners against bankers marched on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the grassroots "Indignados" movement that has sparked similar protests around the world. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A demonstrator cools off in a fountain during a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ana Navarro, 33, plays with a giant inflatable balloon of planet Earth as she takes to the streets during a protest march marking the first year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Malaga, southern Spain May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters shout slogans as they raise their hands during a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask puts up a banner reading "Cut and Paste" during a gathering marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
People attend a gathering marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A riot policeman handcuffs a woman after a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, early May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Cuesta
Riot policemen scuffle with demonstrators after a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol early May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Cuesta
Riot policemen scuffle with a demonstrator during a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, early May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Cuesta
People attend a gathering marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People attend a gathering marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol May 14, 2012. The banner reads "Mr. police officer, I've only come to take in some sun." REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator holds up a spray painted shirt with the slogan "Stop police brutality" during demonstrations of the Indignados (Indignant) movement, in solidarity with Madrid and other cities in Spain, at Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
People attend a gathering marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator pretends to weep on a mock coffin during demonstrations of the Indignados (Indignant) movement, in solidarity with Madrid and other cities in Spain, at Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona May 14, 2012. The coffin reads "public universities" and represents the death of public education. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A demonstrator's dog is seen next to a poster against capitalism during demonstrations of the Indignados (Indignant) movement, in solidarity with Madrid and other cities in Spain, at Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
An indignant reads a newspaper during demonstrations of the Indignados (Indignant) movement, in solidarity with Madrid and other cities in Spain, at Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona May 14, 2012. The banner reads "Merchandise is not in the hands of politicians and bankers." REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino