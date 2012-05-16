版本:
Refugees in Uganda

2012年 5月 16日 星期三

Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. The refugees fled the Masisi region in Congo's North Kivu province since fighting broke out between Congolese troops and fighters loyal to a renegade general Bosco Ntaganda. Clashes erupted after Congolese President Joseph Kabila announced last month he would try to arrest renegade General Ntaganda, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crime in northeastern Congo's ethnic conflict. REUTERS/James Akena

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo uses an umbrella to shield her child from the rain as they arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo uses an umbrella to shield her child from the rain as they arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo reacts to the camera as she arrives at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo wash their faces at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo use tarpaulin to shelter from the rain on arrival at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo use tarpaulin to shelter from the rain on arrival at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo look out of their tent at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo look out of their tent at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo walk a sheep through a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo walk a sheep through a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries their belongings as they arrive at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries their belongings as they arrive at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo construct makeshift shelters at a refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo construct makeshift shelters at a refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays his guiter as he waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo plays his guiter as he waits to be registered at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrive at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo take shelter from the rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee child from the Democratic Republic of Congo takes shelter from rain at a makeshift refugee camp in Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo share a meal at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo share a meal at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee girl from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries her belongings at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee girl from the Democratic Republic of Congo carries her belongings at a makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Ugandan men cook corn meal for newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Ugandan men cook corn meal for newly arrived refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo eats at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

A newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo eats at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo alight from a UNHCR truck on arrival at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo gather at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

Newly arrived refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo gather at the Nyakabande refugee transit camp in Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena

