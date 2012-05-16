Refugees in Uganda

Newly arrived refugee children from the Democratic Republic of Congo play outside their makeshift refugee camp at Bunagana near Kisoro town 521km (312 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala, May 15, 2012. The refugees fled the Masisi region in Congo's North Kivu province since fighting broke out between Congolese troops and fighters loyal to a renegade general Bosco Ntaganda. Clashes erupted after Congolese President Joseph Kabila announced last month he would try to arrest renegade General Ntaganda, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crime in northeastern Congo's ethnic conflict. REUTERS/James Akena