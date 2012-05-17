版本:
Syria under watch

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria wait at a hotel lobby in Damascus, before heading to areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria board a U.N. mini-bus as they leave a hotel in Damascus, and head to the areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria board a U.N. mini-bus as they leave a hotel in Damascus, and head to the areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members from the United Nations observers mission in Syria inspect a burnt car near Deir al-Zour city, north-eastern Syria May 14,2012, in this handout photo distributed by Syrian News Agency (SANA). The car was carrying one of the al-Aekadat tribal leaders, Sheikh Abdelaziz Rashid al-Hafal, his son and his driver when they were attacked by gunmen and killed, SANA said. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members from the United Nations observers mission in Syria inspect a burnt car near Deir al-Zour city, north-eastern Syria May 14,2012, in this handout photo distributed by Syrian News Agency (SANA). The car was carrying one of the al-Aekadat tribal leaders, Sheikh Abdelaziz Rashid al-Hafal, his son and his driver when they were attacked by gunmen and killed, SANA said. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria travel in U.N. vehicles as they leave the U.N. headquarters in Damascus, and head to the areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the United Nations observers mission in Syria travel in U.N. vehicles as they leave the U.N. headquarters in Damascus, and head to the areas where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A members of the security force shows his injuries sustained after the vehicle he was travelling in was hit in a blast in the southern Syrian province of Deraa, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA, May 9, 2012. The bomb exploded in Deraa close to a convoy of U.N. monitors, led by Major-General Robert Mood, tasked with observing the implementation of Annan's April 12 ceasefire deal. The pro-government...more

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A members of the security force shows his injuries sustained after the vehicle he was travelling in was hit in a blast in the southern Syrian province of Deraa, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA, May 9, 2012. The bomb exploded in Deraa close to a convoy of U.N. monitors, led by Major-General Robert Mood, tasked with observing the implementation of Annan's April 12 ceasefire deal. The pro-government Addounia television said eight members of the security forces accompanying the monitors were wounded in the blast, but none of the U.N. observers was hurt. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

United Nations (U.N.) observers examine a Syrian army tank during a field visit to the al-Zabadani area, near Damascus May 6, 2012. Al-Zabadani is one of the locations where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were being held. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

United Nations (U.N.) observers examine a Syrian army tank during a field visit to the al-Zabadani area, near Damascus May 6, 2012. Al-Zabadani is one of the locations where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were being held. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

U.N. observers walk towards soldiers at a Syrian army checkpoint during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

U.N. observers walk towards soldiers at a Syrian army checkpoint during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Moroccan Colonel Ahmed Himmiche, leader of the U.N. monitoring team, jumps from a Syrian army tank during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Moroccan Colonel Ahmed Himmiche, leader of the U.N. monitoring team, jumps from a Syrian army tank during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

U.N. observers walk next to a Syrian army tank during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

U.N. observers walk next to a Syrian army tank during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

U.N. observers chat with local residents during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

U.N. observers chat with local residents during a field visit in Douma city, near Damascus May 5, 2012, one of the locations where there are protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the United Nations Supervision Mission to Syria (UNSMIS) meet with members of the Free Syrian Army and activists opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Homs May 3, 2012. Small groups of U.N. observers have deployed across the country to assess compliance by al-Assad's forces and their rebel opponents with the April 12 ceasefire. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Shaam News Network/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the United Nations Supervision Mission to Syria (UNSMIS) meet with members of the Free Syrian Army and activists opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Homs May 3, 2012. Small groups of U.N. observers have deployed across the country to assess compliance by al-Assad's forces and their rebel opponents with the April 12 ceasefire. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Shaam News Network/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

United Nations (UN) observers travel in an UN vehicle from the UN office in Damascus to Douma, where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

United Nations (UN) observers travel in an UN vehicle from the UN office in Damascus to Douma, where protests against the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have been taking place, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, together with members of the Syrian Free Army, visit Homs April 21, 2012. Syrian authorities allowed a team of United Nations ceasefire monitors to enter the battered city of Homs on Saturday. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, together with members of the Syrian Free Army, visit Homs April 21, 2012. Syrian authorities allowed a team of United Nations ceasefire monitors to enter the battered city of Homs on Saturday. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, together with members of the Syrian Free Army, visit Homs April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, together with members of the Syrian Free Army, visit Homs April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Telawi/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA, shows Moroccan Colonel Ahmet Himmiche (3rd L), leader of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, during a visit with his team to one of Damascus' suburbs, one of the locations of protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad April 18, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA, shows Moroccan Colonel Ahmet Himmiche (3rd L), leader of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, during a visit with his team to one of Damascus' suburbs, one of the locations of protests against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad April 18, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Moroccan Colonel Ahmed Himmiche (L), leader of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, speaks to the media in Damascus, after returning from a visit to the Syrian town of Deraa with his team, April 17, 2012. United Nations ceasefire monitors on Tuesday visited the Syrian town of Deraa, birthplace of a 13-month revolt against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, U.N. spokesman Khaled al-Masri said. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Moroccan Colonel Ahmed Himmiche (L), leader of the first U.N. monitoring team in Syria, speaks to the media in Damascus, after returning from a visit to the Syrian town of Deraa with his team, April 17, 2012. United Nations ceasefire monitors on Tuesday visited the Syrian town of Deraa, birthplace of a 13-month revolt against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, U.N. spokesman Khaled al-Masri said. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A Syrian soldier displays weapons seized from what officials say were gunmen, during the tour of Arab monitors in Damascus countryside Harasta January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A Syrian soldier displays weapons seized from what officials say were gunmen, during the tour of Arab monitors in Damascus countryside Harasta January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Arab monitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries leave the Sheraton Hotel in Damascus January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Arab monitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries leave the Sheraton Hotel in Damascus January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Arab monitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries leave the Sheraton Hotel in Damascus January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Arab monitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries leave the Sheraton Hotel in Damascus January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members from an Arab League observers delegation visit a man wounded in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus, at a hospital January 6, 2012, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. A suicide bomber killed several people and wounded dozens in central Damascus, Syrian state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Members from an Arab League observers delegation visit a man wounded in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus, at a hospital January 6, 2012, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. A suicide bomber killed several people and wounded dozens in central Damascus, Syrian state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A member of the Arab League observers delegation talks to a woman during the visit to al-Msefra town near Deraa, southern Syria, January 5,2012 in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A member of the Arab League observers delegation talks to a woman during the visit to al-Msefra town near Deraa, southern Syria, January 5,2012 in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

An Arab League observer takes photos for anti-government protesters on the streets in Adlb December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

An Arab League observer takes photos for anti-government protesters on the streets in Adlb December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

Syria under watch

