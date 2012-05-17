Syria under watch

A members of the security force shows his injuries sustained after the vehicle he was travelling in was hit in a blast in the southern Syrian province of Deraa, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA, May 9, 2012. The bomb exploded in Deraa close to a convoy of U.N. monitors, led by Major-General Robert Mood, tasked with observing the implementation of Annan's April 12 ceasefire deal. The pro-government Addounia television said eight members of the security forces accompanying the monitors were wounded in the blast, but none of the U.N. observers was hurt. REUTERS/SANA/Handout