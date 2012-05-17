版本:
中国

Lighting the Olympic torch

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Hundreds of tourists gather around a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Hundreds of tourists gather around a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
1 / 10
2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Ino Menegaki, a Greek actress, in the role of an ancient high-priestess, lights a torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during a handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Ino Menegaki, a Greek actress, in the role of an ancient high-priestess, lights a torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame during a handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
2 / 10
2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Greek Presidential guards parade during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Greek Presidential guards parade during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
3 / 10
2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Actresses, in the role of ancient priestesses, dance during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Actresses, in the role of ancient priestesses, dance during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
4 / 10
2012年 5月 18日 星期五

The British and Greek flags are carried into the marble Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

The British and Greek flags are carried into the marble Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
5 / 10
2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Greek athlete Niki Liosi lights her Olympic torch from a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
6 / 10
2012年 5月 18日 星期五

British soccer player David Beckham enters the all-marble Panathenaic stadium before an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

British soccer player David Beckham enters the all-marble Panathenaic stadium before an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
7 / 10
2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas (R) and Chinese gymnast Li Ning run with an Olympic torch inside the Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas (R) and Chinese gymnast Li Ning run with an Olympic torch inside the Panathenaic stadium during an Olympic Flame handover ceremony in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
8 / 10
2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas and Chinese gymnast Li Ning (foreground) light a cauldron with the Olympic Flame inside the marble Panathenaic stadium in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

Greek veteran weightlifter Piros Dimas and Chinese gymnast Li Ning (foreground) light a cauldron with the Olympic Flame inside the marble Panathenaic stadium in Athens, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
9 / 10
2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A Greek flag flutters next to a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

2012年 5月 18日 星期五

A Greek flag flutters next to a cauldron with the Olympic Flame atop the Athens Acropolis, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
10 / 10

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch 分享
重新播放
下一个

To the Olympics with mom

To the Olympics with mom
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »