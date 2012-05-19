Photos of the week
German riot police carry a demonstrator fully covered in paint as police clears the camp of occupy protestors in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Palestinian protester jumps as he throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a demonstration held in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A non-government school teacher shouts slogans during a protest in Dhaka May 15, 2012. Bangladeshi police on Tuesday used water cannon and batons to disperse hundreds of non-government school teachers who were taking part in the protest while detaining at least fifteen. The protesters were demanding for the nationalization of their jobs and a pay rise in line with government primary school teachers, according to the Non-Government Primary Teachers' Association. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
An actor dressed as the character "Baby Nadder" from the film "How To Train Your Dragon" makes his way through pedestrians in New York, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Women stand on a performer who calls himself 'The Human Floor' as he lays on a bed of broken glass at the Watch City Festival celebrating Steampunk in Waltham, Massachusetts May 13, 2012. Steampunk is a movement that explores the notion of what the world might look like had modern technology been available at the turn of the twentieth century. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Yawalapiti boy dips his head into the Xingu River in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 9, 2012. In August the Yawalapiti tribe will hold the Quarup, which is a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them. This year the Quarup will be honouring two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Juventus' Alessandro Del Piero holds the trophy after winning their 28th Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against Atalanta at the Juventus stadium in Turin May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man cleans a fuel tanker, which was used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi May 16, 2012. Pakistan and the United States appeared on the verge of clinching an agreement to reopen ground supply lines into Afghanistan, a U.S. official said, as Islamabad confirmed its president will attend a summit of NATO leaders this weekend in Chicago. Pakistan closed down the supply lines for the Afghan war effort following the NATO air strike in November that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Four Paws doctor Dragos Gavrila (L) and a local volunteer (R) are reflected on the surgery table as they sterilise a cat inside a mobile clinic in Kiev in this handout picture taken on April 25, 2012. According to Dr. Amir Khalil, project manager of Four Paws Animal Welfare Foundation, the authorities have killed thousands of stray animals during the last year in Ukraine in order to clean up the streets for the EURO 2012 Football championship. In response, Four Paws International Animal Welfare Foundation met with Ukrainian minister for Ecology and Natural Resources, entering into an agreement for the implementation of a Stray Animal Care Program in Ukraine. Four Paws International has started working in the four host cities of the EURO 2012, Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Donetsk. The stray animals will be sterilised, vaccinated against rabies and released in the same area where they were caught in an effort to control the stray animal population. Local vets and students who have joined the Four Paws team as volunteers are also being trained to continue the project in the area after the EURO 2012 football championship. REUTERS/Mihai Vasile/Four Paws/Handout
A child, whose parents say they belong to the Burmese Rohingya Community from Myanmar, sits inside a makeshift shelter in a camp in New Delhi May 14, 2012. Around 2,500 refugees from Myanmar have put up camps on a land near New Delhi's airport to demand refugee status, saying it will help provide them with better facilities, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch helps a student through a yoga hand stand in her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York, May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man dressed as Charlie Chaplin walks on the beach in Cannes during the 65th Cannes Film Festival May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Madame Tussauds employee Lisa Burton poses with a paintbrush on a new figure of Queen Elizabeth, produced in honor of her Diamond Jubilee in London May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Schoolchildren react during a hailstorm as Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the "Wild London" exhibition in Richmond, west London May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A girl plays with her brother as they search for usable items at junkyard near the Danyingone station in Yangon's suburbs, Myanmar, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A young pilgrim walks on her knees to fulfill her vows at the Catholic shrine of Fatima in central Portugal May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Tattoo artist Dave Hurban displays an iPod Nano which he has attached to his wrists through magnetic piercings in his wrist in New York, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A beam of light falls on a young athlete from the provincial diving team during a training session at a training centre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A passenger bus burns after it was set on fire in Dhaka May 16, 2012. Three vehicles, including the bus, were set on fire in the city by unidentified arsonists hours after a Dhaka court sent 33 senior opposition leaders and activists of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led party alliance to jail for their alleged involvement in violence including setting fire to vehicles during general strikes last month, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer