Joplin's tornado: One year later
Artists Emily Frankoski (L) and Dolores Bilke paint a tornado damaged tree in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012more
Artists Emily Frankoski (L) and Dolores Bilke paint a tornado damaged tree in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. May 22 marks the one year anniversary of a deadly EF-5 tornado that ripped through the town, killing 161 people. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 7,500 homes and 500 other buildings, but the city is now well into a recovery mode that has spurred some segments of the local economy. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Autumn Achey rides her bike through a park in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Autumn Achey rides her bike through a park in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sign is seen for Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A sign is seen for Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Statues are seen with flowers in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Statues are seen with flowers in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Autumn Achey rests on the grass at a park in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Autumn Achey rests on the grass at a park in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Empty lots are seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Empty lots are seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Obama greets supporters after arriving at Joplin Regional Airport in Missouri May 21, 2012. REUTEmore
President Obama greets supporters after arriving at Joplin Regional Airport in Missouri May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athlmore
President Obama attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Students show emotions at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Atmore
Students show emotions at the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama talks to class Seniors before he attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony more
President Obama talks to class Seniors before he attends the 2012 Joplin High School commencement ceremony inside the Leggett and Plant Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Peggy Gettler (2nd R), who lost her daughter nearly a year ago to a deadly tornado, hugs a volunteer in Jopmore
Peggy Gettler (2nd R), who lost her daughter nearly a year ago to a deadly tornado, hugs a volunteer in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Homes under construction are seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Homes under construction are seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Peggy Gettler (R) looks at the empty lot where her daughter Malisa Crossley was killed, nearly a year ago bmore
Peggy Gettler (R) looks at the empty lot where her daughter Malisa Crossley was killed, nearly a year ago by a deadly tornado, as Angela Baumann (L) looks on in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A cross is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A cross is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Homes under construction are seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Homes under construction are seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A flower is seen in front of a destroyed home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A flower is seen in front of a destroyed home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A memorial is seen where a house once stood in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A memorial is seen where a house once stood in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jada Irvin (R) and Kaylee Kinsch are seen on a playground at a FEMA trailer park for displaced tornado victmore
Jada Irvin (R) and Kaylee Kinsch are seen on a playground at a FEMA trailer park for displaced tornado victims in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Blair Irvin Jr. plays with his son Blair Irvin III and daughter Jada Irvin at a playground at a FEMA trailemore
Blair Irvin Jr. plays with his son Blair Irvin III and daughter Jada Irvin at a playground at a FEMA trailer park for displaced tornado victims in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The rubble of a high school is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The rubble of a high school is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Boys stand on an empty lot where a house once stood in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayermore
Boys stand on an empty lot where a house once stood in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Construction work is seen as it continues in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Construction work is seen as it continues in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A destroyed home is seen in front of a house that is being built in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTEmore
A destroyed home is seen in front of a house that is being built in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers construct a home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers construct a home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers construct a home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers construct a home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers hold a roof frame for a home under construction in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thmore
Workers hold a roof frame for a home under construction in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Volunteers place wood floor planks for a house under construction in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTEmore
Volunteers place wood floor planks for a house under construction in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A volunteer builds walls for houses in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A volunteer builds walls for houses in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Volunteers build walls for houses in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Volunteers build walls for houses in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers construct a home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Workers construct a home in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
St. John's Regional Medical Center is seen through part of a memorial to victims of a deadly tornado in Jopmore
St. John's Regional Medical Center is seen through part of a memorial to victims of a deadly tornado in Joplin, Missouri is seen May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A ring that is part of a memorial for tornado victims is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Emore
A ring that is part of a memorial for tornado victims is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A tornado shelter is seen at a temporary FEMA trailer park in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Erimore
A tornado shelter is seen at a temporary FEMA trailer park in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A newly constructed home is seen for sale in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A newly constructed home is seen for sale in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kendra Rhone is seen at a FEMA trailer park for displaced tornado victims in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012.more
Kendra Rhone is seen at a FEMA trailer park for displaced tornado victims in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Family members attend a birthday party at a rebuilt home in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thmore
Family members attend a birthday party at a rebuilt home in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Juanita Travis and other family members celebrate the first birthday of her daughter Maliah Winnett in Joplmore
Juanita Travis and other family members celebrate the first birthday of her daughter Maliah Winnett in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Juanita Travis gives ice cream to her daughter Maliah Winnett during Maliah's first birthday party in Joplimore
Juanita Travis gives ice cream to her daughter Maliah Winnett during Maliah's first birthday party in Joplin, Missouri May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
St. Johns Regional Medical Center is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
St. Johns Regional Medical Center is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A worker walks down a hill after covering it with straw in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thmore
A worker walks down a hill after covering it with straw in Joplin, Missouri May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
下一个
Protests in Nepal
Protesters take to the streets amid a constitutional impasse.
Clash over Syria in Lebanon
Lebanese soldiers try to keep clashes from escalating between local supporters of Syrian President Assad and Sunni Muslims.
Anti-war clashes in Chicago
Police officers and protesters were injured as anti-war protesters clashed with law enforcement outside the NATO summit in Chicago.
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
精选图集
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.