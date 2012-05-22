Anti-war clashes in Chicago
A police officer swings a baton at protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. Rmore
A police officer swings a baton at protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police clash with protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kemore
Police clash with protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator gestures during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer more
A demonstrator gestures during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A protester lies detained after clashing with police during the start of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20,more
A protester lies detained after clashing with police during the start of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police charge at protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kellmore
Police charge at protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. war veterans raise their hands in solidarity after throwing their medals towards the site of the NATO more
U.S. war veterans raise their hands in solidarity after throwing their medals towards the site of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen (R) walks past a TV screen broadcasting images of riot police more
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen (R) walks past a TV screen broadcasting images of riot police clashing with protesters at the NATO Summit in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Police officers arrest a protester near the site of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adremore
Police officers arrest a protester near the site of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Barack Obama (front L) and Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen (front R) walk ahead omore
President Barack Obama (front L) and Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen (front R) walk ahead of the other leaders as they arrive for a family photo at the NATO Summit meeting in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators march during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators march during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant, with an anti-NATO badge, takes part in an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. Rmore
A participant, with an anti-NATO badge, takes part in an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police line up during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Police line up during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A police officer tries to grab a protester during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUmore
A police officer tries to grab a protester during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Darren Hauck
A demonstrator is taken away on a stretcher during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. Rmore
A demonstrator is taken away on a stretcher during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman asks for calm as she stands in front of a row of riot police during an anti-NATO protest march in Cmore
A woman asks for calm as she stands in front of a row of riot police during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators march during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators march during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of the Black Bloc movement march during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERmore
Members of the Black Bloc movement march during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators clash with police during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thmore
Demonstrators clash with police during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Protesters hold placards in trees before a march during the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amore
Protesters hold placards in trees before a march during the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police officers stand guard before an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayermore
Police officers stand guard before an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Chicago police officer swings a baton at charging demonstrators during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicmore
A Chicago police officer swings a baton at charging demonstrators during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters race to avoid being contained by police during street demonstrations ahead of the NATO Summit inmore
Protesters race to avoid being contained by police during street demonstrations ahead of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator bleeds from his face after clashing with Chicago police during an anti-NATO protest march inmore
A demonstrator bleeds from his face after clashing with Chicago police during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator gestures during a protest before the start of a NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERSmore
A demonstrator gestures during a protest before the start of a NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A protester faces off with a Chicago police officer during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 20more
A protester faces off with a Chicago police officer during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator yells during a protest before the start of a NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ermore
A demonstrator yells during a protest before the start of a NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators clash with law enforcement officers during a protest before the start of a NATO summit in Chimore
Demonstrators clash with law enforcement officers during a protest before the start of a NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Policemen clash with protesters in the streets during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. more
Policemen clash with protesters in the streets during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A police boat (R) races down the river during an anti-NATO protest march in downtown Chicago May 19, 2012. more
A police boat (R) races down the river during an anti-NATO protest march in downtown Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Protesters holding an American flag march over a bridge during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19more
Protesters holding an American flag march over a bridge during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Protestors march towards the home of the mayor of Chicago one day before a NATO summit is set to begin, Maymore
Protestors march towards the home of the mayor of Chicago one day before a NATO summit is set to begin, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester holds a "No NATO" sign in front of Chicago police officers guarding the house of Chicago Mayor more
A protester holds a "No NATO" sign in front of Chicago police officers guarding the house of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Military personnel keep watch over arrivals at O'Hare International Airport before the start of the NATO sumore
Military personnel keep watch over arrivals at O'Hare International Airport before the start of the NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive are seen deserted over 1km from McCormick Place, the site of the 2more
The northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive are seen deserted over 1km from McCormick Place, the site of the 2012 NATO Summit, in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Police officers watch as protesters rally during a demonstration leading up to the NATO Summit in Chicago Mmore
Police officers watch as protesters rally during a demonstration leading up to the NATO Summit in Chicago May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
下一个
Photos of the week
Our top pictures from the past week.
Syria under watch
United Nations and Arab League observers try to monitor and keep the peace in Syria between rebel and government forces.
Refugees in Uganda
Refugees flee from Congo's North Kivu province since the outbreak of fighting between Congolese troops and fighters loyal to a renegade general Bosco Ntaganda.
Srebrenica's legacy
Ratko Mladic, accused of orchestrating the worst massacre in Europe since World War Two, is facing trial.
精选图集
Netherlands goes to the polls
The Dutch vote in a test of anti-immigration sentiment in Europe.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.