100 days of protest

<p>Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, marking 100 days of student protests, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, marking 100 days of student protests, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

<p>Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Protesters wear masks as they demonstrate against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Protesters wear masks as they demonstrate against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A couple watches as thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

A couple watches as thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

<p>Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. The banner reads, "towards social strike." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. The banner reads, "towards social strike." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A protester demonstrates in front of police on horseback during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A protester demonstrates in front of police on horseback during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A police officer on horseback advances on a protester at a demonstration during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A police officer on horseback advances on a protester at a demonstration during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A protester is unmasked as he is arrested by police during a demonstration against tuition hikes in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A protester is unmasked as he is arrested by police during a demonstration against tuition hikes in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Riot police watch as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Riot police watch as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Police chase protesters, as demonstrations against tuition hikes are declared illegal in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Police chase protesters, as demonstrations against tuition hikes are declared illegal in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Police block the entrance to the World Trade Center as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Police block the entrance to the World Trade Center as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Protesters confront police officers mounted on horses as they demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Protesters confront police officers mounted on horses as they demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. Words on (L) reads "You want our skin." The placard reads "We are freezing our asses off for free school." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. Words on (L) reads "You want our skin." The placard reads "We are freezing our asses off for free school." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A protester holds a sign as students march in protest against tuition fee hikes, in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

A protester holds a sign as students march in protest against tuition fee hikes, in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

<p>A student flashes a peace sign during a march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A student flashes a peace sign during a march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi (CANADA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS EDUCATION)</p>

Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi (CANADA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS EDUCATION)

<p>A protester is arrested during a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A protester is arrested during a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Protesters are pepper-sprayed by police as they demonstrate in a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Protesters are pepper-sprayed by police as they demonstrate in a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Police in riot gear stand by as students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Police in riot gear stand by as students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Students play music as they march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students play music as they march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>CEGEP and university students and teachers protest against higher tuition fees in Montreal, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

CEGEP and university students and teachers protest against higher tuition fees in Montreal, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

<p>Students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Students lie down in front of Loto Quebec as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students lie down in front of Loto Quebec as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Students holding an effigy of Quebec premier Jean Charest gather to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Students holding an effigy of Quebec premier Jean Charest gather to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A student participates in a protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

A student participates in a protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Thousands of CEGEP and university students march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

Thousands of CEGEP and university students march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

<p>Police clash with thousands of CEGEP and university students as they march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean</p>

Police clash with thousands of CEGEP and university students as they march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

