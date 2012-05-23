100 days of protest
Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, marking 100 damore
Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, marking 100 days of student protests, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Cmore
Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Protesters wear masks as they demonstrate against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 2more
Protesters wear masks as they demonstrate against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A couple watches as thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Qumore
A couple watches as thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. more
Thousands of demonstrators march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. The banner more
Demonstrators protest against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 22, 2012. The banner reads, "towards social strike." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A protester demonstrates in front of police on horseback during the annual general meeting of Power Corporamore
A protester demonstrates in front of police on horseback during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A police officer on horseback advances on a protester at a demonstration during the annual general meeting more
A police officer on horseback advances on a protester at a demonstration during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A protester is unmasked as he is arrested by police during a demonstration against tuition hikes in Montreamore
A protester is unmasked as he is arrested by police during a demonstration against tuition hikes in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Riot police watch as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canadmore
Riot police watch as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Police chase protesters, as demonstrations against tuition hikes are declared illegal in Montreal, May 15, more
Police chase protesters, as demonstrations against tuition hikes are declared illegal in Montreal, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Police block the entrance to the World Trade Center as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meemore
Police block the entrance to the World Trade Center as protesters demonstrate during the annual general meeting of the Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Protesters confront police officers mounted on horses as they demonstrate during the annual general meetingmore
Protesters confront police officers mounted on horses as they demonstrate during the annual general meeting of Power Corporation of Canada in Montreal May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschimore
Students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chmore
Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. Words on (more
Students march against tuition hikes during a protest in downtown Montreal, Quebec, May 3, 2012. Words on (L) reads "You want our skin." The placard reads "We are freezing our asses off for free school." REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A protester holds a sign as students march in protest against tuition fee hikes, in downtown Montreal, Quebmore
A protester holds a sign as students march in protest against tuition fee hikes, in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
A student flashes a peace sign during a march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebecmore
A student flashes a peace sign during a march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 20more
Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi (CANADA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS EDUCATION)
A protester is arrested during a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 27,more
A protester is arrested during a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Protesters are pepper-sprayed by police as they demonstrate in a march against student tuition hikes in dowmore
Protesters are pepper-sprayed by police as they demonstrate in a march against student tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Police in riot gear stand by as students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26more
Police in riot gear stand by as students march against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Students play music as they march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, more
Students play music as they march to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
CEGEP and university students and teachers protest against higher tuition fees in Montreal, April 26, 2012.more
CEGEP and university students and teachers protest against higher tuition fees in Montreal, April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
Students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/more
Students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Students lie down in front of Loto Quebec as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebemore
Students lie down in front of Loto Quebec as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Students holding an effigy of Quebec premier Jean Charest gather to protest against tuition hikes in downtomore
Students holding an effigy of Quebec premier Jean Charest gather to protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A student participates in a protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTmore
A student participates in a protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Thousands of CEGEP and university students march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuitmore
Thousands of CEGEP and university students march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
Police clash with thousands of CEGEP and university students as they march the streets of Montreal to demonmore
Police clash with thousands of CEGEP and university students as they march the streets of Montreal to demonstrate against higher tuition fees February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Olivier Jean