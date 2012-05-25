Operation Eager Lion
A U.S. tank fires during the "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordanian and U.S. soldiers looks at tanks during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. U.S. Army special operations forces led 12,000 troops from 18 countries during the exercises. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A U.S. tank participates in "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (2nd L) during "Eager Lion" exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers walk at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (3nd L) during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
