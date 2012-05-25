" /> " />
版本:
中国

Operation Eager Lion

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

A U.S. tank fires during the "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

A U.S. tank fires during the "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
1 / 8
2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jordanian and U.S. soldiers looks at tanks during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jordanian and U.S. soldiers looks at tanks during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
2 / 8
2012年 5月 25日 星期五

U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. U.S. Army special operations forces led 12,000 troops from 18 countries during the exercises. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. U.S. Army special operations forces led 12,000 troops from 18 countries during the exercises. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
3 / 8
2012年 5月 25日 星期五

A U.S. tank participates in "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

A U.S. tank participates in "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
4 / 8
2012年 5月 25日 星期五

U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

U.S. soldiers are seen at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
5 / 8
2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (2nd L) during "Eager Lion" exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (2nd L) during "Eager Lion" exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
6 / 8
2012年 5月 25日 星期五

U.S. soldiers walk at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

U.S. soldiers walk at the end of "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
7 / 8
2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (3nd L) during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2012年 5月 25日 星期五

Jordan's King Abdullah (C) speaks with U.S. Major General Ken Tovo, commanding general of the Special Operations Command Central, (3nd L) during "Eager Lion" military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Close
8 / 8

Operation Eager Lion

Operation Eager Lion 分享
重新播放
下一个

Chen in America

Chen in America
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »