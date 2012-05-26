Photos of the week
U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to the remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of the Afghan Local Police, who was killed in an IED blast during a joint Tor Janda (Black Flag in Pashtu) operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An eclipse is seen in at the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Camilo Villegas of Colombia lines up a shot on the 14th hole during his match against Brandt Snedeker of the U.S. at the World Match Play Championship in Casares, near Malaga, southern Spain, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An injured protester holds his head during clashes between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A girl peeks from behind a wall as a police officer patrols a neighborhood in Guadalupe, Mexico, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain, U.S. President Barack Obama, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the European Commission, and others watch the overtime shootout of the Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Champions League final in the Laurel Cabin conference room during the G8 Summit at Camp David, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/White House/ Pete Souza/POOL
A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia, Italy, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Cast member Nicole Kidman poses during a photocall for the film "Hemingway and Gellhorn" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
An Egyptian man rests in a street in front of posters of presidential candidate Hamdeen Sabahy in Cairo, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Cal Fire aircraft drops flame retardant on the Topaz Ranch Estates Fire in Wellington, Nevada, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover
Riot police charge towards protesters to control a clash between the local people and protesters during the second day of the three-day long general strike called by the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities in Kathmandu, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Sabra Begum, a relative of a victim of an explosion, weeps in a slum area in the north Indian city of Allahabad, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Two boys feed pigeons at a pigeon feeding park in the suburbs of Mumbai, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Graduating student Jennifer Lim sits in the shade before the start of the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Late afternoon light streams in to illuminate part of the crowd cheering President Obama during a campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man spreads rose petals, which will be used to make incense sticks, on the floor to dry in a compound in Lahore, May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Construction workers prepare steel rods as they work on a building site in central Beijing, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
People peer through a gap at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance in Brasilia, May 23, 2012. Rural workers invaded the headquarters to demand the adoption of measures to help farmers facing problems with the drought in the southern region of the country. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator gestures during an anti-government rally as Chile's President delivers a speech inside the national Congress at Valparaiso city, Chile, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/ Ivan Alvarado
