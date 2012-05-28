版本:
Memorial Day

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A woman looks on from the graves and a member of the honor guard stands watch as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade departs after the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A veteran kisses the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Ann Hoare, from the Inwood neighborhood of New York, bows her head in prayer during a ceremony following a Memorial Day Parade in the neighborhood, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

People stand in prayer during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard pays his respects at the grave of U.S. Army Major Douglas Sloan, before placing a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. Sloan was killed by an IED explosion in Wygal Valley, Afghanistan on October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog hold a flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

(L-R) Matthew, James, Kelly and Jason Kinneary look at the gravestone of a war veteran while they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard places a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day weekend in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A man dressed as former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln watches motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A heckler is pulled away during a speech by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. at a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

With Arlington National Cemetery as their backdrop, motorcycle riders take part in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

(L-R) Kelly, Matthew and Jamie Kinneary stand near graves of military veterans as they visit the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

President Barack Obama wipes his face as he makes remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Veterans perform during a memorial ceremony at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

U.S. Navy servicewomen attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Matthew and Kelly Kinneary look at a gravestone during a visit to Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Soldiers of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division kneel during a memorial ceremony for Specialist Samuel Watts at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Pasab in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 26, 2012. Watts was wounded by the blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on April 25 and died of his wounds at a hospital on May 19. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

U.S. flags are placed at the gravestone of an unknown soldier at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A Veterans of Foreign Wars honor guard stand during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A motorcycle rider carries a POW/MIA flag in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

People attend the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

A U.S. Marine salutes motorcycle riders in the 25th annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run in Washington May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Flowers are placed at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, which is etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Honored guests are shown reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of the U.S. military service members who died during the war, before a wreath-laying during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

Supporters of Mitt Romney, U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts governor, wave American flags during a memorial day ceremony held at the Veterans Museum & Memorial Center in San Diego, California May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Poroy

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

People visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Memorial Day in Washington May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

2012年 5月 29日 星期二

President Barack Obama's shadow is reflected on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of U.S. military members who died during the war, as he delivers remarks during an observance of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on the National Mall in Washington, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

